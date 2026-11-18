"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Palm Beach Symphony to Feature Yefim Bronfman in Beethoven's Third Piano Concerto
The concert is part of the orchestra's 2026-2027 Masterworks Concert Series at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.
Pianist Yefim Bronfman will join Palm Beach Symphony and Music Director Gerard Schwarz to bring Ludwig van Beethoven's poetic Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37 to life on Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Dreyfoos Hall at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. This program also features selections from George Frideric Handel's Messiah and Dmitry Shostakovich's whimsical Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 54 and is generously sponsored by Impresario Society member Ari Rifkin / The Len-Ari Foundation.
“It's the holiday season, and I thought it would be wonderful to have some of the Messiah on the stage. We're playing three choruses, including the Hallelujah Chorus, but we're replacing the vocal part with the brass section of the orchestra,” said Maestro Schwarz. “Shostakovich's Symphony No.6 begins with a very long, somber and heartfelt first movement. The second and third movements are fast, jovial and fun and full of joy.”
Internationally recognized as one of today's most acclaimed and admired pianists, Bronfman returns for another appearance with Palm Beach Symphony. He stands among a handful of artists regularly sought by festivals, orchestras, conductors and recital series. His commanding technique, power and exceptional lyrical gifts are consistently acknowledged by the press and audiences alike.
“Yefim Bronfman is one of my favorite pianists. He's appeared with us a few times and it's always an honor to share the stage with him,” said Maestro Schwarz. “He has a special touch and plays every piece of music like no one else can.”
Bronfman has been nominated for six GRAMMY Awards, winning in 1997 with Esa-Pekka Salonen and the Los Angeles Philharmonic for their recording of the three Bartok Piano Concerti. His prolific catalog of recordings includes the soundtrack to Disney's Fantasia 2000.
Born in Tashkent in the Soviet Union, Bronfman immigrated to Israel at age 15 with his family in 1973, where he studied with pianist Arie Vardi, head of the Rubin Academy of Music at Tel Aviv University. In the United States, he studied at The Juilliard School, Marlboro School of Music and the Curtis Institute of Music under Rudolf Firkusny, Leon Fleisher and Rudolf Serkin. He received the prestigious Avery Fisher Prize, one of the highest honors given to American instrumentalists, in 2010. He was further honored as the recipient of the Jean Gimbel Lane prize in piano performance from Northwestern University and with an honorary doctorate from the Manhattan School of Music in 2015.
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