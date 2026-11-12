THE INHERITANCE, PART TWO to Have Florida Premiere at Miami's Arsht Center

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The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Zoetic Stage will present the emotional conclusion to Matthew Lopez’s award-winning epic, THE INHERITANCE, PART TWO. After the artistic, critical and box office success of last season’s production of The Inheritance, Part One, which earned four Carbonell Award nominations, Zoetic Stage will continue the story that has brought so many communities in the region together. This production will bring back the multicultural cast from Part One and will run in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater from January 7-24, 2027.

The Inheritance, Part Two focuses on the aftermath of the AIDS crisis and the search for legacy among gay men in modern New York. It follows Eric Glass and Toby Darling as they confront self-destruction, addiction and the necessity of healing, resulting in a moving journey of hope and transformation.

For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning, and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

The Inheritance, Part One was nominated for four Carbonell Awards, including Outstanding Production; Outstanding Direction, Play (Stuart Meltzer); Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Michael McKeever and Aidan Paul).

Winner of both the Tony Award and Olivier Award for Best Play, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award for Outstanding Play, and Critic’s Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Play, Matthew López’s two-part epic tells the story of three generations of gay men in New York navigating love, loss and legacy in the wake of the AIDS epidemic. The play was inspired by E. M. Forster’s novel Howards End, which told the story of three families navigating social constructs, class and relationships in turn-of-the-century England. López reimagines the story with gay men from different generations standing in for Forster’s straight people from different classes.

Zoetic Stage will be welcoming back the all-gay cast from Part One, which features award-winning actors from South Florida and New York including Alex Weisman, Anthony Michael Martinez, Michael McKeever, Tom Wahl, Aidan Paul, Imran Hylton, Alberto Blanco, Randall Swinton, Larry Toyter, Angel Dominguez, Nicholas Ismailoff, Daniel Distastio and Beverly Blanchette.

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