Kalamazoo Symphony to Present PETER AND THE WOLF Family Concert at Chenery Auditorium

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The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra is inviting audiences of all ages to experience Sergei Prokofiev's beloved musical tale 'Peter and the Wolf' on Saturday, November 7, at 2 p.m. at Chenery Auditorium. Combining orchestral music, ballet, and storytelling, the performance offers an engaging introduction to the instruments of the orchestra and the power of music to bring a story to life.

A longtime favorite among families and young audiences, 'Peter and the Wolf' introduces listeners to a cast of memorable characters, each represented by a different instrument in the orchestra. From the flute singing like a bird to the oboe's portrayal of the duck and the French horn's unmistakable wolf theme, Prokofiev's imaginative composition gives audiences an opportunity to discover the distinctive sounds and personalities of orchestral instruments.

Families can make an afternoon of it with a special Leta G. Snow Instrument Petting Zoo, where children can play orchestral instruments and explore the sounds that make up the symphony. The Instrument Zoo opens an hour before the performance.

A Concert for the Whole Family

The Kalamazoo Symphony is committed to making live music accessible to audiences of all ages. Tickets for children under 18 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket, making this a perfect opportunity for families to experience the orchestra together.

The Program

Hannah Schendel, Conductor

Musical Storybook: Dear Street

Story written by Lindsay Zier-Vogel

Narrated by Hannah Schendel

Peter and the Wolf

Sergei Prokofiev

With Ballet Arts Ensemble

Narrated by Marissa Harrington

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