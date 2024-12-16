Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Area Stage Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 14%

Imran Hylton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 14%

Meera Paul - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 11%

Irma Becker - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 10%

Brittany Jenkins - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 9%

Kassie Meiler - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 6%

ALEX JORTH - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 5%

Tiffany Hosch - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 5%

Reynel Reynaldo - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theater 4%

ALEX JORTH - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

ALEX JORTH - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Nicole Perry - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 3%

Herman Payne - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

Blaine DeBerry - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 2%

Sarah Crane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Oren Korenblum - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Ron Hutchins - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Marco Santana - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

Rosa Mercedes - PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Beth Fath - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 23%

Nicholas Bedusa - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 12%

Corey Vega - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Loxen Entertainment 8%

Sofia Ortega, Maria Banda-Rodaz - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 8%

Rick Pena - SPONGE BOB MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater 7%

PENNY WILLIAMS - SHE LOVES ME - Delray Beach Playhouse 6%

Amanda Enriquez - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 5%

Dawn Shamburger - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 4%

Dario Almiron - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 3%

Penny Williams - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Celeste Jennings - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

W. Emil White - THE FANTASTICKS: LGBTQ VERSION - Island City Stage 2%

Ellis Tillman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Laura Turnbull - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Sofia Ortega - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 2%

Emil White - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 1%

Evelyn Villegas - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

Natasha Hernandez - CLYDE’S - Zoetic stage 1%

Ellis Tillman - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Ellis Tillman - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Michiko Kitayma Skinner - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%

Dario Almiron - FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 1%

Ellis Tillman - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Dario Almiron - SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 1%

Saul Mendoza & Olatz Zanuitu - THE MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama 1%



Best Dance Production

THE NUTCRACKER PRESENTED BY PARIS BALLET (NOV. 2023) - Eissey Campus Theatre 25%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 20%

CAROUSEL - The Wick Theatre 18%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theater 16%

AN INCREDIBLE MIXED BILL, FEATURING THE WORLD PREMIERE OF 'MATCH”, PRESENTED BY PARIS BALLET IN COLLABORATION WITH BALLET SUPPORT FOUNDATION - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 8%

OPEN SPACES PRESENTED BY NATURAL MOVERS FOUNDATION (SEPT. 2024) - Norton Museum of Art 5%

TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 4%

MOVED: IN CONCERT - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Andre Russell - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 15%

Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 15%

Debi Marcucci - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 11%

Gonzalo Rodríguez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 9%

Giancarlo Rodaz - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 5%

Sabrina Lynn Gore - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 5%

Andy Rogow - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 5%

Charles Benitez - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 4%

Patrick Fitzwater - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 4%

Stuart Meltzer - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

Jeffry George - CAROUSEL - The Wick Theatre 3%

Ted deChatelet - JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 3%

MICHAEL URSUA - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Robin Braun - WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 2%

Ronnie Larsen - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Jeffrey Marc Buchman - PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 2%

David Arisco - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Tony Seepersad - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Jonathan Van Dyke - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre 1%

MICHAEL URSUA - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Richard Weinstock - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 1%

David Arisco - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Giancarlo Rodaz - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 1%

David Arisco - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Gonzalo Rodríguez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 22%

Teddy Harrell, Jr. - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 10%

Daniel Gil - HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 9%

Stuart Meltzer - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 8%

Gladys Ramirez - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 8%

Ana Marie Calise - AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 7%

Jeffrey Bruce - 12 ANGRY MEN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 4%

Jen Wineman - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 4%

André L. Gainey - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 4%

Margaret M. Ledford - THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN - Palm Beach Dramaworks 3%

Margaret Ledford - SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION - City Theatre 3%

Maria Banda-Rodaz - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage 3%

David Arisco - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Michel Hausmann - THE MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama 2%

David Arisco - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Pryscila Cassiano Salinas - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 2%

Margaret M. Ledford - FAMILY TREE - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Moisés Kaufman - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%

Gustavo Garcia - A PECULIAR SET OF SKILLS - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Jenn Haltman and Casey Pfeifer - TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 1%



Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 15%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 12%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 12%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 9%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 6%

RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Loxen Entertainment 5%

LA GRINGA - City Theatre 4%

THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 2%

CAROUSEL - Wick Theatre 2%

A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 1%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 1%

SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 1%

PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 1%

CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeremy Torres - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 13%

Joe Naftal - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 13%

Ernesto Pinto - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 10%

Clifford Spulock - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Slow Burn Theatre 7%

