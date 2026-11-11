Point Comfort Art Fair & Show to Return to Historic Overtown During Miami Art Week

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Presented by Hampton Art Lovers, the five-day cultural celebration highlights Loïs Mailou Jones, Brandon Clarke, other leading Black artists, and Hampton University's artistic legacy.

Hampton Art Lovers presents the return of Point Comfort Art Fair & Show, December 3-6, 2026, in Miami's Historic Overtown at the Historic Ward Rooming House Gallery & Gardens and Red Rooster Overtown

During Miami Art Week, this year's theme, The Black Atlantic: Where Black Art History Meets Its Future, explores artistic and cultural connections among Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Americas through exhibitions, artist conversations, photography, literature, and music. The community can RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/bdf4ha48

Set in one of Miami's most historically significant Black neighborhoods, Point Comfort brings together artists, collectors, cultural institutions, and the community to celebrate the creative traditions and shared histories of the African diaspora.

Behind Hampton Art Lovers are Imani Green, Darryl, and Christopher M. Norwood, whose ties to Hampton University inspired a shared commitment to celebrating Black art and cultural heritage. Their work reflects the university's legacy of artistic excellence and brings together artists, collectors, and communities across generations.

'If the Atlantic was the space that separated African peoples, art became the language that reunited them. The Black Atlantic speaks many languages, yet art remains its most enduring voice,' said Hampton Art Lovers Founder Christopher M. Norwood.

Featured Exhibitions: Art, Identity, and Freedom

At the center of Point Comfort 2026 is Loïs Mailou Jones: Across the Black Atlantic, which features 20 works and ephemera tracing the artistic journey of one of the twentieth century's most influential African American artists.

Shaped by her experiences in the United States, France, Haiti, and West Africa, Jones developed a distinctive visual language that transcended geographical and cultural boundaries. Presented in the Main Gallery of the Historic Ward Rooming House Gallery & Gardens, the exhibition explores nearly seven decades of artistic innovation and her enduring influence as a professor and mentor at Howard University.

Complementing Jones's work is Safe Harbors: Mapping Freedom Across the Black Atlantic, an installation by contemporary artist Brandon Clarke that explores Black refuge, mobility, and self-determination. Drawing connections among Brazil's Quilombo dos Palmares, Florida's historic Fort Mose, the Negro Motorist Green Book, and Historic Overtown, Clarke examines the places and networks Black communities established in their pursuit of freedom and belonging.

The installation holds particular significance at the Ward Rooming House, built in 1925 by Shaddrack and Victoria Ward. During segregation, the building provided accommodations for Black travelers who were excluded from other establishments. Today, the restored landmark serves as a center for artistic expression and cultural preservation.

Indaba Lounge Series: In Good Company - Art, Music & Community

On Friday, December 4, from 6:00-9:30 p.m., Point Comfort presents In Good Company: Art, Music & Community, hosted by Dr. James Peterson, a professor at Delaware State University. Afeni Grace, director of the Black Carolina Initiative at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, will moderate two conversations with five artists exploring creativity and community building.

Dr. Peterson will also lead a conversation with photographer and cultural storyteller Rahsaan 'FLY GUY' Alexander about R&B's power to connect communities and his new book, BPM: Beats, Pics, & Masters, which documents DJ culture. The evening includes refreshments, an audience talkback, and a DJ set by Alexander.

Presented in partnership with the Black Carolina Initiative of the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, the program celebrates the release of Alexander's BPM: Beats, Pics, & Masters, the fourth installment in his photographic storytelling series documenting the lives and experiences of DJs beyond the turntables. The evening includes an artist conversation and a networking reception featuring music by Alexander.

Legacy in Color: Celebrating Hampton University's Artistic Influence

On Saturday, December 5, Point Comfort presents Legacy in Color, celebrating Hampton University's contributions to the visual arts, cultural scholarship, and creative leadership.

Hosted by Hampton University, Hampton University Museum, and The International Review of African American Art, the program features three conversations at Red Rooster Overtown's The Pool Hall.

Hampton's Creative Legacy: Influencing Art Across the Globe brings together alumni Nikkolas Smith, Brandon Clarke, Benford Stellmaker, and Phillip Shung, along with special guests, to discuss the university's impact on generations of artists.

The Future of the Hampton University Museum features a conversation with curator Dr. Vanessa Thaxton-Ward about the museum's historic collections and its future. Founded in 1868, the Hampton University Museum is among the nation's oldest museums. The program also marks the 50th anniversary of The International Review of African American Art, which was founded by Hampton alumna Dr. Samella Sanders Lewis.

In From Hampton to Wakanda: Visualizing the Black Atlantic, artist and illustrator Nikkolas Smith joins Dr. Thaxton-Ward to discuss his contributions to films including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sinners, and Judas and the Black Messiah, and to explore how visual storytelling preserves Black history and cultural identity.

The celebration continues at the Ward Rooming House with a Legacy in Color Reception featuring music curated by DJ and cultural historian Rich Medina, followed by Jazz Under a Simple Tree, a Latin jazz fundraising event hosted by the Williams-Franklin Foundation to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Historic Overtown: A Cultural Crossroads

Historic Overtown's legacy is central to Point Comfort's exploration of the Black Atlantic. Once a thriving center of Black commerce, entertainment, and hospitality, the neighborhood welcomed generations of African American travelers, musicians, and performers during the era of segregation.

Through programming at the Historic Ward Rooming House and Red Rooster Overtown, Point Comfort connects this history to contemporary artistic expression while celebrating the neighborhood's ties to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and the broader African diaspora.

Additional Program Highlights

Point Comfort officially opens on Thursday, December 3, with a reception hosted by 100 Black Men of South Florida in partnership with the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT).

A special invitation-only pre-fair event at Red Rooster Overtown on December 1 will honor multidisciplinary artist Sanford Biggers, followed by a performance by GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Bilal. The fair concludes on Sunday, December 6, with Community Day, from noon to 6 p.m., inviting visitors to experience the exhibitions and celebrate Black art and culture.

About Hampton Art Lovers

Hampton Art Lovers presents the Point Comfort Art Fair & Show, a multidisciplinary cultural gathering that connects Black art history, contemporary artistic expression, and community engagement. Through exhibitions and collaborative programming, the Point Comfort Art Fair & Show celebrates the African diaspora's artistic contributions and fosters connections among artists, institutions, collectors, and communities.

For more information, visit www.hamptonartlovers.com.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming