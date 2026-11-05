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Photos: Theatre NOVA to Present WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Musical Cabaret

Diane Hill directs the revue, with music direction by Brian Rose and a cast of ten performers.

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Photos: Theatre NOVA to Present WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Musical Cabaret

Theatre NOVA will present What Could Possibly Go Wrong? A Musical Cabaret of Love, Lies, and Bad Decisions from November 6–15, 2026. Check out photos of the show.

The fundraising production will feature an ensemble of performers presenting musical theater numbers centered on romantic mishaps, misunderstandings, and questionable decisions.

Devised and directed by Theatre NOVA Producing Artistic Director Diane Hill, with music direction by Brian Rose, the cabaret will explore the comedic consequences of love, deception, and human error through a selection of musical theater songs.

The cast includes Katie Akers, Jacqui Blue, Jared Bugbee, Tom Cooch, Diane Hill, Anthony Pierzynowski, Connor Thomas Rhoades, Carrie Sayer, Amy Schumacher, and Natalie Sevick.

The production team includes Briana O'Neal as set designer, builder, and stage manager, and Jade Guerriero as lighting designer.

All proceeds from the performances will benefit Theatre NOVA's mission, programming, and efforts to maintain affordable ticket prices.

The theater will also hold a Theatre Lovers' Silent Auction featuring contributions from regional theater companies, including Meadow Brook Theatre, The Dio Dining & Entertainment, Detroit Repertory Theatre, The Encore Musical Theatre Company, Flint Repertory Theatre, The Croswell, Open Book Theatre, The Ringwald Theatre, The Penny Seats Theatre Company, and PTD Productions.

Bidding for the auction will open on the production's opening night, November 6.

Performance Schedule

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? will be presented on the following dates:

  • Friday, November 6 at 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 8 at 2 p.m.
  • Friday, November 13 at 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m.

For tickets and additional information, visit theatrenova.org.

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What Could Possibly Go Wrong? A Musical Theatre Cabaret of Love, Lies and Bad Decisions
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