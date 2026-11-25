Spotlight: Only 3 Weekends Left to Catch HAIRSPRAY at Delray Beach Playhouse
The Tony-Winning Musical HAIRSPRAY Is Playing Now in Delray Beach
Only three weekends are left to see the Tony-winning musical HAIRSPRAY at the Delray Beach Playhouse in Miami Metro, so pick your weekend and GET TICKETS
Somewhere at your Thanksgiving table is someone who still knows every word to "Good Morning Baltimore," and someone who has never heard it. The Delray Beach Playhouse, a Miami Metro venue, is offering a weekend to bring them together for the Broadway musical HAIRSPRAY, part of its 26/27 Season.
It's 1962, and Tracy Turnblad wants exactly one thing: a spot on The Corny Collins Show. She gets it, then uses it to change who else gets to dance there. Big hair, a bigger heart, and a score that has the whole row moving by "You Can't Stop the Beat."
Pick your weekend:
Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov. 27-29 (this weekend)
Weekend Two: Dec. 4-6
Closing Weekend: Dec. 11-13 (final shows)
Performances are Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets start at $55. Call the Box Office at 561-272-1281 or visit delraybeachplayhouse.com for more information. HAIRSPRAY is presented by Acts.
The Delray Beach Playhouse sits on Lake Ida at 950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444, and has offered free parking since 1947. Ready to bring the family? GET TICKETS →
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