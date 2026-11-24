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The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the US premiere of the award-winning Argentine musical CUANDO FRANK CONOCIÓ A CARLITOS in the Knight Concert Hall from February 18-20, 2027. Performed in both English and Spanish, the musical imagines a chance encounter between the father of tango, Carlos Gardel, and a young Frank Sinatra in 1930’s New York. After Gardel and Sinatra become locked in a dressing room, the two artists develop a friendship that could last forever. Winner of numerous theater awards in Argentina, the musical makes its US premiere in Miami after more than 600 performances in Buenos Aires. The production features the original cast from the hit Argentine production, starring OSCAR LAJAD as Carlos Gardel and LUCAS GERSON as Frank Sinatra.

Tickets to CUANDO FRANK CONOCIÓ A CARLITOS are $46.80-$117* and may be purchased now online or at the Arsht box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning, and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

This production is made possible in collaboration with the Argentine Cultural Center.

CUANDO FRANK CONOCIÓ A CARLITOS recounts an alleged meeting in 1934 between Carlos Gardel and Frank Sinatra. When the story takes place, Gardel is 43 years old and an internationally acclaimed musician, while Sinatra, at 19, is a charming hustler with enormous but untapped talent. As the show begins, Gardel is finishing a performance at NBC studios in New York when Sinatra appears, eager to meet the "great Rioplatense singer."

After the 2020 pandemic delayed the show’s world premiere, Disney took an interest in the project and produced a staged version for streaming on Disney Plus. The musical made its stage debut in July 2024 and has since been seen by more than 100,000 people.

CUANDO FRANK CONOCIÓ A CARLITOS was recognized with 7 Hugo Awards including Best Musical, the Martín Fierro Award for Best Musical, the ACE Award for Best Musical, the Argentores Award for Best Musical Book, the María Guerrero Award for Best Set Design, 4 Pinti Award nominations, and the Teatros del Mundo Award. It was also declared of cultural interest by the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires.

This performance will be performed in English and Spanish. The character of Frank Sinatra will speak and sing in English, while the character of Carlos Gardel will speak and sing in Spanish. The performance will feature English supertitles provided by the production.

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 29% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 20% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 4% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 4% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 23% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 17% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 13% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 23% 2 True Mirage Theater 21% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 8% 5 Wick Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucy Grau - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 15% 2 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 13% 3 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 7% 4 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 7% 5 Giuseppe Fusca - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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