MSUFCU Commits $4 Million Gift Commitment to Wharton Center in East Lansing

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MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) recently committed a $4 million gift commitment to Wharton Center for Performing Arts, as part of its $40 million commitment to MSU, marking MSUFCU's 40th year of supporting Wharton Center and its largest gift commitment to date.

While the gift is significant, it is the breadth of its impact across Wharton Center that demonstrates MSUFCU's visionary commitment, helping the organization reach more than 200,000 patrons each season. The investment is directed in three ways: establishing a new endowment to support the development of new artistic works, investing in Wharton Center's facilities, and providing annual support for programming, education, and access.

“MSUFCU's commitment is an investment in the future of the arts and strengthens every part of Wharton Center's mission,” shared Eric Olmscheid, Executive Director. “We are deeply grateful for 40 years of partnership with MSUFCU, and for the lasting impact this extraordinary generosity will have on artists, audiences, students, and our community for generations to come.”

$1.5M of the $4M gift is to support Wharton Center facility renovations and upgrades; all aimed at improving the guest and artist experience. Patrons will experience this dedication when they visit the three concession areas at Wharton Center, now named the MSU Federal Credit Union Concessions.



Another portion of the gift—$500,000—will create a new MSUFCU Creative Innovation Endowment Fund, focused on supporting new artists' work and their process, especially projects that connect students and the MSU community. Wharton Center has a long-standing commitment to the creative process, including commissioning new works, providing space for artists to workshop their pieces, and investing in new show development.



This month, Wharton Center will host performances of What Do You Do With a Problem?, a new work for young audiences and families co-commissioned by Wharton Center, based on the New York Times best-selling book. Developed in partnership with the TYA Tour Development Collective, of which Wharton Center is a founding member, the production encourages audiences of all ages to embrace challenges with courage.



Rounding out MSUFCU's gift is funding for Wharton Center season programming, education initiatives, and the Arts Within Reach access fund. Annual programming support helps bring world-class artists to the stage while also building deep arts education programs that engage more than 30,000 learners annually. Through Arts Within Reach, Wharton Center makes the arts accessible to all by providing tickets at little or no cost to local schools and organizations, as well as scholarships for Wharton's tuition-based education programs for children and families.



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