Stevie Bleich - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 5%

Eric Nelson - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 4%

Charles Benitez - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 4%

Quanikqua Bradshaw-Bryant - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 4%

Ben Stanton & Alejandro Fajardo - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 4%

Ernesto Pinto - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 4%

Clifford Spulock - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Wick Theatre 4%

Clifford Spulock - SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

Clifford Spulock - INTO THE WOODS - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

Rebecca Montero - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

Marie Yokoyama - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 2%

WILLIAM GIBBONS BROWN - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Ben Stanton and Alejandro Fajardo - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%

Eric Nelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Clifford Spulock - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 2%

Gustavo Garcia - AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Dean Landhuis - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 1%

Eric Nelson - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

David Lander - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%

Tony Galaska - CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 1%

WILL GIBBONS-BROWN - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Day - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 16%

Johann Guzman - YOUND FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 14%

Marcus Davis - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 12%

Erin Ragonese - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 9%

Ryan Crout - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 8%

Tony Seepersad - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 8%

Priscilla Blanco - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 5%

Bobby Peaco - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 4%

Eric Alsford - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

Antoine Khouri - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

MICHAEL URSUA - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Nicholas Guerrero - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Eric Alsford - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Joseph Mechavich - LA BOHÈME - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Dominique Scott - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Gregory Buchalter - PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 1%

Joseph Illick - LA TRAVIATA - Florida Grand Opera 1%

MICHAEL URSUA - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Michael Day - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 1%



Best Musical

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 16%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 15%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 13%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 10%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 9%

RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 5%

THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

CAROUSEL - Wick Theatre 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

OKLAHOMA! - Lake Worth Playhouse 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wick Theatre 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

13 - BARCLAY Performing Arts 1%

BRING IT ON - BARCLAY Performing Arts 1%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 0%

LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 0%

HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Fabiana cueto - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 14%

“Noah” Stephanny Noria - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision Theatre 11%

Henry Thrasher - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 10%

Alex Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 7%

Delaney Benson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 6%

Irene Gonzalez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 5%

Jessica Perry - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 4%

Juliette Etzel Cabrera - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 4%

Amanda Lopez - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Kevin Hincapie - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 3%

Corey Vega - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 2%

Benjamin Leon IV - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 2%

Julia Suriano (Julie Jordan) - CAROUSEL - Wick Theatre 2%

Regina Brown - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 2%

Ariadna Nava - WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 2%

Chase Stante - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 2%

Beverly Hodgson - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Ally Rosenblum - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Raul Ramirez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theatre 1%

Brandon Campbell - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 1%

Anthony Lobo - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

SYDNEY ARCHIBALD - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Blaine DeBerry - JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Elijah Word - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 1%

Collin Salvatoré - OKLAHOMA! - Lake Worth Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Benjamin Leon IV - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 22%

Abbie Fricke - LOVESONG - Thinking Cap Theatre 7%

Emily Garcia Carrerow - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 6%

Hannah Hailey - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 6%

Ricky J. Martinez - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 4%

Kalen Edean - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 3%

Toddra Brunson - GIRLS OF SUMMER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 3%

Caitlin Cloithier - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

Becca Schneider - TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Alex Alverez - SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 2%

Ana Calise - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Company 2%

Mallory Newbrough - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Melissa Ann Hubicsak - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Enrique Galan - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 2%

Gabriell Salgado - CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 2%

Stephanie Machado - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 2%

Blaine DeBerry - ORION - The 115 Theatre Company 2%

Linda Mendivel - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 2%

Luis Roberto Herrera - AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Thais Menendez - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 2%

Richard Weinstock - DEATHTRAP - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Constanza Espejo - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage 2%

Jeff Brackett - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Laura Turnbull - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Jeni Hacker - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 24%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 10%

WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 8%

LA GRINGA - City Theatre 7%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 6%

LOVESONG - Thinking Cap Theatre 4%

DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 4%

AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 4%

12 ANGRY MEN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 4%

HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 3%

TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 3%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

FOOL FOR LOVE - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

THE MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama in Collaboration with the Rubell Museum 2%

CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 2%

LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage 2%

ORION - The 115 Theatre Company 2%

AVENTURAS DE JUAN LE PLANCHARD - Miami New Dramanayalie 1%

DEATHTRAP - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 1%

BOURBON AT THE BORDER - 2024 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÈME - Florida Grand Opera 47%

LA TRAVIATA - Florida Grand Opera 31%

PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 22%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank J. Oliva - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 15%

