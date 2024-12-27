Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL at Croswell Opera House Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jodi Hissong - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 8%

Emma Orr - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 7%

Dom Glover - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 6%

Erin Robere - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

N'Jeri Nicholson - RENT - Stagecrafters 5%

Cy Paolantonio - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Riley Bannister - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Katey Martinek - FOREVER PLAID - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Tricia Rogers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Flint Community Players 3%

Melissa Sparks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Chloe Page - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 3%

Sara Sherman and Anthony J Hamilton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Torrey Thomas - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

John Luther - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Alyssa Rae Thomas - GYPSY - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Sarah Kilgore - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk 2%

Abigail Rebekah Shown - OKLAHOMA! - Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Yesenia Cotto - TICK TICK... BOOM - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Mieke Moll - DOSNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Diamond Carswell - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Spencer Genrich & Kayla Harwood - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Maritoni Harte - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

Jenna Williams and Terri Manning - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

Mark McCleese - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Rianna Clay - BAMBILAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Szczotka - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 8%

Elaine Kauffman - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

Jennifer Lothian - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Jen Brown - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Dusti Donbrock - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Michael ameloot - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Alexander Stimson - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Karimah Franklin and Audra Auston - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Jennifer Lothian - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

Ashley Marie Somers - WIZARD OF OZ - Burns Park Players 3%

Kristine Maier - AMADEUS - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

Leah Cooley - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Grace Santamaria - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Brandon R. McWilliams - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Bonnie Pitsch - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

Jess Luiz - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Alexandria Szczotka - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Croswell Opera House 2%

Anne Craft - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Alex Szczotka - OKLAHOMA! - Cornwell's Dinner Theatre 2%

Rachel Arbaugh - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon 2%

Toni Davison - JULIUS CAESAR - Shakespeare in Detroit 2%

Chloe Callender - ICARUS/PANDORA AND THE SICKLE MOON - The Sauk 2%

Alexa Baxt/Jackie Manczyk - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Tamara Marla Hornby & Karen Connor - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Michael A. Gravame - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brian Sage - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 6%

Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 5%

Emilie Florkowski - RENT - Stagecrafters 4%

Debra Calabrese - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 4%

Ben Zylman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Erin Pifer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Anthony J Hamilton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Michael Lluberes - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Erika Wyman Abrahamson - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

Jolene Frankey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Erica Valimont - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Danyel Loyd - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Port Huron Civic Theatre 3%

Chris Grooms - TICK TICK... BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

John Luther - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Will Gearring - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Anna Dreslinski - WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%

Matthew Cremeans - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Flint Community Players 2%

Tricia Rogers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Flint Community Players 2%

Zach Wood - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 2%

Kim Donovan - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Mitch Master - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Emily Diener - URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Tamara Marla Hornby - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Eric Hand - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

King Ryan Singleton - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Face Off Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Alan Greenberg - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 8%

Amisha Groce - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 7%

Asia Mark - THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 6%

Brenda Sparks - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 6%

Kevin Dodd - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Anthony J Hamilton - BARBECUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Anthony J Hamilton - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Jeff Daniels - DIVA ROYALE - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 3%

John Rutherford - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 3%

Kevin Emmons - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 3%

Dominique Eisengruber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pit & Balcony 2%

Shannon Emmons - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Brian Townsend - OUR TOWN - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Jason J. Flannery - PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Fiona Dunlop - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Lucinda Chavez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 2%

Robert Arbaugh - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

Russell Boyle - THE CEMENTARY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Paul Bruce - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Joe Johnston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Jeremy Koch - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Eric Petersen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 2%

Marissa Harrington - BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

Kevin Fitzhenry - THE MOUSETRAP - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Dee Dee Batteast - SKELETON CREW - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 6%

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 4%

PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 4%

GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

CABARET - Croswell Opera House 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

ALICE BY HEART - The Dio 2%

TICK, TICK, ...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 1%

RENT - Downriver Actors Guild 1%

SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 1%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 10%

Catherine Martlett-Dreher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 7%

Crosby Slupe - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 6%

Charlie Packard - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Cody Skalmowski - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 5%

Delaney McKenzie - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Dustin D. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Will Daguanno - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Chelsie McPhilimy - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Delaney McKenzie - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Parker Watson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Amy Lauder, Frank Ginis - LEND ME A TENOR - The Farmington Players 2%

Matt Weber - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

Angela Forant - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Sauk 2%

Ed Guay - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Lanny Potts - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Obie Birch - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 2%

Shaunn Rice - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Frank Ginis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Neil Koivu - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Gayla Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Jamie Gresens - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Bob Montgomery - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Bennett Black - ESCANABA IN LOVE - PTD Productions 2%

John (JD) Deierlein - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Zachary Nash - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 8%

Adam P. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 7%

Marie McColley-Kerstetter - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Beth Wondolowski - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Audra Bass - RENT - Downriver Actors Guild 4%

Matty Owen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Christopher D. Littlefield - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Wynn Marsh/Ray Novak - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 3%

Zach Everly - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 3%

Matt Kush - RENT - Stagecrafters 3%

Steve Zumbrun - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Todd Schreiber - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 3%

Chris Gray - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Curtis Rowe III - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Ben Villaluz - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

Josh Keller - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Curtis Rowe III - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Chris Martin and Callum Johnston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Scott Bell - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Marie McColley-Kerstetter - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Kristi Gautsche - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk Theatre 2%

Audra Bass - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Daniel Greig - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Nicole Martin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Chris Gray - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 8%

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 6%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 5%

RENT - Tibbits Opera House 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Face Off Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - ForeverAfter Productions 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Croswell Opera House 2%

SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Fenton Village Players 2%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Huss - ALICE BY HEART - The Dio 8%

Caila Conklin - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 4%

Aaron Roos - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Alayna Brazzil - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Brenda Sparks - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Adam Grey - RENT - Stagecrafters 3%

Stacy Barrett - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Andrew Martin - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

Zach Avery - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

McKenlee Wilson - SPRING AWAKENING - Flint Rep 2%

Kevin Ludwig - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

Jacqui Clarke - TITLE OF SHOW - Flint Community Players 2%

Mitch Voss - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Kenyada Davis - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Enrique Miguel - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Matt Ottinger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

David Blackburn - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 1%

Julia Luterman - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD RETURNS - RPG Entertainment 1%

Adam Coggins - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Flint Community Players 1%

Via Novarro - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 1%

Brad Hardecki - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Port Huron Civic Theatre 1%

Anjewel Lenoir - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 1%

Alyssa Bauer - BEAUTIFUL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 1%

Kyle Patrick - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%

Alan Neuwirth - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Brenda Sparks - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Asia Mark - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shakespeare in detroit 4%

Quinn Kelly - PICKLEBALL - Riverwalk Theatre 4%

Ruth Ann Molenaar - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Emma Orr - EURYDICE - Flint Community Players 3%

Autumn Thiellesen-Frazee - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 3%

Xavier Bolden - EXIT STRATEGY - Face Off Theatre 3%

Zackery Chapman - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Drew Dixon - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Jason Morrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Chrissy Westbury - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Dormouse Theatre 2%

Amy Willis - BARBEQUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Matthew Mueller - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Trevor Stefanick - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Rebekah Graham - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

Ellie Mosher - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Bianca Washington Ciungan - POTUS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Ellie Gray - MOCKINGBIRD - The Sauk 2%

Ashley Wickett - THE ANTICHRIST COMETH - The Purple Rose Theatre Co. 2%

Bryana Hall - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Luka Pawsek - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Tessa Isaacson - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 1%

Sydnee Corbin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 1%

Veronica Long as Hermia - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Holly Kay-Cannon - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 8%

PICKLEBALL - Riverwalk Theatre 5%

PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 5%

PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 4%

SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 4%

OUR TOWN - The Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

SHEDDING THE ANTLERS - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 4%

CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 3%

BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 3%

INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

SIANT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 2%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Detroit Music Hall 2%

