Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; Croswell Opera House Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Emma Orr - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 7%

Jodi Hissong - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 7%

Dom Glover - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 6%

Erin Robere - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

N'Jeri Nicholson - RENT - Stagecrafters 5%

Cy Paolantonio - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 5%

Riley Bannister - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Tricia Rogers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Flint Community Players 3%

Melissa Sparks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Katey Martinek - FOREVER PLAID - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Chloe Page - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 3%

Sara Sherman and Anthony J Hamilton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

John Luther - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Sarah Kilgore - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk 2%

Torrey Thomas - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Abigail Rebekah Shown - OKLAHOMA! - Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Yesenia Cotto - TICK TICK... BOOM - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Alyssa Rae Thomas - GYPSY - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Mieke Moll - DOSNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Diamond Carswell - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Spencer Genrich & Kayla Harwood - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Maritoni Harte - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

Mark McCleese - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Jenna Williams and Terri Manning - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

Rianna Clay - BAMBILAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Szczotka - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 8%

Elaine Kauffman - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Jennifer Lothian - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Dusti Donbrock - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Jen Brown - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Michael ameloot - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Alexander Stimson - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Karimah Franklin and Audra Auston - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Jennifer Lothian - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

Kristine Maier - AMADEUS - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

Leah Cooley - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Grace Santamaria - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Brandon R. McWilliams - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Bonnie Pitsch - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

Jess Luiz - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Rachel Arbaugh - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon 2%

Anne Craft - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Chloe Callender - ICARUS/PANDORA AND THE SICKLE MOON - The Sauk 2%

Toni Davison - JULIUS CAESAR - Shakespeare in Detroit 2%

Alexandria Szczotka - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Croswell Opera House 2%

Tamara Marla Hornby & Karen Connor - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Alexa Baxt/Jackie Manczyk - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Alex Szczotka - OKLAHOMA! - Cornwell's Dinner Theatre 2%

Michael A. Gravame - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Kathleen Duffy - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brian Sage - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 6%

Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 5%

Emilie Florkowski - RENT - Stagecrafters 4%

Erin Pifer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Ben Zylman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Michael Lluberes - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Erika Wyman Abrahamson - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

Debra Calabrese - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 4%

Anthony J Hamilton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Jolene Frankey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Erica Valimont - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Danyel Loyd - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Port Huron Civic Theatre 3%

Chris Grooms - TICK TICK... BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

John Luther - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Will Gearring - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Anna Dreslinski - WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%

Matthew Cremeans - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Flint Community Players 2%

Tricia Rogers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Flint Community Players 2%

Mitch Master - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Kim Donovan - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Zach Wood - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 2%

Emily Diener - URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Tamara Marla Hornby - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Eric Hand - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

King Ryan Singleton - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Face Off Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Alan Greenberg - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 8%

Amisha Groce - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 7%

Brenda Sparks - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 6%

Asia Mark - THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 5%

Anthony J Hamilton - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Anthony J Hamilton - BARBECUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Jeff Daniels - DIVA ROYALE - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 3%

Kevin Dodd - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

John Rutherford - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 3%

Kevin Emmons - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 3%

Dominique Eisengruber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pit & Balcony 2%

Shannon Emmons - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Brian Townsend - OUR TOWN - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Jason J. Flannery - PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Fiona Dunlop - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Robert Arbaugh - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

Lucinda Chavez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 2%

Paul Bruce - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Joe Johnston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Russell Boyle - THE CEMENTARY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Eric Petersen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 2%

Marissa Harrington - BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

Kevin Fitzhenry - THE MOUSETRAP - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Dee Dee Batteast - SKELETON CREW - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Jeremy Koch - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 6%

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 4%

PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 3%

GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

CABARET - Croswell Opera House 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

ALICE BY HEART - The Dio 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

TICK, TICK, ...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

RENT - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 1%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 10%

Catherine Martlett-Dreher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 7%

Crosby Slupe - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 6%

Charlie Packard - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Cody Skalmowski - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 5%

