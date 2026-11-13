Tony Orlando to Bring STORYTELLER! to The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tony Orlando will bring his live experience, STORYTELLER!, to The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum for two special performances. Tony takes the Main Stage on Saturday, January 2, 2027, at 7:30 PM, then trades the footlights for the candlelit charm of The Museum Club for an Immersive Supper Club Experience on Sunday, January 3, 2027, at 6:00 PM. Theatre tickets start at $135, Dinner Club tickets are $250, and Meet & Greet tickets are $50.

Guided by a narrator in a warm, conversational talkback format, Tony shares never-before-heard moments from his life and career, opening the door to a lifetime of music, memories and the people who made it unforgettable.

And what a story it is! Born in New York City and raised in Hell's Kitchen, Tony landed on the national charts at just 16 with “Halfway to Paradise” and “Bless You.” Tony Orlando went on to become an international sensation, earning three number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and selling millions of records. His signature recording, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” was Billboard's number-one song of 1973. The enormously popular Tony Orlando & Dawn went on to star in their own acclaimed CBS television variety series from 1973 to 1977. Tony has performed to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and across the nation, later starring on Broadway in Barnum and Smokey Joe's Café. He also headlined at his own Yellow Ribbon Music Theatre in Branson, Missouri. His honors include two American Music Awards, two People's Choice Awards for Best Male Entertainer, Casino Entertainer of the Year, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A longtime champion of America's veterans, Tony's signature song remains a beloved anthem of homecoming for service members and their families. Beyond the stage, Tony continues to share his remarkable journey hosting 77WABC Music Radio “Rockin' the Decades”, a podcast celebrating the music and memories of generations.

But the evening isn't all about the stories. Audiences can sing along as Tony performs his most beloved hits, including “Candida,” “Knock Three Times,” “My Sweet Gypsy Rose” and “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree.” Guests will also have the rare chance to meet the star himself at a special Meet & Greet opportunity.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming