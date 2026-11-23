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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Rhea Treece - MISCAST CABARET - Flint Community Players 12%

Bryana Hall - DPT HOLIDAY CABARET - Detroit Public Theatre 11%

Edmond Guay - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Birmingham Village Players 11%

Anthony Pierzynowski - MISUNDERSTOOD CABARET - Rose Above Theatre 9%

N'Jeri Nicholson - OH HEY! A CABARET! - Didoi Productions 9%

X. Alexander Durden - DPT HOLIDAY CABARET - Detroit Public Theatre 9%

Eric Gutman - DPT HOLIDAY CABARET - Detroit Public Theatre 8%

Marshall J. Brown - MISUNDERSTOOD CABARET - Rose Above Theatre 8%

DPT HOLIDAY CABARET/DETROIT PUBLIC THEATRE - DPT HOLIDAY CABARET - Detroit Public Theatre 7%

Chris Jarboe - OH HEY! A CABARET! - Didoi Productions 7%

Shavonne Coleman - ECLIPSED - Detroit Repertory Theatre 6%

Mariah Colby - DPT HOLIDAY CABARET - Detroit Public Theatre 4%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristen Sonberger - SHE LOVES ME - Players Guild of Dearborn 8%

Shalayla Williams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 8%

Casey Adams - BANDSTAND - Artists of the Way 8%

Shalayla Williams - NEWSIES - Stagecrafters 5%

Caitlin Grace - THE OUTSIDERS - Sauk Theatre 4%

N'Jeri Nicholson - COME FROM AWAY - Stagecrafters 4%

Mikey Winslow - NEWSIES - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

AJ Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - Avon Players 4%

Daniel Cruz - COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 4%

Morgan Parker - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Flint Community Players 4%

Mark McCleese - OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

Janeen Bodary - HELLO DOLLY! - Farmington Players 3%

Megan Krause Meyer - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Alex Mitchell - RENT - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 3%

William Schutte - SISTER ACT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Em Rose Miller - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rose Above Theatre 2%

Joshua Bleau and Katlyn Freeman - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Michael Bechtel Music 2%

Dom Glover - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Croswell Opera House 2%

Matt Muns - FREAKSHOW - Arsene Performing Arts Center 2%

Amanda Nummy (Guest Choreographer) - FORGOTTEN: THE MURDER AT THE FORD ROUGE PLANT - Marygrove Theatre 2%

Denene Mulay - COME FROM AWAY - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

CAROLLETTE PHILLIPS - DPT HOLIDAY CABARET - Detroit Public Theatre 2%

Jodi Hissong - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

Sarah Edgerton - RENT - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Jason Brownfield - BLACKBIRD - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sonya Harris Combs - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 8%

Alexa Baxt & Jackie Manczyk - LES MISERABLES - Grosse Pointe Theatre 6%

Devon Spencer - COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 5%

Celeste Jennings - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Abby Sage Hall - DISNEY'S FROZEN - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 4%

Anne Craft - HELLO DOLLY! - Birmingham Village Players 4%

Karen Page - OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 4%

Diana Waara, Karimah Franklin - PIPELINE - Flint Community Players 3%

Teresa Lavalee & Chandra Treat - DADDY LONG LEGS - Stagecrafters 3%

Abby Sage Hall - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 3%

Sandra Glover - AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Detroit Repertory Theatre 3%

Joshua Bleau and Michael Bechtel - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Michael Bechtel Music 2%

Casey Van Dyke - MACKERS THE ELF - Planet Ant Theatre 2%

Jill Marie - COME FROM AWAY - Avon Players 2%

Josie Eli Herman - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - The Penny Seats Theatre Company 2%

Marley Boone - BROKE-OLOGY - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Jennifer Ambrose - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Sauk Theatre 2%

Lori Green - INTO THE WOODS - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Meaghan Bryant - FOOTLOOSE - Sauk Theatre 2%

Shelby Newport - GENE & GILDA - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Linda Watson & Janie Michella - HEAD OVER HEELS - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild's Outdoor Greek Theatre 2%

Suzanne Young - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Janice Morgan - HAIRSPRAY - Rose Above Theatre 2%

Kelli Gibbons - BLACKBIRD - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Linda Watson - LOST IN YONKERS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Daniel Valentine - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 9%

