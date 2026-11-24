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The Farmington Players will open the beloved classic play 'Little Women' running December 4-19 at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills. Four actresses portray four unforgettable sisters in a story of ambition, love, family and the power of women finding their own paths.

Set in 19th-century New England during the Civil War, Little Women follows the lives of the four March sisters as they come of age while their father is away serving as a chaplain. With their mother, Marmee, guiding them through financial hardships, personal challenges and the uncertainties of growing up, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy each struggle to discover who they are and what they want from life. Along the way, they experience first love, heartbreak, loss, rivalry and the enduring strength of family.

Heather Crisler's stage adaptation is a fresh all-female interpretation of Louisa May Alcott's classic. It explores sisterhood, independence and the freedom to write your own story. Four actresses play an entire family and everyone else in their world, including men.

ittle Women runs December 4 - 19 at Farmington Players Barn Theater.

Tickets are now available online at www.farmingtonplayers.org or by calling the box office at 248-553-2955.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES

Friday December 4 -7:30pm

Saturday December 5 -7:30pm

Sunday December 6 -2:00pm

Friday December 11 -730pm

Saturday December 12 -7:30pm

Sunday December 13 -2:00pm

Thursday December 17 -7:30pm

Friday December 18 -7:30m

Saturday December 19 -7:30pm

The race is on for the Michigan Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 7% 2 BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 7% 3 LES MISERABLES Grosse Pointe Theatre 5% 4 NEWSIES Stagecrafters 4% 5 OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 4% Best Play 1 BROKE-OLOGY Tipping Point Theatre 5% 2 THE MOUNTAINTOP Detroit Public Theatre 5% 3 AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON Detroit Repertory Theatre 5% 4 AUGUST WILSON'S MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Flint Repertory Theatre 3% 5 THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Stagecrafters 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Detroit Public Theatre 7% 2 Artists of the Way 7% 3 Stagecrafters 6% 4 Birmingham Village Players 6% 5 Tipping Point Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joshua Kremhelmer - OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 6% 2 Brady Nelson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Arsene Performing Arts Center 5% 3 Adam Bradt - BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 4% 4 Rebekah Hill - BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 4% 5 Shanya Duncan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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