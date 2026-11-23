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Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is rolling into DeVos Performance Hall for a special one-night event on December 1, 2026, at 7:00 PM, and Broadway World Michigan/ Music had a chance to interview Drummer Tom Sharpe ahead of the stop and talk not only about Mannheim Steamroller, but also all things Michigan, including Michigan Sports, as well as the expanding music scene in Grand Rapids, including the season at the Amp.

Broadway World Michigan/ Music: Can you give readers a background of your career as a kind of introduction?

Tom Sharpe: I was born and raised in Michigan, and I’ve been a musician my entire life. I went to the Interlaken Arts Academy in northern Michigan for high school, and from there I was recruited to DePaul University in Chicago, where I studied at the School of Music; I've been in Chicago ever since, with a career as a musician. I've been in many touring groups and have had a really blessed, wonderful life performing. This is my nineteenth year as a member of Mannheim Steamroller, and I just look forward to it every year. It's such a wonderful part of my life, and great to be sharing this joy over the two months that we can cover as much of the country as we can.

Broadway World Michigan/ Music: What was your introduction to the Mannheim Steamroller, as it has been around a while?

Tom Sharpe: So this is my nineteenth year. The group has just celebrated; we're just past 50 years of Mannheim Steamroller and 40 years of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. So, for a lot of people, that means that they've had Mannheim Steamroller music their whole lives, which is really a remarkable thing. I remember listening to the first Christmas album as a young teen, and really being blown away by it. I had never heard anything like that before.

I was already studying music and was very interested in the more kind of intricate styles of music that were kind of virtuoso-type playing. And lots of layers to peel back, as far as arrangements are concerned. I think I listened to that album at least twice in a row before I took a breath, because I was blown away by that. When you think about it, what did Christmas music sound like before Mannheim Steamroller? Our group came along in 1984 with the Christmas album and pretty much turned the Christmas genre upside down. So that's why we've been able to have such longevity with it, and people keep coming back year after year. Your own words. I would say that our group is a perfect blend of classical sophistication and raw rock energy.

We're going to bring you a complete show. It's not a show where you wait for the one or two pieces that you hope that we're gonna play. We're gonna play all the things that brought you there, but from start to finish, this is a complete immersive experience where you are experiencing these walls of sound that are just coming at you from all of our different instrumental positions, combining that with an amazing light show. We're synced up to video from a big video LED presentation that spans the entire 50-year career of Mannheim Steamroller, so it's a real retrospective. Some of the videos are just like state-of-the-art, crystal-clear look at today's technology, and other ones take you all the way back to showing you how things started and how Chip Davis formed this group and created all of this amazing music. It really is gonna hit you from start to finish, and we, as the musicians of the group, it's our job to play an inspired show and leave you feeling like you are inspired.

Broadway World Michigan/ Music: What are some of your musical influences, and what instruments do you play?

Tom Sharpe: I'm the drum set player, also play percussion, and I am also the MC of the group, so that's why you get me for the interviews. That is my role in Mannheim Steamroller. I'm a composer as well, and so I’m also a pianist, and I use all of that influence to compose my own, my own works and have several of my own recordings out as well.

As far as influences are concerned, growing up, I had very formal training. I'm very thankful for that, so I love the big classical composers, particularly of the Romantic period of classical music, that, um, 1818 and early 1900s. It's very influenced by the big, big Romantic-period classical composers, because that's where the drama and emotion live for me; in that era of classical music. I'm also a big rock guy, and I love the more intricate progressive-style rock groups from growing up with Rush, Yes, and Genesis. Those were all big, big groups for me, particularly being a drummer, and those guys were great. I have always listened to Mannheim Steamroller, too, so this is really just kind of a full-circle thing to have been able to join this group and be a part of it on this side of it, where I'm part of the ones that were spreading the joy to the audience. So that's really been a very special thing for me.

Broadway World Michigan/ Music: Do you have a favorite song that you like to play as a drummer, or do any special preparation for the show, because it is a longer show at two hours?

Tom Sharpe: You know, I do like to rock out and do some of those super high-energy pieces. One thing I always gear up for is our version of “Angels We Have Heard on High”; it's a super elevated level of energy and really hits hard. That’s one of the reasons that we keep practicing and keep in shape all year is because there is an element- there is a physical element of cardio and physical fitness to be able to do some of this stuff.

I love those high-energy pieces, and I like to play fast, and I like to hit hard and all of that. But actually, some of the pieces that I look forward to the most in the Mannheim Steamroller show are some of the more introspective arrangements that are slower and just really beautiful. We have some pieces that are Christmas-based, but that are his original compositions. There's a piece called “Traditions of Christmas” that is his original, and I absolutely love that piece, and that one for me is more of a percussion piece. I'm not playing the drum set, and “O Holy Night”, some of these pieces are just so beautiful. I just feel honored to be a part of it. I know that I'm contributing to it in my own way with the percussion elements, but I just, I love just taking all of that in and listening to everyone on stage and just really creating this really special thing.

Broadway World Michigan/ Music: How do you keep the music fresh after 52 years as a group?

