My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
GROSS INDECENCY Will Be Performed By U-M Theatre & Drama
Kaufman, the Tony- and Emmy-nominated playwright behind THE LARAMIE PROJECT, wrote the drama.
The University of Michigan Department of Theatre & Drama will present Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde this month. Performances will run November 19, 7:30 PM; November 20 & 21, 8:00 PM; and November 22, 2:00 PM in the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre.
In 1895, playwright and poet Oscar Wilde sued the Marquess of Queensberry for criminal libel after the Marquess called him a 'posing sodomite.' This lawsuit backfired on Wilde, resulting in two additional trials to determine whether Wilde was guilty of 'gross indecency with male persons.'
Playwright Moisés Kaufman, the Tony- and Emmy-nominated playwright behind The Laramie Project, uses trial transcripts, personal correspondence, interviews, and other source materials to tell the story of the downfall of the great man of letters whose artistic genius has long been overshadowed by the scandal surrounding his imprisonment.
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