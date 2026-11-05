Reimagined BLACK NATIVITY to be Presented by Brévo Theatre This Holiday Season

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Brévo Theatre will bring its annual holiday production of "Black Nativity" back to South Florida for a third season, with a refreshed script, expanded storytelling and vibrant new theatrical elements. Based on the celebrated work by poet and playwright Langston Hughes, the production combines powerful gospel music, African dance and dynamic storytelling to present a culturally rich retelling of the birth of Jesus. Performances will take place across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties from November 27 through December 18.

The holiday production opens Thanksgiving weekend at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Nov. 27–29, before moving to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Dec. 11–13. The run concludes with a special presentation at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach on Dec. 18 as part of its Art After Dark program.

First presented by Brévo Theatre in 2024, "Black Nativity" has grown into an annual holiday tradition that brings audiences together through music, storytelling and a celebration of African American heritage. This year's production places family at the heart of the story, exploring the relationships, shared experiences and enduring traditions that connect generations. With the church serving as a spiritual and communal foundation, the production celebrates the power of faith and the belief that miracles remain possible, even in life's most uncertain moments.

Directed by Terrence “TM Pride” and Zaylin Yates and choreographed by Pride, "Black Nativity" reimagines the biblical journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem through an African American cultural lens. Featuring a multigenerational cast, soul-stirring gospel music, exhilarating African dance and a newly envisioned Nativity scene, the production honors the African roots and cultural traditions that have shaped generations of storytelling. Enhanced costumes and refreshed theatrical elements bring new energy to Hughes' beloved holiday classic.

With its uplifting music, vibrant performances and universal messages of hope, faith and togetherness, "Black Nativity" offers a holiday experience for audiences of all ages. The production runs approximately 90 minutes, including a 10-minute intermission.

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