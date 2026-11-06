Midland Center for the Arts Opens Museum Admission to Reimagined Hall of Ideas

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Midland Center for the Arts revealed that Museum Admission is now available for the Hall of Ideas, its reimagined museum to awaken creativity. Midland Center will celebrate the reopening with a community ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at 1801 W. St. Andrews Road. Public admission begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Architect Alden B. Dow first used the name Hall of Ideas for three tiers of interactive exhibits when The Center opened in 1971. The museum now spans five levels. Visitors can shape a sculpture with magnets in the Hall of Materials, test the strength of a bridge they build in the Hall of Innovations and explore objects from the Midland County Historical Society's collections.

Admission is $14 for visitors ages 15 and older and $9 for children ages 3 to 14. Seniors, first responders, military members and veterans pay $12. Admission is free for museum members and children 2 and younger. Visitors can reserve a date and entry time at midlandcenter.org or by calling 989-631-8250. Visitors are encouraged to buy in advance to save $2 per admission, with walk-up admission available as space allows.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed Tuesdays.

Museum memberships include unlimited admission to the Hall of Ideas and discounts on classes, camps and workshops. Memberships cost $40 for seniors and students, $55 for individuals, $125 for families and $165 at the premium level. Family and premium memberships cover two named members and up to four children.

Schools can now request field trips for visits beginning Jan. 6 through May 28, 2027. The cost is $6 per student or adult, with one chaperone admitted free for every 10 students. Teachers should submit requests at least four weeks before their preferred visit date.

Midland Center's $53.2 million renovation continues into 2027. It also includes education spaces in the Doan Center, a home for Midland County's historical archives, community rooms, accessibility improvements and upgrades to building systems. The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation will match first-time individual gifts to the capital campaign dollar for dollar through Nov. 30 while matching funds remain. The Center still needs gifts beyond the match to finish the project. To learn more about the Capital Campaign or make a gift, visit midlandcenter.org/campaign.

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