Abigail Pletcher - BANDSTAND - Artists of the Way 9%

Aaron Cremeans - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Flint Community Players 5%

Mary Collins - COMPANY - Fenton Village Playhouse 4%

Maria Fernandez-Ahola - NEWSIES - Stagecrafters 4%

Danielle Caralis - LES MISERABLES - Grosse Pointe Theatre 4%

Mitch Master - OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 4%

Matthew Kacergis - COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 3%

Mikey Winslow - NEWSIES - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Kevin O'Callaghan - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Andrew Schneider - SISTER ACT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

N'Jeri Nicholson - DADDY LONG LEGS - Stagecrafters 2nd Stage 3%

Lindsay Brownfield - RENT - The Intrepid Theatre 3%

Angela Sloan - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fenton Village Playhouse 3%

Trinity Bird - FOOTLOOSE - Sauk Theatre 3%

David Reinke - HELLO DOLLY! - Farmington Players 2%

Adam Grey and Edmond Guay - COME FROM AWAY - Stagecrafters Baldwin Theatre 2%

Ryan Moore - COME FROM AWAY - Avon Players 2%

Brian Townsend - DISASTER! - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Courtney Burkett - DPT HOLIDAY CABARET - Detroit Public Theatre 2%

Brian Hissong - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

Stephen Visser and Joshua Bleau - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Michael Bechtel Music 2%

Eric Parker - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Croswell Opera House 2%

KATHY MULAY - COME FROM AWAY - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Jerry Haines - HEAD OVER HEELS - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild's Outdoor Greek Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jimmie Comer III - SKELETON CREW - Rosedale Community Players 5%

Jesse Boyd Williams - BROKE-OLOGY - Tipping Point Theatre 5%

X. Alexander Durden - PIPELINE - Flint Community Players 5%

Lydia Carey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Brevity Shakespeare 4%

Quinn Costello - THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER - Stagecrafters 4%

Alberta King - VIVIAN’S SONG - Marygrove Conservancy 3%

Brian Sage - GENE & GILDA - Tipping Point Theatre 3%

Lindsay Brownfield - BLACKBIRD - The Intrepid Theatre 3%

Trinity Bird - THE OUTSIDERS - Sauk Theatre 3%

Michael Gravame - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Eileen Sinclair White - LOST IN YONKERS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Janai LaShon - AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Detroit Repertory Theatre 3%

Brian Marable - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Detroit Public Theatre 2%

Jeff Daniels - THE CLASSIC KING - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

Daniel DeRey - MACKERS THE ELF - Planet Ant Theatre 2%

Lori Thompson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Flint Community Players 2%

Cassandra Svacha - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Travis W. Walter - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Meadow Brook Theater 2%

Natalie Sevick - LAM - Flint Community Players 2%

Rico Bruce Wade - AUGUST WILSON'S MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Carrie McNulty-Falicki - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Amy Marie Seidel - HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES - Detroit Public Theatre 2%

Bill Simmons - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Lilleigh Fawn Christopher - JUDAS AND PETER ARE F*CKING - Fatal Femmes Cabaret Productions 2%

Shardai R Davis - HOW WE GOT ON - Open Book Theatre Company 2%

Best Ensemble

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 6%

BANDSTAND - Artists of the Way 6%

LES MISERABLES - Grosse Pointe Theatre 4%

NEWSIES - Stagecrafters 4%

BROKE-OLOGY - Tipping Point Theatre 3%

AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Detroit Repertory Theatre 3%

OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Stagecrafters 3%

NEWSIES - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 2%

AUGUST WILSON'S MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Avon Players 2%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Michael Bechtel Music 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Birmingham Village Players 2%

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - St. Dunstan's Theatre 2%

RENT - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Meadow Brook Theater 2%

GENE & GILDA - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Ridgedale Players 1%

HEAD OVER HEELS - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild's Outdoor Greek Theatre 1%

THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Riverbank Theatre 1%

MACBITCHES - Container Globe 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Frederick - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 7%

Aaron Cremeans - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Flint Community Players 7%

Chelsie McPhilimy - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Flint Repertory Theatre 6%

Kristina Kamm Mardlin & Eric Leszczynski - LES MISERABLES - Grosse Pointe Theatre 4%

