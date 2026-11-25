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Only three weekends are left to see the Tony-winning musical HAIRSPRAY at the Delray Beach Playhouse in Miami Metro, so pick your weekend and GET TICKETS

Somewhere at your Thanksgiving table is someone who still knows every word to "Good Morning Baltimore," and someone who has never heard it. The Delray Beach Playhouse, a Miami Metro venue, is offering a weekend to bring them together for the Broadway musical HAIRSPRAY, part of its 26/27 Season.

It's 1962, and Tracy Turnblad wants exactly one thing: a spot on The Corny Collins Show. She gets it, then uses it to change who else gets to dance there. Big hair, a bigger heart, and a score that has the whole row moving by "You Can't Stop the Beat."

Pick your weekend:

Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov. 27-29 (this weekend)

Weekend Two: Dec. 4-6

Closing Weekend: Dec. 11-13 (final shows)

Performances are Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets start at $55. Call the Box Office at 561-272-1281 or visit delraybeachplayhouse.com for more information. HAIRSPRAY is presented by Acts.

The Delray Beach Playhouse sits on Lake Ida at 950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444, and has offered free parking since 1947. Ready to bring the family? GET TICKETS →

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 28% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 23% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 20% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 4% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 4% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 23% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 17% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 13% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 23% 2 True Mirage Theater 21% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 8% 5 Wick Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucy Grau - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 15% 2 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 13% 3 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 7% 4 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 7% 5 Giuseppe Fusca - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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