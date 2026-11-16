NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Farmers Alley Theatre will present Michigan-based Celtic band Selkie for a one-night-only performance on Tuesday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The concert will take place on the set of the theatre's production of Come From Away and will feature traditional Celtic music, storytelling, and dance melodies.

Selkie's repertoire draws from musical traditions associated with the British Isles and North America, including music historically performed at community gatherings, dance halls, and pub sessions.

The ensemble features a variety of traditional instruments, including harp, uilleann pipes, fiddle, flutes, and accordion.

Founding member Cara Lieurance is also a member of the band for Farmers Alley Theatre's production of Come From Away, connecting the concert to the theatre's current musical.

The performance will take place Tuesday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are $20.

The race is on for the Michigan Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 7% 2 LES MISERABLES Grosse Pointe Theatre 5% 3 NEWSIES Stagecrafters 5% 4 BANDSTAND Artists of the Way 4% 5 OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 4% Best Play 1 BROKE-OLOGY Tipping Point Theatre 6% 2 THE MOUNTAINTOP Detroit Public Theatre 5% 3 AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON Detroit Repertory Theatre 4% 4 THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Stagecrafters 3% 5 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Stagecrafters Baldwin Theatre 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stagecrafters 8% 2 Birmingham Village Players 7% 3 Detroit Public Theatre 6% 4 Fenton Village Playhouse 5% 5 Artists of the Way 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Brady Nelson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Arsene Performing Arts Center 6% 2 Joshua Kremhelmer - OLIVER! Nicely Theatre Group 4% 3 Shanya Duncan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Birmingham Village Players 4% 4 Cece Davis - SISTER ACT Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4% 5 Addison Miller - FOOTLOOSE Boardwalk Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming