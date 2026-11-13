HOLIDAY INN to be Presented at The Encore Musical Theatre Company

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The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present Holiday Inn, a heartwarming musical filled with timeless songs, lively dancing, romance, and holiday cheer. Running November 27, 2026, through January 3, 2027, this festive production invites audiences to experience a beloved holiday story through the music of legendary songwriter Irving Berlin.

Based on the beloved 1942 film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim Hardy (played by Encore favorite, David Moan), an entertainer who leaves the bright lights of show business behind in search of a quieter life on his Connecticut farm. When he discovers that his farmhouse could become the perfect country inn, Jim comes up with an inspired idea: open only on holidays! With each celebration bringing a new reason to entertain, the inn quickly becomes a destination for music, dancing, and romance. But when love and ambition enter the picture, Jim discovers that finding his happily-ever-after may be more complicated than he imagined.

Featuring some of Irving Berlin’s most memorable songs, including “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” and the timeless holiday classic “White Christmas,” Holiday Inn is a joyful celebration of music, romance, and the traditions that bring us together. The musical features a book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge.

Under the direction of The Encore's Artistic Director Dan Cooney, with music direction by Jon Ophoff, choreography by Jenny Florkowski, and associate direction and choreography by Kate Player, The Encore's production brings this classic story to life with spirited choreography, memorable musical numbers, and the warmth and charm that make it a holiday favorite.

The cast includes Encore favorites David Moan as Jim Hardy, Sarah B. Stevens as Louise, and a slew of Encore newcomers including Jordan Thomas Burnett (Ted Hanover), Sarah Morgan (Lila Dixon), Molly Bremer (Linda Mason), and local child actors Henry Aplin, Grady Packard, and Brady Crownover performing the role of Charlie Winslow at select performances. Fred Buchalter plays the agent, Danny, and the ensemble includes incredible professional dancers and singers from across the country. They are: Jonah Barricklo, Aixa Borgetti Lopez, Jack Catena, Jo Davis, Rebecca Dral, Conor Jordan, Emmanuel Morgan, Holly Nelson, Matthew Porter, Love Ruddell, Autumn Sierra, and Ciaran Welch.

Behind the scenes, Production Supervisor Emma Hutchinson oversees the production, with stage management led by Production Stage Manager Sarah M. Delia and Assistant Stage Managers Rachel Meloche and Emma Hutchinson. Together with an accomplished team of designers (set design by Sarah Tanner, lighting design by Rachel Lauren, costume design by Abby Sage Hall, prop design by Anne Donevan, sound design by Chris Goosman and Jasper Watson) they help bring the production's many musical numbers, holiday celebrations, and theatrical settings to life. Located in the historic Copeland Building in downtown Dexter, The Encore Musical Theatre Company brings exceptional professional talent and live musical performances to an intimate setting just minutes from Ann Arbor. Whether it's a holiday tradition or a first visit to The Encore, Holiday Inn is a wonderful way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

SENSORY FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE:

The Encore will offer a special Sensory Friendly performance of Holiday Inn on Tuesday, December 22, at 2 PM, sponsored by Dan Chapman. This performance is designed to create a more comfortable and welcoming theatre experience for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families. Adjustments may include softer sound and lighting levels, a more relaxed audience environment, and the freedom for guests to move around or take a break as needed. Tickets for this special performance are just $20, thanks to generous sponsorships and grants, and are available only through the box office (Tuesday–Friday, 10 AM–2 PM, at 734-268-6200).





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