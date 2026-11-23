"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Clay Aiken, André De Shields to Headline November 29th World AIDS Day Concert in Tampa
Clay Aiken & Broadway Legends Headline Fort Lauderdale’s Red Note Concert
Clay Aiken and André De Shields headline the Red Note Concert on Sunday, November 29, in Fort Lauderdale, a World AIDS Day evening of music, remembrance, and hope. Get Tickets
The countdown to World AIDS Day is underway, and the Red Note Concert is bringing an extraordinary lineup to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa for two special evenings. This year's Fort Lauderdale concert takes place Sunday, November 29, with a phenomenal Broadway cast.
Clay Aiken headlines the concert, appearing fresh from his first Las Vegas residency and ahead of his upcoming Rewind Tour. André De Shields, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning Broadway icon, opens the evening following his recent appearance in CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Seth Rudetsky, SiriusXM on Broadway host and veteran Broadway pianist, serves as music director.
Last year's World AIDS Day concert, "No Day But Today," featured cast members from RENT and showed the power of music to create connection, visibility, and hope. The Red Note Concert returns with an important purpose: to remember those we've lost, honor people living with HIV, and support the work still ahead.
Proceeds benefit the Susan Terry Foundation, which supports programs and community partnerships addressing barriers to care. A cause that matters, a night of music, and a mission as important as ever.
Tickets are available now. Get Tickets for the November 29 Fort Lauderdale performance.
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