Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Performs at the Boca Raton Museum of Art Next Week

The Daniel Bennett Group performs a special CD release concert at the Boca Raton Museum of Art (501 Plaza Rd, Boca Raton, FL) on February 15 at 7pm. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their new album, 'New York Nerve.'

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett is no stranger to the art world. The Manhattan-based composer recently arranged the theatrical score for 'Whitman at the Whitney' at the Whitney Museum. The Daniel Bennett Group has collaborated with major art museums across the world.

Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey.

Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information about this concert, call (561) 392-2500 or visit Click Here.