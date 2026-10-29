BAMBILAND to Tour Detroit, Battle Creek & Kalamazoo in November

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Face Off Theatre Company's Bambiland will open next week in Detroit, kicking off a three-city tour. Two years after its award-winning world premiere, the production returns with a tour beginning in the city that helped inspire the play.

The production also marks a reunion between director and Face Off Theatre Company co-founder Kendra Ann Flournoy and her fellow co-founder. Flournoy, who wrote the play, explores themes of homeownership, family, community, and the systems that shape who gets to build wealth, establish roots, and hold on to the places they call home.

Set against the backdrop of Detroit's history of property overtaxation and housing injustice, Bambiland examines the complicated relationship between home, legacy, and belonging. Following its opening in Detroit, the production will travel to Battle Creek before concluding its tour in Kalamazoo.

TOUR DATES

DETROIT | Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit

2251 Antietam Avenue, Detroit, MI 48207

Saturday, November 7 | 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 8 | 2:00 PM

BATTLE CREEK | Lakeview High School

15060 South Helmer Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Saturday, November 14 | 7:30 PM

KALAMAZOO | Joliffe Theatre

359 S. Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Saturday, November 21 | 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 22 | 2:00 PM

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