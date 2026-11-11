THE GREAT GATSBY to Open South Florida Premiere at Arsht Center

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The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America will kick off the new year with the South Florida premiere of The Great Gatsby, playing a limited engagement January 12–17, 2027, as part of the 2026–27 Broadway in Miami series.

Bursting with the glitz, glamour and extravagance of the Roaring Twenties, the Tony Award-winning Broadway spectacle brings F. Scott Fitzgerald's timeless story to life through dazzling production design, spectacular choreography and an electrifying jazz- and pop-infused score.

Adding to the excitement, three Fort Lauderdale natives will take the Arsht stage for this special South Florida homecoming. Joshua Grosso, a graduate of American Heritage High School, stars as Nick Carraway, the story's narrator. Born in Cartagena, Colombia, Grosso is Latino and bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. Joining him are fellow Fort Lauderdale natives Valeria Ceballos, a graduate of Nova High School, and Joi D. McCoy, a graduate of Dillard High School, both performing in the ensemble.

Tickets to The Great Gatsby are $52.65 to $187.20* and may be purchased now at ArshtCenter.org or at the Arsht box office by calling (305) 949-6722. All Broadway in Miami ticketholders have access to Arsht Plus, a series of interactive pre-performance experiences such as artist conversations, dance lessons, cooking demos, live music and family fun offered on select performances. For The Great Gatsby, Arsht Plus takes place on opening night, January 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Great Gatsby continues the 2026-27 Broadway in Miami season presented by Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, with generous support from presenting sponsor Bank of America and supporting sponsor Lexus.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, the epic story has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, transporting sold-out audiences to an “extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). The Great Gatsby is winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design, winner of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical, and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld’s 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical.

“This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It’s thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today’s audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work.” - The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

The Great Gatsby features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) and Rachael Geier. Arrangements and music supervision are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), and casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet).

The Broadway production of The Great Gatsby began previews at The Broadway Theatre on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, where it continues to thrill audiences and break box office records. The Broadway production followed a record-breaking world-premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse, where it was the highest grossing show in that organization’s history.

The Great Gatsby made its West End debut at the London Coliseum, which began previews on April 11, 2025, officially opened on April 24, and closed on September 7. The successful Seoul production recently finished its residency at the GS Arts Center in the Gangnam District of Seoul.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The North American tour of The Great Gatsby is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company and NETworks Presentations. Mark Shacket and Trinity Wheeler serve as Executive Producers for the production. Worldwide management for The Great Gatsby is handled by Foresight Theatrical.

Accessibility at the Arsht

For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Ticket prices include fees. Visit ArshtCenter.org for up-to-date information.

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