YI Love Jewish to Present BULLS AND BEARS: THE ADVENTURES OF MENACHEM MENDL

On March 2, 2022, Yiddishkayt Initiative will present a day of events on what would have been Sholom Aleichem's 163rd birthday. One of the highlights of the day will be a virtual play reading premiere of "Bulls and Bears: The Adventures of Menachem Mendl."

Sholom Aleichem was a novelist, essayist, playwright, and one of the great writers of the late-19th and early-20th centuries. Born Sholom Naumovich Rabinovich, he created rich characters that stand out because of their humanity and their universal appeal. Published serially with great frequency in the burgeoning mass medium of Yiddish newsprint, Sholom Aleichem had a close relationship with his readers, similar in many ways to popular bloggers and their readers today.

The virtual play reading premiere of "Bulls and Bears: The Adventures of Menachem Mendl" by Miriam Hoffman is based on the writings of Sholom Aleichem.

Yiddish cultural scholar Miriam Hoffman introduces us to the adventures of Menachem Mendl, the original 'Luftmensch' (Air-Person). With a series of letters to his suffering wife Sheyna Sheyndl and visits from assorted shtetl characters, including the aforementioned Tevye, "Bulls and Bears" follows the escapades of our 'nebbish' hero Menachem Mendl as he discovers the stock market in Yehupetz.

To register for FREE for all of the day's virtual events please follow this link: https://yilovejewish.org/events/

