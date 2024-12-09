Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Michigan Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Emma Orr - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 7%

Jodi Hissong - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 6%

Erin Robere - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 6%

Dom Glover - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 6%

N'Jeri Nicholson - RENT - Stagecrafters 5%

Cy Paolantonio - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 5%

Chloe Page - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 4%

Melissa Sparks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Riley Bannister - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Tricia Rogers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Flint Community Players 3%

Sarah Kilgore - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk 3%

Sara Sherman and Anthony J Hamilton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

John Luther - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Yesenia Cotto - TICK TICK... BOOM - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Torrey Thomas - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Mieke Moll - DOSNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Diamond Carswell - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Alyssa Rae Thomas - GYPSY - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Abigail Rebekah Shown - OKLAHOMA! - Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Katey Martinek - FOREVER PLAID - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Mark McCleese - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Spencer Genrich & Kayla Harwood - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Elizabeth Barry - URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Sara Sherman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Mary Murphy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Szczotka - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 8%

Elaine Kauffman - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Jennifer Lothian - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Michael ameloot - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 4%

Jen Brown - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Jennifer Lothian - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Karimah Franklin and Audra Auston - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Alexander Stimson - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Bonnie Pitsch - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 3%

Kristine Maier - AMADEUS - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

Grace Santamaria - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Brandon R. McWilliams - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Dusti Donbrock - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Chloe Callender - ICARUS/PANDORA AND THE SICKLE MOON - The Sauk 2%

Jess Luiz - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Anne Craft - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Leah Cooley - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Toni Davison - JULIUS CAESAR - Shakespeare in Detroit 2%

Rachel Arbaugh - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon 2%

Alex Szczotka - OKLAHOMA! - Cornwell's Dinner Theatre 2%

Michael A. Gravame - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Debbie Aue-Delgado - THE MUSIC MAN - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Ashley Somers - WIZARD OF OZ - Burns Park Players 2%

Alexa Baxt/Jackie Manczyk - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Brynn Arnall - GYPSY - Horizon Performing Arts 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 5%

Emilie Florkowski - RENT - Stagecrafters 5%

Erin Pifer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Brian Sage - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Michael Lluberes - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Erika Wyman Abrahamson - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

Debra Calabrese - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 4%

Jolene Frankey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Anthony J Hamilton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Erica Valimont - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Danyel Loyd - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Port Huron Civic Theatre 3%

Will Gearring - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Chris Grooms - TICK TICK... BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Ben Zylman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Mitch Master - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

John Luther - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Matthew Cremeans - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Flint Community Players 2%

Emily Diener - URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Eric Hand - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Anna Dreslinski - WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%

Tamara Marla Hornby - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Zach Wood - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 2%

Kim Donovan - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Tricia Rogers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Flint Community Players 2%

Mike Artis - FOREVER PLAID - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Amisha Groce - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 7%

Alan Greenberg - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 6%

Asia Mark - THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 4%

Anthony J Hamilton - BARBECUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Anthony J Hamilton - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

John Rutherford - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 4%

Brenda Sparks - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Jeff Daniels - DIVA ROYALE - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 4%

Dominique Eisengruber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pit & Balcony 3%

Kevin Emmons - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 3%

Fiona Dunlop - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Kevin Dodd - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Jason J. Flannery - PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Paul Bruce - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Joe Johnston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Robert Arbaugh - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

Shannon Emmons - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Eric Petersen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 2%

Russell Boyle - THE CEMENTARY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Tony Targan - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 2%

Vaughn Louks - ALMOST, MAINE - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Lucinda Chavez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 2%

Trinity Bird - CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - The Sauk Theater 2%

Dee Dee Batteast - SKELETON CREW - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Brian Townsend - OUR TOWN - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%



Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 6%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 4%

GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

CABARET - Croswell Opera House 2%

PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 2%

ALICE BY HEART - The Dio 2%

THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

TICK, TICK, ...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

RENT - Downriver Actors Guild 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 9%

Catherine Martlett-Dreher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 8%

Crosby Slupe - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 6%

Cody Skalmowski - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 5%

Dustin D. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Delaney McKenzie - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Chelsie McPhilimy - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Charlie Packard - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Delaney McKenzie - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Will Daguanno - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Matt Weber - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Angela Forant - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Sauk 3%

Parker Watson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Amy Lauder, Frank Ginis - LEND ME A TENOR - The Farmington Players 2%

Obie Birch - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 2%

Lanny Potts - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Neil Koivu - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Ed Guay - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Frank Ginis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Gayla Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Bob Montgomery - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Shaunn Rice - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Jamie Gresens - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Tracy McCullough - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk 2%

Bennett Black - ESCANABA IN LOVE - PTD Productions 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Zachary Nash - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 7%

Adam P. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 7%

Matty Owen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Matt Kush - RENT - Stagecrafters 4%

Audra Bass - RENT - Downriver Actors Guild 4%

Beth Wondolowski - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Christopher D. Littlefield - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Marie McColley-Kerstetter - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Chris Gray - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Curtis Rowe III - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Zach Everly - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 3%

Todd Schreiber - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 3%

Chris Martin and Callum Johnston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 3%

Ben Villaluz - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Scott Bell - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Josh Keller - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Marie McColley-Kerstetter - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Nicole Martin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Wynn Marsh/Ray Novak - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

Daniel Greig - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Steve Zumbrun - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Kristi Gautsche - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk Theatre 2%

Curtis Rowe III - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Wendy Wheeler - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

Chris Gray - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 7%

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 6%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 5%

RENT - Tibbits Opera House 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 4%

CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 3%

MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Face Off Theatre 2%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Croswell Opera House 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Sauk 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Huss - ALICE BY HEART - The Dio 6%

Aaron Roos - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Alayna Brazzil - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Adam Grey - RENT - Stagecrafters 3%

Caila Conklin - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 3%

Stacy Barrett - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Andrew Martin - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

Brenda Sparks - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Zach Avery - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Jacqui Clarke - TITLE OF SHOW - Flint Community Players 2%

Kevin Ludwig - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

Via Novarro - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

McKenlee Wilson - SPRING AWAKENING - Flint Rep 2%

Brad Hardecki - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Port Huron Civic Theatre 2%

Matt Ottinger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Julia Luterman - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD RETURNS - RPG Entertainment 1%

Alyssa Bauer - BEAUTIFUL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 1%

Lucas Story - TICK TICK... BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Kenyada Davis - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 1%

Mikki Robinson - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 1%

Annabel Pulman - ALICE BY HEART - The Dio 1%

Josh Carter - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 1%

David Blackburn - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 1%

Victoria Philliben - GUYS AND DOLLS - Spotlight Players 1%

Patrick Lane - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Asia Mark - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shakespeare in detroit 4%

Ruth Ann Molenaar - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Autumn Thiellesen-Frazee - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 3%

Emma Orr - EURYDICE - Flint Community Players 3%

Jason Morrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

Quinn Kelly - PICKLEBALL - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

Brenda Sparks - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Xavier Bolden - EXIT STRATEGY - Face Off Theatre 3%

Chrissy Westbury - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Dormouse Theatre 3%

Zackery Chapman - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Trevor Stefanick - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Amy Willis - BARBEQUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Rebekah Graham - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

Ellie Gray - MOCKINGBIRD - The Sauk 2%

Ellie Mosher - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Ashley Wickett - THE ANTICHRIST COMETH - The Purple Rose Theatre Co. 2%

Bryana Hall - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Luka Pawsek - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Matthew Mueller - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 1%

Keara Hayes - PICKLEBALL - Riverwalk Theatre 1%

Sydnee Corbin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 1%

Jordan Climie - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pit & Balcony 1%

Fiona Johnston as Helena - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Josie Stec - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 1%

Drew Dixon - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 6%

PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 6%

PICKLEBALL - Riverwalk Theatre 5%

SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 5%

CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 3%

OUR TOWN - The Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 3%

THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 3%

SHEDDING THE ANTLERS - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 3%

PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 3%

BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 3%

THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

SIANT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 2%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