Tom Sharpe: I always look at it through the eyes of the audience. Once we get on tour, we are doing our show, and the show does change from year to year. But the show will not change from one tour stop to the next in the current year. That is a question that I get sometimes: “Do you ever get tired of playing those pieces?” And I honestly, I don't, because there's always, as a performer, there's always something different about the show for us every night.

There's always something to look forward to, but even more than that, looking at the show through the eyes of the audience members who have had this date on their calendar for a long time and have been looking forward to it. We play the show with that in mind: that this is their one opportunity to see us, and it doesn't matter if it's our tenth show of the tour or our fiftieth show of the tour. However long you've been in the group, you look at it through the eyes of the audience, as if this is something that they have been really looking forward to, and you play for them.

Broadway World Michigan/ Music: What are you looking forward to the most about returning to Grand Rapids to DeVos Hall

Tom Sharpe: Every time I cross the border into Michigan, I feel like I'm home. So I love our Michigan dates. It's been a while since we came to DeVos Hall; I'm looking forward to seeing it again. As soon as I get there, I'll be able to remember the venue; I always love our Michigan dates. I love all the different parts of Michigan, and Grand Rapids is a really cool place, with tons going on there. It's like a real, ah, trendy place now, right? Grand Rapids is really cool.

I love anything to do with Michigan. I'm a die-hard Detroit sports fan, and even living in Chicago for as many years as I have now, I was never able to make that transition, or never wanted to make that transition, over to Chicago sports. I'm a Lions, Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings, all the way at the professional level. University of Michigan and the Spartans at the college level.

I have family there and have performed there on my own. Actually, I've done some shows not too long ago in Jennison and played the Jennison Performing Arts Center as a solo artist, so it always just feels really heartwarming, and like I'm coming home.

Broadway World Michigan/ Music: The last time that I was to a Mannheim Steamroller, it was back in November of 2001. You guys came as part of Broadway Grand Rapids, and they actually had you in their season. What can we look forward to seeing in this production that might be new since that show?

Tom Sharpe: Well, we're always gonna bring you the hits that you came to hear. So don't, our audience does not have to worry about that. If you're hoping we're gonna do Carol of the Bells, I'm gonna be a spoiler here: we’re gonna do it, so you don't have to worry about that. One thing that I think that Founder Chip Davis is really great at is rotating pieces in and out that are catalog pieces, so there are always new ones. I'm not gonna give away all the surprises, but there are always new pieces to look forward to, even if you don't know them; high quality always wins out. I want you to come and expect a lot, because we're gonna bring it. Our crew is fabulous, and our engineers, sound designers, lighting designers, and video production are all state-of-the-art. Huge LED screens and the whole thing; there's always something new, and there's always something that is gonna wanna bring our fans back.

Broadway World Michigan/ Music: What would you tell people to get them to come and see the show if they haven't already had their tickets since they went on sale, as I have?

Tom Sharpe: I would say, if you want to be inspired, and if you want to be uplifted, and you want to get your holidays on the right foot, this is absolutely a show for you. This is rich in tradition, and we are not just playing Christmas songs. The intent is not to play some songs and send you along. We're playing people's Christmas traditions, where they have been coming for years; they're bringing their kids, their kids have grown up, and they're bringing their kids. So this is something that is deeply rooted in tradition and, ah, an honored legacy, you know, for us to be a part of.

I think that we're gonna do something really special, and you're gonna feel like you've done more than just saw a concert. So if you need a boost, or if you're already there, our show is gonna leave you on a high for sure.

Mannheim Steamroller rolls into DeVos Performance Hall for a special one-night event on December 1, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available: https://www.ticketmaster.com/mannheim-steamroller-christmas-grand-rapids-michigan

Connect with Mannheim Steamroller for touring info at https://www.mannheimsteamroller.com, on Instagram at instagram.com/mannheimsteam/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MannheimSteamroller/, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYMzWqgRkSv9064gqKV4qnQ.

For more information on upcoming shows at DeVos Performance Hall, follow their social media: on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/devoshall, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DeVosPerformanceHall/, on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKpmAh4KKmnB80ScUymWwKQ, on X at https://x.com/DeVosPerfHall, and online at https://www.devosperformancehall.com

The race is on for the Michigan Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 7% 2 BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 6% 3 LES MISERABLES Grosse Pointe Theatre 5% 4 NEWSIES Stagecrafters 4% 5 OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 4% Best Play 1 BROKE-OLOGY Tipping Point Theatre 5% 2 AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON Detroit Repertory Theatre 5% 3 THE MOUNTAINTOP Detroit Public Theatre 5% 4 AUGUST WILSON'S MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Flint Repertory Theatre 3% 5 THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Stagecrafters 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stagecrafters 7% 2 Artists of the Way 7% 3 Detroit Public Theatre 6% 4 Birmingham Village Players 6% 5 Tipping Point Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joshua Kremhelmer - OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 6% 2 Brady Nelson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Arsene Performing Arts Center 5% 3 Adam Bradt - BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 4% 4 Shanya Duncan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 4% 5 Cece Davis - SISTER ACT Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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