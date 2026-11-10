Photos: Michael Scott Ross and Brian Piedra in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! at Pompano Players

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GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! is entering its final weekend at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, with four performances remaining November 13-15, 2026. Check out photos from the show below!

The Pompano Players production arrives twenty years after the musical first opened in New York. In her review, Mindy Leaf calls it 'an ingeniously playful musical comedy concoction that's truly one of a kind,' and promises audiences 'you, too, will be gobsmacked ... as you shake with laughter at the outrageously zany characters, clever Broadway song parodies, brash humor, wit, plot twists and surprises galore!'

Created by Scott Brown and Anthony King, GUTENBERG! follows Bud and Doug, two earnest but clueless writers pitching their wildly inaccurate musical about the inventor of the printing press to a room full of Broadway producers, played by the audience. Leaf describes it as 'a no-holds-barred, SNL-style parody of what it really takes to bring a show to the stage.' The show earned a 2024 Tony Award nomination for Best Revival of a Musical.

Michael Scott Ross (Bud) and Brian Piedra (Doug) play every role in the show, switching characters with a yellow trucker hat bearing each name.

The production is directed by Joseph Zettelmaier, with music direction and live piano by Elijah Gee, choreography by Beatriz Arevalo Medellin, and production stage management by Aaliyah Amoin.

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