MOCKINGBIRD - The Sauk 2%

NATIVE GARDENS - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.J. Guban - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 6%

Kat Blakeslee - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

Doug Miller - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 5%

Matthew Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 4%

Charlie Packard - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 4%

David Kyhn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Doug Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Don Wilson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

David Kuykendall - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Tom Ferris - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

Ashley Somers & Val Compau - WIZARD OF OZ - Burns Park Players 3%

Tobin Ost/Marty Flake - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - CRoswell Opera House 3%

Kat Blakeslee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

David Kyhn - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Bruce Crews - CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - The Sauk 2%

Dan Guyette - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Dawn Reitano - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

Joshua Tripp - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Eric Maher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Fred & Annette Ogger - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Charles Packard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livoinia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Valerie Compau - WIZARD OF OZ - Burns Park Players 2%

Justin Muse - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Valerie Compau & Ashley Somers - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Open Book Theatre Company 1%

Kelsey Edwards - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 9%

Chris Goosman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 7%

Brenda Sparks - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Sam Johnson-Begay - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 5%

Karl Kasischke - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

Joseph Dickson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 4%

Carter Rice - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Justin Schmitz - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Jacob Myny - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Jen Ambrose - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk Theater 3%

Kevin Stephinson and Dave Genette - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Jacob Myny - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

David Genette - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 2%

Brynn Arnall - GYPSY - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Rob O'Brien - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Noah King-Bates - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Eric Nogas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Jacob Myny - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Valerie Compau - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Dave Barton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

CJ Ramseyer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - St. Dunstan’s Theatre 2%

Chuck Goddeeris - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Briana O'Neal - FORTUNE - Theatre NOVA 2%

Nick Kibler - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

Rob O’Brien - RENT - Downriver Actors Guild 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Xia Skowronek - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 5%

Grace Avery - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Amber Wilkes - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Abby Dotz - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

Alexa Wollney Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

Diana Waara - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Alexander Cousins - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Ny'kieria Blocker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

JJ Farr - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

AJ Brow - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

Maggie Kalt - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

Dorian O'Dell - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD RETURNS - RPG Entertainment 2%

R.J. Soule - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Kelsi Duckworth - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 2%

Shayna Blass - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Mary Kate Murnen - URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Dyrel Johnson - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Julia Hoffert - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 1%

Aidan Kelly - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 1%

Rebekah Karel - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 1%

Joby Hertel - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 1%

Joshua Dixon - TICK TICK... BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Alex Quinlan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%

Helena Romano - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 1%

Kryssy Becker Krenitsky - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alisha Brown - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 7%

Jordan Taylor - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 5%

Patrick Munley - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 4%

Christine Kapusky Moore - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 4%

Arrielle Olkhovsky - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - St. Dunstan’s Theatre 3%

Todd Avery - PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Anthony J Hamilton - DETROIT 67 - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

David Noyes - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Matthew Cremeans - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pit & Balcony 3%

Alexa Stanton - POTUS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Julia Dephaw - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 3%

Xavier D. Bolden - SKELETON CREW - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Arianna Engnell - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

Brent Falke - TINKERBELLE - The Sauk Theater 2%

Chris Martin as Oberon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Hayden Lane-Davies - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Sara King - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Alyssa Laney - BARBECUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Delanti Hall - BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

Yolanda Davis - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Branden Omoregie - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Ron Otulakowski - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Katie Snowday - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 2%

Savior Borg - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Jared Hoffert - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Croswell Opera House 11%

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 6%

Stagecrafters 6%

Flint Community Players 6%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

Riverwalk Theatre 5%

Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 5%

Tibbits Opera House 4%

The Sauk Theatre 3%

Birmingham Village Players 3%

Face Off Theatre 3%

Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 2%

Starlight Theater 2%

Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

St. Dunstan’s Theatre 2%

The Dio 2%

Nicely Theatre Group 1%

The obsidian theatre festival 1%

PTD Productions 1%

Fenton Village Players 1%

Open Book Theatre Company 1%

UnCovered Theatre Company 1%



Comments