Delaney McKenzie - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Dustin D. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Will Daguanno - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Chelsie McPhilimy - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Delaney McKenzie - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Parker Watson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Matt Weber - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

Amy Lauder, Frank Ginis - LEND ME A TENOR - The Farmington Players 2%

Angela Forant - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Sauk 2%

Ed Guay - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Lanny Potts - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Obie Birch - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 2%

Shaunn Rice - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Neil Koivu - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Gayla Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Frank Ginis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Jamie Gresens - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Bennett Black - ESCANABA IN LOVE - PTD Productions 2%

John (JD) Deierlein - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

Bob Montgomery - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Zachary Nash - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 8%

Adam P. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 7%

Beth Wondolowski - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Audra Bass - RENT - Downriver Actors Guild 4%

Marie McColley-Kerstetter - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Matty Owen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Christopher D. Littlefield - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Zach Everly - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 3%

Matt Kush - RENT - Stagecrafters 3%

Steve Zumbrun - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Todd Schreiber - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 3%

Chris Gray - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Wynn Marsh/Ray Novak - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 3%

Curtis Rowe III - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Ben Villaluz - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

Curtis Rowe III - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Josh Keller - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Chris Martin and Callum Johnston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Scott Bell - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Kristi Gautsche - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk Theatre 2%

Marie McColley-Kerstetter - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Audra Bass - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Daniel Greig - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Nicole Martin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Chris Gray - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 7%

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 6%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 6%

RENT - Tibbits Opera House 5%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 4%

CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Face Off Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Croswell Opera House 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - ForeverAfter Productions 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Fenton Village Players 2%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Huss - ALICE BY HEART - The Dio 8%

Caila Conklin - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 4%

Aaron Roos - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Alayna Brazzil - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Brenda Sparks - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Adam Grey - RENT - Stagecrafters 3%

Stacy Barrett - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Andrew Martin - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

McKenlee Wilson - SPRING AWAKENING - Flint Rep 2%

Jacqui Clarke - TITLE OF SHOW - Flint Community Players 2%

Zach Avery - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Kevin Ludwig - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

Kenyada Davis - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Matt Ottinger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Enrique Miguel - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Mitch Voss - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Julia Luterman - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD RETURNS - RPG Entertainment 1%

David Blackburn - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 1%

Via Novarro - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 1%

Adam Coggins - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Flint Community Players 1%

Anjewel Lenoir - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 1%

Brad Hardecki - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Port Huron Civic Theatre 1%

Alyssa Bauer - BEAUTIFUL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 1%

Alan Neuwirth - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Kyle Patrick - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Brenda Sparks - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Asia Mark - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shakespeare in detroit 4%

Quinn Kelly - PICKLEBALL - Riverwalk Theatre 4%

Ruth Ann Molenaar - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

Emma Orr - EURYDICE - Flint Community Players 3%

Autumn Thiellesen-Frazee - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 3%

Xavier Bolden - EXIT STRATEGY - Face Off Theatre 3%

Zackery Chapman - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Jason Morrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Chrissy Westbury - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Dormouse Theatre 2%

Amy Willis - BARBEQUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Matthew Mueller - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Drew Dixon - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Rebekah Graham - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

Trevor Stefanick - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Ellie Mosher - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Ashley Wickett - THE ANTICHRIST COMETH - The Purple Rose Theatre Co. 2%

Luka Pawsek - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Ellie Gray - MOCKINGBIRD - The Sauk 2%

Bryana Hall - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Bianca Washington Ciungan - POTUS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Tessa Isaacson - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 1%

Sydnee Corbin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 1%

Veronica Long as Hermia - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Holly Kay-Cannon - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 8%

PICKLEBALL - Riverwalk Theatre 6%

PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 5%

PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 5%

SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 4%

OUR TOWN - The Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

SHEDDING THE ANTLERS - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 3%

CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 3%

THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 3%

INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%

HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

SIANT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 2%

NATIVE GARDENS - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

MOCKINGBIRD - The Sauk 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.J. Guban - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 6%