NATIVE GARDENS - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.J. Guban - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 6%

Charlie Packard - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 5%

David Kyhn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Doug Miller - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 5%

Ashley Somers & Val Compau - WIZARD OF OZ - Burns Park Players 4%

Doug Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Kat Blakeslee - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Matthew Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 4%

Tobin Ost/Marty Flake - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - CRoswell Opera House 3%

Tom Ferris - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

Don Wilson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

David Kuykendall - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Kat Blakeslee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Ashley Somers & Val Compau - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Open Book Theater Company 2%

Fred & Annette Ogger - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

David Kyhn - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Dan Guyette - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Joshua Tripp - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Bruce Crews - CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - The Sauk 2%

Charles Packard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livoinia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Justin Muse - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Dawn Reitano - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

Eric Maher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Ryan Filpansick - TITLE OF SHOW - Flint Community Players 1%

Remy Treece - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 9%

Brenda Sparks - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 7%

Chris Goosman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 6%

Karl Kasischke - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 5%

Sam Johnson-Begay - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Jacob Myny - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Joseph Dickson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 4%

Carter Rice - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Justin Schmitz - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Rob O'Brien - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Kevin Stephinson and Dave Genette - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

Jen Ambrose - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk Theater 2%

Brynn Arnall - GYPSY - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Valerie Compau - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Jacob Myny - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Eric Nogas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

David Genette - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 2%

Noah King-Bates - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Nick Kibler - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

Dave Barton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Jacob Myny - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 1%

Eric Seih - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Chuck Goddeeris - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Briana O'Neal - FORTUNE - Theatre NOVA 1%

CJ Ramseyer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - St. Dunstan’s Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Xia Skowronek - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 6%

Grace Avery - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Abby Dotz - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

Amber Wilkes - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 3%

Aidan Kelly - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 3%

R.J. Soule - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Alexa Wollney Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

Diana Waara - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Ny'kieria Blocker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Alexander Cousins - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Reed Schwieterman - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 2%

Dorian O'Dell - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD RETURNS - RPG Entertainment 2%

Dyrel Johnson - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Aaron Pottenger - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Kelsi Duckworth - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 2%

Julia Hoffert - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 2%

AJ Brow - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

JJ Farr - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

Maggie Kalt - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

Shayna Blass - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%

Denene Mulay Koch - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Mary Kate Murnen - URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Alex Quinlan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%

Jackson Poulin - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 1%

Dylan Hart - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jordan Taylor - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 6%

Alisha Brown - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 6%

Patrick Munley - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 5%

David Noyes - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Sara King - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Christine Kapusky Moore - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 3%

Alexa Stanton - POTUS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Todd Avery - PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Anthony J Hamilton - DETROIT 67 - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Arrielle Olkhovsky - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - St. Dunstan’s Theatre 3%

Xavier D. Bolden - SKELETON CREW - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Matthew Cremeans - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pit & Balcony 2%

Arianna Engnell - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

Brent Falke - TINKERBELLE - The Sauk Theater 2%

Yolanda Davis - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Delanti Hall - BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

Hayden Lane-Davies - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Julia Dephaw - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Alyssa Laney - BARBECUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Tayler Jones - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Chris Martin as Oberon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Branden Omoregie - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Katie Snowday - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 2%

Alyssa Laney - BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

Noah Hanahan - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Croswell Opera House 11%

Riverwalk Theatre 6%

Flint Community Players 6%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

Tibbits Opera House 6%

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

Stagecrafters 5%

Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Face Off Theatre 3%

Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Birmingham Village Players 3%

Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Starlight Theater 2%

Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

The Sauk Theatre 2%

Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 2%

The obsidian theatre festival 2%

The Dio 2%

Open Book Theatre Company 1%

Fenton Village Players 1%

St. Dunstan’s Theatre 1%

ForeverAfter Productions 1%

UnCovered Theatre Company 1%

Nicely Theatre Group 1%



