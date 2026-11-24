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We Met at Grossinger's, the award-winning documentary film directed by Paula Eiselt and produced by Robert Friedman, Paula Eiselt, and Bennet Elliott, will open at Movies of Delray on December 4th, and run through the winter season.

Throughout decades of prejudice stifling the integration of Jewish immigrants in America, the Borscht Belt (named after the Eastern European beet soup and coined by Variety editor Abel Green in 1933) in the Catskills provided an oasis of belonging, and Grossinger's Resort and Hotel was the crown jewel. The real-life inspiration for the setting of the 1987 classic film Dirty Dancing, Grossinger's provided both a physical and mental getaway where Jews - and others from marginalized communities - needing a break from NYC could relax.

Asher and Malka Grossinger immigrated to the United States from Poland in the 1890s. After several unsuccessful business ventures and concerns about Asher's declining health, the family moved from New York City to Sullivan County New York where they opened a kosher boarding house. Malka operated the kitchen, Asher handled finances and logistics, and their daughter, Jennie served as hostess. They eventually purchased a larger property, and under Jennie's brilliant management the business boomed – eventually expanding to over 35 buildings including a 1300 seat dining room, the Terrace Room night club, an air strip, and a post office.

The resort's growing reputation attracted a wide variety of celebrities, comedians, athletes, and political figures, including Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, Mel Brooks, Jerry Seinfeld, Jackie Robinson and Eleanor Roosevelt. Boxer Rocky Marciano trained at Grossinger's many times during his career.

Award winning director Paula Eiselt (Aftershock, 93Queen) and producer Robert Friedman (Little Richard: I Am Everything, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein) resurrect this vanished world with an immersive warmth, providing a timely reminder of the historic richness of Jewish culture and its immeasurable contributions to American life. "It was like Disneyland with knishes." Friedman says.

“More than just a resort, Grossinger's set the stage - quite literally - for the transformation of Jewish American identity and American entertainment at large,” says the film's director Paula Eiselt. “Now more than ever, it's important to celebrate this extraordinary story of perseverance, cultural affirmation, inclusion, and the indelible mark the Borscht Belt left on American culture.”

We Met at Grossinger's will open at Movies of Delray on December 4th and run the Winter Season.

There will be historical exhibits at the theatre, and talkbacks after certain screenings with the film's director, producers, Jennie Grossinger's granddaughter Susan Grossinger Etess, and other notables throughout the run.

Tickets are $12 and are available online and at the door; there will be multiple screenings throughout each day. For tickets and more information visit https://www.moviesofdelray.com.



Photo Credit: – Unknown.

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 28% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 23% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 20% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 4% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 4% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 23% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 17% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 13% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 23% 2 True Mirage Theater 21% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 8% 5 Wick Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucy Grau - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 15% 2 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 13% 3 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 7% 4 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 7% 5 Giuseppe Fusca - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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