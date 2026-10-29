Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BAMBILAND to Tour Detroit, Battle Creek & Kalamazoo in November
Up first, Bambiland will be presented at Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit on November 7 and 8.
Face Off Theatre Company's Bambiland will open next week in Detroit, kicking off a three-city tour. Two years after its award-winning world premiere, the production returns with a tour beginning in the city that helped inspire the play.
The production also marks a reunion between director and Face Off Theatre Company co-founder Kendra Ann Flournoy and her fellow co-founder. Flournoy, who wrote the play, explores themes of homeownership, family, community, and the systems that shape who gets to build wealth, establish roots, and hold on to the places they call home.
Set against the backdrop of Detroit's history of property overtaxation and housing injustice, Bambiland examines the complicated relationship between home, legacy, and belonging. Following its opening in Detroit, the production will travel to Battle Creek before concluding its tour in Kalamazoo.
TOUR DATES
DETROIT | Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit
2251 Antietam Avenue, Detroit, MI 48207
Saturday, November 7 | 7:00 PM
Sunday, November 8 | 2:00 PM
BATTLE CREEK | Lakeview High School
15060 South Helmer Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015
Saturday, November 14 | 7:30 PM
KALAMAZOO | Joliffe Theatre
359 S. Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Saturday, November 21 | 7:30 PM
Sunday, November 22 | 2:00 PM
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde
Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre (11/19-11/22)
|
La Rondine (The Swallow)
Power Center for the Performing Arts (11/05-11/08)
|
Silent Sky
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre (11/06-11/15)
|
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? A Musical Theatre Cabaret of Love, Lies and Bad Decisions
Theatre NOVA (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas
Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre (11/03-12/20)
|
The Phantom of the Opera
Cobb Great Hall (8/25-9/05)
|
Blood at the Root
The Hilberry Gateway (3/06-4/03)
|
Boop! The Musical
Cobb Great Hall (2/23-2/28)
|
Polishing Shakespeare
Meadow Brook Theatre (2/17-3/14)
|
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Miller Auditorium (4/06-4/06)