Adam Riehl - PIPELINE - Flint Community Players 4%

Max Doolittle - COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 4%

Trinity Bird - FOOTLOOSE - Sauk Theatre 3%

Dan Morency - AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Detroit Repertory Theatre 3%

Shania Leeh Chehab - DADDY LONG LEGS - Stagecrafters 2nd Stage 3%

Nick Frederick - COME FROM AWAY - Stagecrafters 3%

John JD Deierlein - COME FROM AWAY - Avon Players 3%

Levi Brownfield - RENT - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Neil Korvu - OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Frank Ginis - HELLO DOLLY! - Farmington Players 2%

Harley Miah - GENE & GILDA - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Matt Taylor - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Detroit Public Theatre 2%

Ava Bell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

BOB MONTGOMERY - CINDERELLA - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Sulaiman Rahman As-Salaam - AUGUST WILSON'S MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Eric Van Tassell - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Meadow Brook Theater 2%

Raven Dunckel - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Michael Bechtel Music 2%

Harley Miah - HOW WE GOT ON - Open Book Theatre Company 2%

Alan Devlin - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Harley Miah - BROKE-OLOGY - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Frank Ginis - A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - St. Dunstan's Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ryan Bowie - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 11%

Marie Boyle Reinman - LES MISERABLES - Grosse Pointe Theatre 5%

Matt Kush - COME FROM AWAY - Stagecrafters 5%

Michael Nutting - COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 5%

Zachary Nash - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Flint Community Players 4%

Vanessa Allen and Debra Perry - SISTER ACT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Leah Fox - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Daniel Grieg - OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 4%

Steven C. Woznicki - HELLO DOLLY! - Farmington Players 4%

Zachary Nash - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fenton Village Playhouse 3%

Alex Thompson - NEXT TO NORMAL - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Michael Bechtel and Molly Boze - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Light In The Dark 3%

Lumumba Leon Reynolds II - HOW WE GOT ON - Open Book Theatre Company 3%

Matt Kush - DADDY LONG LEGS - Stagecrafters 2nd Stage 3%

Josh Glover - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 3%

BRENDAN VINCENT - COME FROM AWAY - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Daniel Grieg - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

Kristi Gautsche - FOOTLOOSE - Sauk Theatre 3%

Alex Thompson - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Sarah Edgerton - FIREBRINGER - Flint Community Players 2%

Paul Abbott - SHE LOVES ME - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Eric Shorey - ALL SHOOK UP - Meadow Brook Theater 2%

Joseph Mier - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

Matthew Croft - COME FROM AWAY - Meadow Brook Theater 2%

Eric Lofstrom - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Burns Park Players 2%

Best Musical

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 7%

BANDSTAND - Artists of the Way 6%

LES MISERABLES - Grosse Pointe Theatre 5%

NEWSIES - Stagecrafters 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rose Above Theatre 4%

OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 4%

GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 3%

NEWSIES - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Avon Players 3%

COMPANY - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Sauk Theatre 2%

THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Flint Community Players 2%

HELLO DOLLY! - Farmington Players Barn Theater 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Stagecrafters 2%

SISTER ACT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

DPT HOLIDAY CABARET - Detroit Public Theatre 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

A MAN FOR CHRISTMAS: AN NTG ORIGINAL MUSICAL PARODY - Neighborhood Theatre Group 2%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Michael Bechtel Music 2%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Arsene Performing Arts Center 2%

RENT - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Croswell Opera House 2%

Best New Play Or Musical

LAM - Flint Community Players 12%

AN EVENING WITH CHARLES DICKENS AND 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL' - Birmingham Village Players 11%

GENE & GILDA - Tipping Point Theatre 11%

JUDAS AND PETER ARE F*CKING - Fatal Femmes Cabaret Productions 8%

THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Meadow Brook Theater 8%

VIVIAN’S SONG - Marygrove Conservancy 7%

SPIT IN YOUR FACE - Detroit Repertory Theatre 7%

EMMA'S WEDDING(S) - The Purple Rose Theatre 6%

MY MOTHER AND THE MICHIGAN/OHIO WAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 5%

