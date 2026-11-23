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Clay Aiken and André De Shields headline the Red Note Concert on Sunday, November 29, in Fort Lauderdale, a World AIDS Day evening of music, remembrance, and hope. Get Tickets

The countdown to World AIDS Day is underway, and the Red Note Concert is bringing an extraordinary lineup to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa for two special evenings. This year's Fort Lauderdale concert takes place Sunday, November 29, with a phenomenal Broadway cast.

Clay Aiken headlines the concert, appearing fresh from his first Las Vegas residency and ahead of his upcoming Rewind Tour. André De Shields, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning Broadway icon, opens the evening following his recent appearance in CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Seth Rudetsky, SiriusXM on Broadway host and veteran Broadway pianist, serves as music director.

Last year's World AIDS Day concert, "No Day But Today," featured cast members from RENT and showed the power of music to create connection, visibility, and hope. The Red Note Concert returns with an important purpose: to remember those we've lost, honor people living with HIV, and support the work still ahead.

Proceeds benefit the Susan Terry Foundation, which supports programs and community partnerships addressing barriers to care. A cause that matters, a night of music, and a mission as important as ever.

Tickets are available now. Get Tickets for the November 29 Fort Lauderdale performance.

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 29% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 20% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 4% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 4% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 23% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 17% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 13% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 23% 2 True Mirage Theater 21% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 8% 5 Wick Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucy Grau - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 15% 2 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 13% 3 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 7% 4 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 7% 5 Giuseppe Fusca - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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