"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: FIM Flint Repertory Theatre Celebrates Reopening With Ribbon Cutting
The celebration marked the completion of an approximately $1.6 million renovation following a flood that closed the theatre in 2022.
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will bring Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking rock musical Rent to the newly renovated FIM Bower Theatre, celebrating the show's 30th anniversary and a new chapter for the historic Flint arts venue. FIM celebrated the theatre's reopening with a public ribbon cutting welcoming supporters, artists and community members to the reimagined space. The celebration marked the completion of an approximately $1.6 million renovation following a flood that closed the theatre in 2022. See photos!
The project transformed Bower's traditional auditorium and proscenium stage into a flexible, multipurpose performance space, allowing for a variety of staging and seating arrangements and more intimate connections between performers and audiences. Capacity will vary by production, with seating for up to 170.
Since opening in 1958, Bower Theatre has served generations of audiences through community and professional productions and arts education. Named for F.A. 'Dutch' Bower, a General Motors chief engineer and Flint community leader, the theatre welcomed a variety of community theatre companies and audiences, including the Flint Community Players, Flint Youth Theatre, and since 2018, the Flint Repertory Theatre, which staged five productions in the theatre before the 2022 flood left it dark.
Bower Theatre is part of the William S. and Claire M. White Center, which also houses FIM Elgood Theatre. With both spaces available, Flint Rep has greater flexibility to match productions to their ideal settings, explore new theatrical approaches and welcome audiences into different kinds of performance experiences.
Its first production, Rent, will take full advantage of this flexibility, with a performance staged in the round. Set in New York City's East Village during the height of the AIDS crisis, the iconic musical follows a group of young artists struggling to survive, create and connect in the face of poverty, addiction, illness and loss. Inspired by Puccini's opera La Bohème, Larson's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical pairs an electrifying rock score with an enduring message about friendship, love and living fully in the present.
FIM Bower Theatre Ribbon Cutting
FIM Bower Theatre Ribbon Cutting
FIM Bower Theatre Ribbon Cutting
FIM Bower Theatre Ribbon Cutting
FIM Bower Theatre Ribbon Cutting
FIM Bower Theatre Ribbon Cutting
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