MACKERS THE ELF - Planet Ant Theatre 5%

AFTERALL: A NEW PLAY BY COLE HUNTER DZUBAK - Neighborhood Theatre Group 4%

ACCIDENTAL ROOMMATES - LowellArts 4%

THE CLASSIC KING - The Purple Rose Theatre 4%

MAESTRO - Theatre NOVA 3%

DRY SUMMER BY ROBERT AXELROD - Theatre NOVA 2%

THE PATIO PROM – A NEW COMEDY BY A.M. DEAN - Neighborhood Theatre Group 2%

PATRIOT INK - Lorenzo Cultural Center 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Brady Nelson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Arsene Performing Arts Center 5%

Joshua Kremhelmer - OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 5%

Shanya Duncan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 4%

Adam Bradt - BANDSTAND - Artists of the Way 3%

Cece Davis - SISTER ACT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Addison Miller - FOOTLOOSE - Boardwalk Theatre 3%

Rebekah Hill - BANDSTAND - Artists of the Way 3%

Seth Grube - NEWSIES - Stagecrafters 3%

Michael Barra - COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 3%

Joel Siemen - NEWSIES - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Austin McCoy - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Matthew Muller - COMPANY - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

RJ Miller-Zelinko - COME FROM AWAY - Avon Players 2%

Gary Lakind - LES MISERABLES - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Mario Simone - LES MISERABLES - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Valencia Morgan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Alex Rossiter - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Flint Community Players 2%

Trevor Allen - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

Aimee Chapman - COME FROM AWAY - Spotlight Players at The Village Theater 1%

Alayna Brazzil - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 1%

Adam Grey - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Stagecrafters Baldwin Theatre 1%

Zoe Van Slooten - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Stagecrafters 1%

MARIAH COLBY/DPT HOLIDAY CABARET /DETROIT PUBLIC THEATRE - ERIC GUTMAN / DPT HOLIDAY CABARET / DETROIT PUBLIC THEATRE - Detroit Public Theatre 1%

Alex Vokoun - RENT - The Intrepid Theatre 1%

Alyssa Alonte - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Brian Sullivan Taylor - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Detroit Public Theatre 7%

Delanti Hall - AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Detroit Repertory Theatre 6%

Jimmie Comer III - BROKE-OLOGY - Tipping Point Theatre 4%

Alexia Allagreen - MACKERS THE ELF - Planet Ant Theatre 3%

Andrea McDonald - LOST IN YONKERS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Aaliyah Flint - MACBITCHES - Container Globe 3%

Aaron Jackson - HOW WE GOT ON - Open Book Theatre Company 3%

Ashley Putnam - BLOOD RELATIONS - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

TJ Clark - LEND ME A TENOR - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Edmond Guay - AN EVENING WITH CHARLES DICKENS AND 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL' - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Whittaker Maas - THE OUTSIDERS - Sauk Theatre 2%

X’ydee Alexander - ECLIPSED - Detroit Repertory Theatre 2%

Princess Beyoncé Jones - MACBITCHES - Container Globe 2%

Joel Frazee - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Riverbank Theatre 2%

Katherine Banks - APING JANE - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Alyssa Laney - THE COLORED MUSEUM - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Matthew Cremeans - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Steve Morgan - BLACKBIRD - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Antoine McKay - BROKE-OLOGY - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Reily McDevitt - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Rhea Treece - BLACKBIRD - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Kristin Shields - GENE & GILDA - Tipping Point Theatre 1%

Amara Grajewski - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Fennec Elliot - PIPELINE - Flint Community Players 1%

Patrice Linman - AFTERALL: A NEW PLAY BY COLE HUNTER DZUBAK - Neighborhood Theatre Group 1%

Best Play

BROKE-OLOGY - Tipping Point Theatre 5%

AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Detroit Repertory Theatre 5%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Detroit Public Theatre 5%

AUGUST WILSON'S MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER - Stagecrafters 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stagecrafters Baldwin Theatre 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Flint Community Players 3%

'A VERY FARMINGTON CHRISTMAS' - Farmington Players 3%

BLACKBIRD - The Intrepid Theatre 3%

A FACILITY FOR LIVING - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Birmingham Village Players 2%

THE OUTSIDERS - Sauk Theatre 2%

LOST IN YONKERS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

MERRY, QUEER, AND BRIGHT - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 2%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Meadow Brook Theater 2%

VIVIAN’S SONG - Marygrove Conservancy 2%

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - St. Dunstan's Theatre 2%

GENE & GILDA - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

AFTERALL: A NEW PLAY BY COLE HUNTER DZUBAK - Neighborhood Theatre Group 2%

LEND ME A TENOR - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

PIPELINE - Flint Community Players 2%

SKELETON CREW - Rosedale Community Players 2%

AN EVENING WITH CHARLES DICKENS AND 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL' - Birmingham Village Players 2%

I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Hall - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 8%

Aaron and Kris Johnson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Sauk Theatre 5%

Andrew Cohen - COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 5%

Aedan Munger - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - The Penny Seats Theatre Company 4%

N'Jeri Nicholson - DADDY LONG LEGS - Stagecrafters 2nd Stage 4%

Drew Hall - AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Detroit Repertory Theatre 4%

Graham Parker and Jordan Parker - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Flint Community Players 4%

Eric Maher - OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

Edmond Guay and Mark Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - Stagecrafters 3%

Michael Bechtel, Joshua Bleau, & Raven Dunckel - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Michael Bechtel Music 3%

Eli Sherlock - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Timm Timmer & Maggie Gilkes - HELLO DOLLY! - Farmington Players 2%

Graham Parker and Dan Thompson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Flint Community Players 2%

John Charles - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Sam Transleau - GENE & GILDA - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Tom Vertin - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Riverbank Theatre 2%

Amanda Bates - ATHENA - Theatre NOVA 2%

Connor Klee - RENT - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Nat Farver - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Croswell Opera House 2%

Sarah Pearline - BROKE-OLOGY - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Alan Batkiewicz - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Dan Morse - PICKLEBALL - Sauk Theatre 2%

Michael Gravame - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Seth Howard - AUGUST WILSON'S MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Amanda Bates - HOW WE GOT ON - Open Book Theatre Company 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abigail Gearhart - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 10%

Jwymon Williams - BROKE-OLOGY - Tipping Point Theatre 6%

Eric Sieh & Jeff ver Beek - LES MISERABLES - Grosse Pointe Theatre 5%

Lisa Finkral - COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 4%

Dave Genette - COME FROM AWAY - Stagecrafters 4%

Zachery Wood - LAM - Flint Community Players 4%

Brad Phillips - THE CLASSIC KING - The Purple Rose Theatre 3%

Brendon Eaton - COME FROM AWAY - Meadow Brook Theater 3%

Lumumba Leon Reynolds II - OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

Eric Nogas - HELLO DOLLY! - Farmington Players 3%

Justin Schmitz - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Scott Garfield - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Flint Community Players 3%

CARTER RICE - INTO THE WOODS - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Will Myers - GENE & GILDA - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Brit Connors - MAESTRO - Theatre NOVA 2%

Raven Dunckel and Stephen Visser - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Michael Bechtel Music 2%

Jennifer Ambrose - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Sauk Theatre 2%

Erica Tatum - RENT - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Jacob Weldon - PICKLEBALL - Sauk Theatre 2%

D.B. Schroeder - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Riverbank Theatre 2%

Will Myers - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Chris Goosman & Jasper Watson - DISNEY'S FROZEN - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%

Krista Pennington - AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Detroit Repertory Theatre 2%

Lucas Marselle - A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - St. Dunstan's Theatre 1%

Lumumba Leon Reynolds II - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Detroit Public Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alec Diem - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Flint Repertory Theatre 6%

Cecily Gamarra - OLIVER! - Nicely Theatre Group 6%

Emily Frankevic - HELLO DOLLY! - Farmington Players Barn Theater 4%

Daelin Whitfield - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 4%

Karen Ambs - SISTER ACT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Paige Chapman - LES MISERABLES - Grosse Pointe Theatre 3%

Cathleen Nielsen - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Michael Bechtel Music 3%

Eric Gutman - COME FROM AWAY - Great Lakes Center for the Arts 3%

Tyler Easton - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

Elijah Lang - NEWSIES - Stagecrafters 2%

Raegan Barden - COMPANY - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

Ruby Bernhard - FOOTLOOSE - Sauk Theatre 2%

Don Johnson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rose Above Theatre 2%

Alyssa Alonte - HEAD OVER HEELS - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild's Outdoor Greek Theatre 2%

Yousef Zmily - NEWSIES - Stagecrafters 2%

Krypton Adams - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Warren Consolidated School of Performing Arts 2%

