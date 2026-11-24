"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
LITTLE WOMEN Will Open at Farmington Players Barn This December
Stefan Potter directs the production, which follows the March sisters during the Civil War in 19th-century New England.
The Farmington Players will open the beloved classic play 'Little Women' running December 4-19 at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills. Four actresses portray four unforgettable sisters in a story of ambition, love, family and the power of women finding their own paths.
Set in 19th-century New England during the Civil War, Little Women follows the lives of the four March sisters as they come of age while their father is away serving as a chaplain. With their mother, Marmee, guiding them through financial hardships, personal challenges and the uncertainties of growing up, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy each struggle to discover who they are and what they want from life. Along the way, they experience first love, heartbreak, loss, rivalry and the enduring strength of family.
Heather Crisler's stage adaptation is a fresh all-female interpretation of Louisa May Alcott's classic. It explores sisterhood, independence and the freedom to write your own story. Four actresses play an entire family and everyone else in their world, including men.
ittle Women runs December 4 - 19 at Farmington Players Barn Theater.
Tickets are now available online at www.farmingtonplayers.org or by calling the box office at 248-553-2955.
SHOW DATES AND TIMES
- Friday December 4 -7:30pm
- Saturday December 5 -7:30pm
- Sunday December 6 -2:00pm
- Friday December 11 -730pm
- Saturday December 12 -7:30pm
- Sunday December 13 -2:00pm
- Thursday December 17 -7:30pm
- Friday December 18 -7:30m
- Saturday December 19 -7:30pm
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