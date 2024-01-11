Brandon A. Wright Set To Helm Premiere Production Of GENESIS By Mercedes White

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company announced today the cast and creative team for its upcoming NYC Premiere production of Mercedes White's new play Genesis. The production will play a two-week limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre.

Performances begin Friday, February 2nd and continue through Sunday, February 11th.

This production will be the continuation of the ambitious multi-year project; The Future Classics Festival, is a new works festival dedicated to ushering forth a new “classical” cannon by centering on the voices of BIPOC playwrights and artists. True to their mission of breathing new life into classical works, the company will do their part to help forge the way for a new generation of classics by presenting this production of Mercedes White's brilliant new play Genesis. This will be the third evolution of this powerful new work, having received a streamed performance, as well as a workshop reading last year.

“It's always a pleasure coming back to work with Titan. I'm especially proud to be working with the Future Classics Festival because for too long classic has been synonymous with white. I appreciate Titan for actively pursuing a more accessible idea of what a Classic is.” said director Brandon A. Wright. “Genesis is special to me because I was first introduced to it as an actor during the pandemic. To see the way Mercedes has refined the story and infused it with even more heart is another reason I jumped at the opportunity to direct this production.”

Genesis, a prequel to A Raisin in the Sun, is set during the 1919 race riots in Chicago. The play centers around a couple who is dealing with a tragic and life changing loss. As they both grapple with their grief and the societal pressures of their time, their relationship becomes strained. Lena is forced to confront her own biases and beliefs as she navigates the world and her relationship with not only her husband, but of the close friendships around her. In the end, they must choose whether their loss will drive them apart or bring them closer together.

The highly anticipated production features a powerhouse cast of guest artists, which includes Breon Atkins, Coda Leana Boyce, Marc D. Lyons, Sherese Parris, and Kihresha Redmond. Bravo Blanchard and Adreyanua Jean-Louis will understudy various roles.

Brandon Wright will Direct the production, with Scenic Design by Harlan Penn, Costume Design by Alisha Monique, Lighting Design by Moneé Stamp and Sound Design by Mario Raymond. Meikayla Thomany will be the Production Stage Manager and Assistant Director.

Tickets ($25) are available online at Click Here or by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718-760-0064. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Queens Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 6pm, and two hours before showtimes on weekends.