Zachery Wood - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Fenton Village Playhouse 2%

Maddie Vanderwell - SISTER ACT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Bennett Nelson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Arsene Performing Arts Center 2%

Jacob Gray - FOOTLOOSE - Sauk Theatre 2%

Andrew Martin - HEAD OVER HEELS - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild's Outdoor Greek Theatre 2%

Branden Omoregie - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Kristen Rossiter - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Flint Community Players 1%

Amanda Nummy - CHICAGO - Pontiac Theatre IV 1%

Bennett Nelson - MARY POPPINS, WARREN CIVIC THEATRE 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Izaya Spencer - AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Detroit Repertory Theatre 7%

Alex Rossiter - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Flint Community Players 6%

Alan Neuwirth - LOST IN YONKERS - Birmingham Village Players 5%

JJ Farr - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stagecrafters 4%

Zack Coates - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stagecrafters 4%

Antonio Hood - HOW WE GOT ON - Open Book Theatre Company 3%

Dez Walker - THE CLASSIC KING - The Purple Rose Theatre 3%

Xavier Bolden - HARLEM DUET - Face Off Theatre Company 3%

Fennec Elliot - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Lilleigh Fawn Christopher - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Cooper Miller - KAYAK BY JORDAN HALL - Theatre NOVA 2%

Henri Franklin - NORMA & WANDA - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

Rhea Treece - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Intrepid Theatre 2%

Bob Troszok - PROOF - LowellArts 2%

Duffy Wineman - LOST IN YONKERS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Michael P. Martin - MISERY - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Santi Barker - MACKERS THE ELF - Planet Ant Theatre 2%

Brent Falke - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Sauk Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Tumminello - THE OUTSIDER - Farmington Players 2%

Princess Beyoncé Jones - HOW WE GOT ON - Open Book Theatre Company 1%

Rebecca Norris - THE GAME'S AFOOT - Flint Community Players 1%

Tony Rising - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Flint Community Players 1%

BIANCA WASHINGTON - PRIMARY TRUST - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Drew Tallquist - AFTERALL: A NEW PLAY BY COLE HUNTER DZUBAK - Neighborhood Theatre Group 1%

Josh Lightner - PICKLEBALL - Sauk Theatre 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Flint Community Players 16%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 16%

EUREKA DAY - Detroit Public Theatre 15%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Sauk Theatre 14%

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 13%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Croswell Opera House 11%

FLINT YOUTH THEATRE PRESENTS: THE MANY DISGUISES OF ROBIN HOOD - Flint Youth Theatre 10%

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Hope Repertory Theatre 5%

Favorite Local Theatre

Stagecrafters 7%

Birmingham Village Players 6%

Detroit Public Theatre 6%

Artists of the Way 6%

Tipping Point Theatre 5%

Fenton Village Playhouse 5%

Detroit Repertory Theatre 4%

Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Flint Community Players 4%

Grosse Pointe Theatre 3%

Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Great Lakes Center for the Arts 3%

Nicely Theatre Group 3%

Sauk Theatre 3%

Avon Players 2%

Farmington Players Barn Theater 2%

Croswell Opera House 2%

Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Fisher Theatre 2%

St. Dunstan's Theatre 2%

Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 2%

The Purple Rose Theatre 1%

Meadow Brook Theater 1%

Ridgedale Players 1%

The race is on for the Michigan Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 7% 2 BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 6% 3 LES MISERABLES Grosse Pointe Theatre 5% 4 NEWSIES Stagecrafters 4% 5 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rose Above Theatre 4% Best Play 1 BROKE-OLOGY Tipping Point Theatre 5% 2 AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON Detroit Repertory Theatre 5% 3 THE MOUNTAINTOP Detroit Public Theatre 5% 4 AUGUST WILSON'S MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Flint Repertory Theatre 3% 5 THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Stagecrafters 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stagecrafters 7% 2 Birmingham Village Players 6% 3 Detroit Public Theatre 6% 4 Artists of the Way 6% 5 Tipping Point Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joshua Kremhelmer - OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 5% 2 Brady Nelson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Arsene Performing Arts Center 5% 3 Shanya Duncan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 4% 4 Adam Bradt - BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 3% 5 Cece Davis - SISTER ACT Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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