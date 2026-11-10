Detroit Public Theatre Reveals Cast for Fourth Annual Holiday Cabaret

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Detroit Public Theatre (DPT) has announced the cast for THE DPT HOLIDAY CABARET, the second production of its 12th season.

The show was conceived by Courtney Burkett and Eric Gutman, with direction by Burkett and music direction and vocal arrangements by Gutman. DPT's Fourth Annual Holiday Cabaret is the bawdy, beautiful, not-to-be-missed celebration of the season, and it's a whole new show this year, with new songs and new faces! Get holly, get jolly, and get tickets to this hilarious Detroit holiday tradition packed with world-class vocalists, heartfelt laughter, and a whole lot of sass.

'We are thrilled that this wild new Detroit holiday tradition has taken hold and is back by popular demand. We can't wait to welcome audiences to the 4th Annual DPT HOLIDAY CABARET. This year's show is more unhinged than ever! This holiday tradition is NOT for the whole family - Cool Cousins ONLY!' says Co-Creator, Director, and DPT Co-Founder and Co-Producing Artistic Director, Courtney Burkett.'

Performances begin with previews on Thursday, December 3 and Friday, December 4. New this season, DPT is proud to offer Pick-Your-Price (PYP) tickets to many performances of each production. Audience members can pick a price that suits their budget, from as low as $5 up to $100, with no processing fee. Availability is limited and as follows:

First Preview: $25 tickets

Second Preview: 75 PYP tickets available

Every other performance: 10 PYP tickets available

The production officially opens on Saturday, December 5 at 7:30pm and runs through Sunday, December 20 at 2:00pm.

The cast of THE DPT HOLIDAY CABARET features returning Cabaret artists Eric Gutman, in his fourth year as performer, music director and vocal arranger, while Mariah Colby and Broadway veteran Lulu Fall (HAIR, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) are back for their second year. Bryana Hall is back for a fourth year, and Detroit Native and Wilde Award winner Ben Will (Passing Strange) joins THE DPT HOLIDAY CABARET for his inaugural year.

Brian E Buckner is back on the keyboard.

THE DPT HOLIDAY CABARET features scenic and props design by Pegi Marshall, lighting design by Matt Taylor, and audio design by Jwymon Williams Jr.

Angeline Ayriss is the Production Stage Manager with Badriyyah F. Wazeerud-Din as Assistant Stage Manager and Kate Shaffer as First Assistant Stage Manager.

THE DPT HOLIDAY CABARET continues DPT's 12th season, which opened this fall with the Tony Award-winning Michigan premiere of EUREKA DAY by Jonathan Spector. Season 12 continues with THE NACIREMA SOCIETY by Pearl Cleage in February and THURGOOD by George Stevens, Jr. in April 2027.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS AND TICKET INFORMATION

Detroit Public Theatre remains committed to making theatre accessible to everyone in our community. All evening performances are at 7:30pm EST and all matinees are at 2pm EST.

Season Subscriptions

DPT Flexible Season Subscription: $172 As a Flexible Season Subscriber, you receive a 27% discount on tickets and the flexibility to use your four subscription tickets however works best for you — spread across the season or all at one production. Whatever fits your schedule!

DPT Flexible True Cost Subscription: $400 A True Cost Subscription supports the full, unsubsidized cost of our productions — including fair pay for artists and our overhead costs — and empowers DPT to continue offering accessible and discounted tickets for all.

Single Ticket Pricing

Perhaps the biggest adjustment to the 12th season is the elimination of rush tickets in favor of more pick-your-price performances.

Pick-Your-Price Performances In lieu of rush tickets, DPT is proud to offer Pick-Your-Price tickets to many performances of each production. Audience members can pick a price that suits their budget, from as low as $5 up to $100, with no processing fee. Pick-Your-Price availability is first come, first served, with the following availability per performance beginning in Season 12:

First Preview: $25 tickets available

Second Preview: 75 PYP tickets available

Third Preview: 75 PYP tickets available

Opening Nights: No PYP tickets available

Every other performance: 10 PYP tickets available

General Admission remains the same at $52, a True Cost Ticket is $100, Thursdays are $30, and Student Tickets are $20 with a valid student I.D. required at the box office. There is a limit of 2 per person. System Impacted Tickets are $20 at the box office directly. There is no processing fee for system impacted or student tickets. There is a $4 processing fee for all other ticket prices.

To address funding shifts and rising costs of production in our current landscape, DPT offers a 'True Cost' subscription option and 'True Cost' single ticket prices for those with the means to pay. A True Cost Subscription is $400 and a True Cost Single Ticket is $100.

Subscriptions and Individual Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.detroitpublictheatre.org or by calling 313-974-7918.

AFFORDABILITY & ACCESSIBILITY

DPT remains committed to keeping performances accessible and affordable for every budget level!

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