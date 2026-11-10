My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Be Performed by Meadow Brook Theatre on the Oakland University Campus
Phil Powers stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the 44th annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, which runs through December 24.
Meadow Brook Theatre will celebrete 44 years with A Christmas Carol. Performances will run November 20 – December 24, 2026, on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.
“For those of us who remember our very first production of A Christmas Carol in 1982, it is as surreal as it is heartwarming to see this holiday tradition persist for so many generations,” says Cheryl Marshall, MBT's Managing Director, “and we couldn't be prouder!”
MBT veteran Phil Powers returns to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for his 3rd year, continuing his spectacular portrayal of Dickens' iconic character. His performance beautifully captures the emotional awakening of Scrooge as his hardened heart is opened to the power of empathy and generosity by Tiny Tim and the spirits of Christmas.
As always, the role of Tiny Tim will be shared by two local children. Tyler Smith of Rochester and Louis Dewey of Detroit are excited to take turns being the boy that will help Scrooge find his Christmas spirit. The cast also includes Anthony Guest (Ghost of Jacob Marley), Mary Magyari (Spirit of Christmas Past), David Aron Damane (Spirit of Christmas Present), Benjamin Burt (Spirit of Christmas Future), Stephen Blackwell (Bob Cratchit), and Dani Cochrane (Mrs. Cratchit). Rounding out the cast are Chip DuFord, Leo Hellar, Tobin Hissong, Katy Kujala, Stephanie Nichols, Adam J. Rivera, Amelia Rose, Kennedy Vernengo, and Jacob Weldon. Also in the cast are 26 other local children: Logan Andrews, Mayaar Arraf-Shapiro, Cambrie Augustyniak, Josie Bailey, Crew Barriga, Henry Bierlein, Sawyer Blake, Oliver Caloia, Tala Caloia, Russell Clauser, Zoey Elena Dobrota, Mila Facione, Lucille Hammer, Hailey Hampton, Tallulah Hodister, Charlotte Hosey, Maximiliano Morfin-Munoz, Wyatt Reynolds, Justin Shovein, Fiona Sorentino, Penelope Stockton, Chase Thomas, Haven Thomas, Avery Ulin, Emery Ulin, and Kromer Wiechec.
“This story serves as a timeless reminder of not only the weight of regret, but also the beauty of redemption,” says Travis W. Walter, MBT's Artistic Director, “and we are honored to share it with you this holiday season.”
Forty-four years later, Meadow Brook Theatre continues to use the adaptation and original staging by Charles Nolte. This season's production will be directed by Travis W. Walter with original choreography by Jan Puffer. Scenic design is by Peter W. Hicks, costume design by Mary Pettinato, lighting design by Reid G. Johnson, and sound design by Brendan Eaton. It will be stage managed by Brittanie Nichole Sicker.
Photo Credit: All Photos Courtesy of Sean Carter Photography
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