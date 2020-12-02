Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards; Miami Children's Theater Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Miami Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Miami!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Miami:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Christine Sabina 16%

Enid Gonzalez 12%

John Lariviere 12%

Best Ensemble

A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 26%

NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 12%

SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theater - 2020 12%

Best Theatre Staff

Miami Children's Theater 26%

Seminole Theater 16%

MIAMI NEW DRAMA 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 65%

Actor's Playhouse 19%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 16%

Costume Design of the Decade

Ari Fulton - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 37%

Beth Fath - SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 16%

Beth Fath - NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 14%

Dancer Of The Decade

DeWitt Fleming Jr. - A WONDEFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 60%

Ben Solmor - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 40%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Anastasia Victory - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 27%

Christine Sabina - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Miami Children's Theater - 2012 15%

Ron Headrick - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tim Fath - MIRA WOR - Miami Children's Theater - 2015 43%

Christopher Renshaw - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 34%

Joseph Adler - THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2016 24%

Favorite Social Media

Miami Children's Theater 48%

Arsht Center 14%

THE WICK THEATRE AND COSTUME MUSEUM 14%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 71%

Jodi Farrell, Arsht Center 29%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jada Richardson - ALADDIN - Miami Children's Theatre - 2018 70%

Jessica Farr - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2013 27%

Dan Sell - THE BIG SHOW - Just The Funny Improv Comedy - 2020 3%

Original Script Of The Decade

Aurin Squire - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 54%

Jessica Farr - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2020 23%

Thomas Babe - TESLA - SoBe Arts @ The Colony Theater - Miami Beach - 2017 9%

Performer Of The Decade

Juson Williams - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 22%

Katerina McCrimmon - SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Company - 2014 16%

John Lariviere - MOON RIVER THE SONGS OF Johnny Mercer - Mizner Park Cultural Center/Delray Beach Playhouse - 2019 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 24%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theater - 2019 20%

SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 18%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Coral Reef Senior High - 2019 53%

THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2020 21%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Maltz Jupiter Theatre - 2019 17%

Set Design Of The Decade

Tim Fath - NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 48%

Adam Koch - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 30%

Sean McClelland - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 40%

Miami Childrens Theater 17%

Zoetic Stage 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Miami Children's Theater 44%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 15%

Actor's Playhouse 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Nicole Henry - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 24%

Kailani Pino - SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 20%

Katerina McCrimmon - SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Company - 2014 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Nicole Gualandi 31%

Aida Curtis 21%

John Lariviere 18%