CINDI BLANK TAYLOR - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 11%

Nikki Dikun - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 9%

Pedro Balmaseda & Jorge Noa - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 7%

Renee Haubner - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 6%

Brandon Newton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 5%

Pedro Balmaseda & Jorge Noa - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 5%

Michael 'Mik' Miles - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 4%

Daniel Gil - HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 4%

Raul Ramirez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 4%

Tim Mackabee - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

Cindi Blank Taylor - SHE LOVES ME - Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Natalie Tavares and Jodi Dellaventura - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 3%

CINDI BLANK TAYLOR - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Brandon Newton - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

Michael McKeever - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 2%

Frankie Navarro - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

JB Green - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

Derek Sands - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Company 1%

Brandon Newton - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Frank J. Oliva - OLIVER - Area Stage 1%

Frank J. Oliva - HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - GableStage 1%

Christopher Swader & Justin Swader - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%

Christopher and Justin Swader - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%

Jodi Dellaventura - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abraham Oleksnianski - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 20%

Melanie Dent - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 16%

Daniel Gil - HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 10%

Erin Ragonese - RAGTIME - Lake Worth Playhouse 10%

Eric Green - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 9%

Bailey Trierweiler & Uptown Works - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 5%

Ernesto Gonzalez - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 5%

James Mungin, II - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 4%

Christian Taylor - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

CHRISTIAN TAYLOR - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

David Hart - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

Matt Corey - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Salomon Lerner - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 2%

Reidar Sorensen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Ernesto K. Gonzalez - SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION - City Theatre 1%

Christian Taylor - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Reidar Sorensen - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Matt Corey - CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 1%

Salomon Lemer - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

Reidar Sorensen - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Reidar Sorensen - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Beverly Hodgson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 11%

Javier Cabrera - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 10%

Amanda Harris - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 9%

Alex Martinez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wick Theatre 9%

Raquel Montesino - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 7%

Juliette Etzel Cabrera - RAGTIME - Lake Worth Playhouse 6%

Abbey Alder (Maggie) - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 5%

Shelvy Paredes - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 3%

Michael Hunsaker - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

Emily Howard - YOUNG FRANKENSTIN - ARTime Theater 3%

Nate Colton - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 2%

Avi Hoffman - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 2%

Brian Klimowski - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 2%

Sara Grant - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 2%

Chris Ombres - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

Jessica Sanford - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Ana Marie Calise - A SHONDA THE MUSICAL - The Foundry 2%

Bruno Faria - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

Anna Cappelli - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Ana Calise - A SHONDA - Ronnie Larson Presents 1%

Alexandra Van Hasselt - BYE BYE BIRDIE - The Wick Theatre 1%

Erica Kaylee - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

BRITTE STEELE - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Rayner Gabriel - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 1%

Beverly Hodgson - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Corey Vega - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 21%

Ryan Crout - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Loxen Entertainment 10%

Aurora Jenkins - CLUE - Lake Worth Playhouse 6%

Demetri Narace - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 6%

Samuel Krogh - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 6%

Analisa Velez - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 4%

Krystal Millie Valdes - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 4%

Talita Real - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 4%

Blaine DeBerry - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 4%

Therese Adelina - SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING TH - City Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Price - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

Dan Levine - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 3%

Armando Acevedo - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 3%

Michael McKeever - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Margery Lowe - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Dina Lewis - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 2%

Daniel Llaca - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Conor Walton - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Lela Elam - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Elba Escobar - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%

Caleb Scott - MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama 1%

Gracie Blu - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 1%

Roderick Randle - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 1%

Charles Reuben - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 1%

Carlos Fabian - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 19%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 17%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 13%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Delray Beach Playhouse 11%

SPONGEBOB - Slow Burn Theatre 11%

JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 9%

SCROOGE! - Fantasy Theatre Factory 6%

TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 3%

THE SHORT CUTS - City Theatre 3%

SO BIZERK! - Invision Theatre 3%

SHORT CUTS TOUR - City Theatre 2%

STAR SERIES - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

True Mirage Theater 13%

Lake Worth Playhouse 13%

Invision theatre 9%

Seminole Theatre 9%

Area Stage 6%

Slow Burn Theatre 6%

City Theatre 4%

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

New City Players 3%

The Colony Theatre 3%

Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 3%

Zoetic Stage 3%

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Miami New Drama 2%

Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Island City Stage 2%

Norton Museum of Art 1%

Think Now Theatre Comapany 1%

Sandrell Rivers theatre 1%

Florida Grand Opera 1%

Inside Out Theatre 1%

The Wynmoor Theater 1%



