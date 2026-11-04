Thinking Cap Theatre to Present HAMLET

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Thinking Cap Theatre (TCT) will explore these questions with a bold, contemporary reimagining of William Shakespeare's “HAMLET,” running November 7–21 at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center.

“There is nothing either good or bad but thinking makes it so.” This iconic line from Shakespeare's tragedy serves as a fitting entry point into a production that transforms “HAMLET” into a visceral modern-day experience centered on the personal and communal implications of how we grieve in the 21st century.

This reimagined classic examines what happens when tragedy disrupts the boundaries between reality, memory and perception.

Drawing inspiration from drama therapy and bereavement group therapy, the production approaches Shakespeare's classic through the lens of emotional healing, inviting audiences to witness characters grappling with loss while searching for justice and meaning. The result is a riveting contemporary take on one of the world's most popular tragedies, one that asks audiences to consider how grief shapes the way we see ourselves, others and the world around us.

Within a five-year span, from 1596-1601, Shakespeare lost his 11-year-old son, Hamnet, and his father, John. He wrote HAMLET sometime between 1599-1601. These events help us appreciate that much more why this play is such a powerful examination of loss,” said Nicole Stodard, Ph.D., founding Artistic Director of Thinking Cap Theatre. “Our staging invites audiences to look at Shakespeare's tragedy through a contemporary lens and explore the ways that people process loss and trauma and appreciate how drama can function as a communal ritual and tool for healing. We're creating a theater experience that is heartfelt, intimate, and deeply cathartic.”

The approximately two-hour production, including intermission, will feature performances at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center, 1770 Monroe Street, Hollywood.

The production opens Saturday, November 7, at 7 p.m., with an opening night reception for guests. Additional performances[ are scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, at 7 p.m.; Friday, November 13, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 14, at 2 and 7 p.m.; Wednesday, November 18, at 7 p.m.; Thursday, November 19, at 10 a.m.; Friday, November 20, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, November 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 plus fees. As part of the production's community-focused programming, the two Wacky Wednesday evening performances will feature a discounted ticket price of $37.50 plus fees and complimentary pizza.

School Field Trips Welcome with $5 Student Matinees

Students can attend for $5 plus fees, and group sales of 10 or more receive 10% off. Two student matinee performances are scheduled for November 5 at 10 a.m. and November 19 at 10 a.m. providing opportunities for students to experience the production in a setting designed to encourage engagement with its themes of grief, loss and emotional well-being.

Thinking Cap Theatre is the resident professional theatre company at the Hollywood Art and Culture Center. The production is made possible through support from The Our Fund Foundation and the Warten Foundation.

Tickets and additional information are available at thinkingcaptheatre.org/events/hamlet/2026-11-07/1/.

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