"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Celtic Band Selkie to Perform at Farmers Alley Theatre on November 17
The concert will take place on the set of COME FROM AWAY at Farmers Alley Theatre.
Farmers Alley Theatre will present Michigan-based Celtic band Selkie for a one-night-only performance on Tuesday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.
The concert will take place on the set of the theatre's production of Come From Away and will feature traditional Celtic music, storytelling, and dance melodies.
Selkie's repertoire draws from musical traditions associated with the British Isles and North America, including music historically performed at community gatherings, dance halls, and pub sessions.
The ensemble features a variety of traditional instruments, including harp, uilleann pipes, fiddle, flutes, and accordion.
Founding member Cara Lieurance is also a member of the band for Farmers Alley Theatre's production of Come From Away, connecting the concert to the theatre's current musical.
The performance will take place Tuesday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are $20.
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