Charlie Packard - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Doug Miller - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 5%

David Kyhn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Kat Blakeslee - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Doug Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Matthew Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 4%

Tom Ferris - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

Don Wilson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

David Kuykendall - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Ashley Somers & Val Compau - WIZARD OF OZ - Burns Park Players 3%

Tobin Ost/Marty Flake - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - CRoswell Opera House 2%

Kat Blakeslee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Fred & Annette Ogger - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

David Kyhn - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Dan Guyette - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Joshua Tripp - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Bruce Crews - CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - The Sauk 2%

Charles Packard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livoinia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Dawn Reitano - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

Justin Muse - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Eric Maher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Valerie Compau - WIZARD OF OZ - Burns Park Players 2%

Ryan Filpansick - TITLE OF SHOW - Flint Community Players 2%

Jaky Van Dox, Mike Dundas - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 9%

Brenda Sparks - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 7%

Chris Goosman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 6%

Karl Kasischke - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 5%

Sam Johnson-Begay - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Joseph Dickson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 4%

Jacob Myny - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Carter Rice - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Justin Schmitz - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Rob O'Brien - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Jen Ambrose - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk Theater 2%

Brynn Arnall - GYPSY - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Kevin Stephinson and Dave Genette - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

Jacob Myny - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

David Genette - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 2%

Valerie Compau - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Eric Nogas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Nick Kibler - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

Noah King-Bates - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Dave Barton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Chuck Goddeeris - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Jacob Myny - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 1%

Briana O'Neal - FORTUNE - Theatre NOVA 1%

CJ Ramseyer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - St. Dunstan’s Theatre 1%

Rob O’Brien - RENT - Downriver Actors Guild 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Xia Skowronek - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 6%

Abby Dotz - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 3%

Grace Avery - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Amber Wilkes - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 3%

Aidan Kelly - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Alexa Wollney Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

Diana Waara - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

R.J. Soule - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Ny'kieria Blocker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Alexander Cousins - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Dorian O'Dell - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD RETURNS - RPG Entertainment 2%

Reed Schwieterman - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 2%

Kelsi Duckworth - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 2%

Dyrel Johnson - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

AJ Brow - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

JJ Farr - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

Maggie Kalt - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

Shayna Blass - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%

Julia Hoffert - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 1%

Aaron Pottenger - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Denene Mulay Koch - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Alex Quinlan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%

Mary Kate Murnen - URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Dylan Hart - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 1%

Helena Romano - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jordan Taylor - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 6%

Alisha Brown - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 6%

Patrick Munley - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 5%

David Noyes - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Sara King - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Christine Kapusky Moore - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 3%

Alexa Stanton - POTUS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Todd Avery - PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Arrielle Olkhovsky - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - St. Dunstan’s Theatre 3%

Anthony J Hamilton - DETROIT 67 - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Arianna Engnell - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 3%

Xavier D. Bolden - SKELETON CREW - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Matthew Cremeans - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pit & Balcony 2%

Delanti Hall - BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

Brent Falke - TINKERBELLE - The Sauk Theater 2%

Hayden Lane-Davies - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Julia Dephaw - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Yolanda Davis - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Chris Martin as Oberon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Alyssa Laney - BARBECUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Branden Omoregie - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Tayler Jones - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Katie Snowday - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 2%

Alyssa Laney - BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

Noah Hanahan - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Croswell Opera House 10%

Riverwalk Theatre 7%

Flint Community Players 6%

Tibbits Opera House 6%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

Stagecrafters 5%

Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Face Off Theatre 3%

Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Birmingham Village Players 3%

Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Starlight Theater 2%

Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

The Sauk Theatre 2%

Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 2%

The obsidian theatre festival 2%

The Dio 2%

St. Dunstan’s Theatre 1%

Fenton Village Players 1%

ForeverAfter Productions 1%

UnCovered Theatre Company 1%

PTD Productions 1%

Nicely Theatre Group 1%



