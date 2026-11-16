HELL'S KITCHEN to Make Wharton Center Debut in East Lansing in January

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Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical by the incomparable Alicia Keys: new at Wharton Center from January 19-24, 2027. Tickets are available now through the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. SeatGeek is the only official partner of the Wharton Center Ticket Office.

HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat with Alicia Keys' greatest hits and brand-new songs written exclusively for the show, brought to life through exhilarating choreography.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL'S KITCHEN!

Event Details

Date/Time: Tues, Jan 19 – Sun, Jan 24, 2027

Tues, Jan 19 – Fri, Jan 22, at 7:30PM

Sat, Jan 23, at 2PM & 7:30PM

Sun, Jan 24, at 1PM & 6:30PM

Location: Cobb Great Hall

Tickets: From $45, MSU Students $33 (limited performances)

Ticket Office: whartoncenter.com, 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON

Creative Team

Music & Lyrics by Grammy winner Alicia Keys

Book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz

Music Supervision by Emmy & Grammy winner Adam Blackstone

Choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown

Directed by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif

Fans are encouraged to visit HellsKitchen.com to sign up for tour updates and exclusive content. Follow along at @HellsKitchenBway.

More information is available at www.whartoncenter.com.

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