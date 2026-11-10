PROVENANCE to Receive World Premiere at Palm Beach Dramaworks in December

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The world premiere production of Provenance, directed by Casey Stangl, opens at Palm Beach Dramaworks on December 11 and continues through December 27, with specially priced previews on December 9 and 10. Provenance, a co-production with Asolo Repertory Theatre, was first seen at PBD as part of the 2026 Perlberg Festival of New Plays, with Stangl directing.

More than 80 years after the end of World War II, the stories keep coming: another work of art, stolen from Jews by the Nazis, is returned to the heirs of its rightful owner. It’s a moving moment each time a family is reunited with an artifact that they never expected to see or touch; these paintings and other looted objects are part of the connective tissue from generation to generation.

Playwright Jennifer Maisel imagines the life of one such (fictional) painting in Provenance, which follows a sensual, unusual portrait from its beginnings in early 1900s German society, through its theft by the Nazis and its subsequent travels around the world. Canvas. Pencil. Paint. How can one piece of art tear at the heart of generations?

The play was born at the Playwrights Union, a supportive artistic community for Los Angeles-based writers working in theatre, film, and television who are particularly dedicated to writing for the stage. “Every February we do a playwriting challenge,” said Maisel. “The goal is to write the first draft of a new play in a month, and there’s a whole system to it. We start February 1, and when we get through the month we sit around a living room and listen to everyone’s plays. It’s something I love to do, but I didn’t know what I was going to be working on. I needed an idea.

“I have this fascination with stories about lost art and archival pieces, whether they be Jewish or not Jewish,” she continued. “At that moment, my focus was on the idea of how every piece of art that has been rediscovered by families has had a different story. And it occurred to me that the only one who really knows what happened is the painting itself.”

Maisel also decided to write the play in the form of a La Ronde. La Ronde gets its name from Austrian playwright Arthur Schnitzler’s 1897 play of the same name, in which each scene features just two characters, with one of those characters moving on to the next scene opposite a new character.

“I love a good La Ronde, so I set myself the challenge of making the play ‘La Ronde-ish,’” said Maisel. “We have a cast of four, and I love how the doubling reflects back on who these people have played in previous scenes. It offers another level of connectivity, of intertwining the characters they first play, and who they play later. I also knew I wanted Provenance to take place over a very large span of time because art outlives us; it was here before I was born and will be here long after I die. So, art can tell the story.”

The production features Andrew Brian Carter, Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper, Veronika Duerr, and Ali Stoner, all making their PBD debuts. Scenic design is by Klara Zieglerova (PBD debut), costume design is by Brian O’Keefe, lighting design is by José Santiago, and sound design is by Andrew Mayer (PBD debut).

The 2026-27 season is sponsored by the Perlberg Family Fund. Penny Bank is the executive producer of Provenance.

Jennifer Maisel is the daughter of an adhesives manufacturer and a teacher. Her plays include Eight Nights, Out of Orbit, Yellow Wallpaper 2.0-2020, There or Here, @thespeedofJake, The Permutations, Match, and ‘Beth, The Girl Who Would Be King. They have been produced Off-Broadway, nationally, and internationally, and developed and/or at and honored by Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sundance Theatre Lab, the Ojai Playwrights Conference, the Kennedy Center, the Ovation Awards, the Woodward/ Newman Award, and PEN West Literary Awards. Provenance was named the winner of the 2025 Jewish Plays Competition. Jennifer also writes for film and TV; her movie, Lost Boy, starred Virginia Madsen and Sosie Bacon, and she adapted two Jane Green novels for television. The screenplay adaptation of her Off-Broadway play, The Last Seder, won Showtime’s Tony Cox Screenwriting Award, earning her a month’s stay in a haunted farmhouse at the Nantucket Screenwriter’s Colony. The Last Seder is in production with Rosalind Productions. jennifermaisel.com

Casey Stangl is an award-winning director based in Los Angeles. Recent projects include Bobby Robotowitz at IAMA Theatre (NNPN Rolling World Premiere), The Girl on the Train at Alley Theatre, Nacho Ate Spiderman for Ruskin Group Theatre (West Coast premiere), SJ Hodges’ Already Here at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (world premiere), and John Ross Bowie’s Brushstroke at the Odyssey Theatre (2024 Scenie Award for Best World Premiere). Casey’s work has been seen at theatres across the country including South Coast Repertory, Geffen Playhouse, American Conservatory Theater, Guthrie Theater, Everyman Theatre, Arizona Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Denver Center, Portland Stage, and Cleveland Playhouse. Casey has developed work with numerous playwrights and directed at the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference, Humana Festival, Pacific Playwrights Festival, and In the Works-In the Woods Festival. From 2105-22, she was the associate artistic director for Ojai Playwrights Conference. Casey is a proud member of SDC, the national labor union for stage directors and choreographers.

Palm Beach Dramaworks is a professional, nonprofit theatre company founded in 2000 and located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Each season, the award-winning company produces five shows and offers a wide variety of programs for students at the theatre and in schools. Committed to fostering the future of theatre, PBD has become a hub for playwrights in Florida and around the country to nurture their work through the Perlberg Festival of New Plays. PBD is a member of Theatre Communications Group, Florida Professional Theatres Association, and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. In 2024, PBD was honored as Non-Profit of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches.

Tickets for all performances are $97, except for opening night ($117) and previews ($77). Student tickets are available for $15 with a valid K-12 or university/college ID, and anyone under 40 pays $40 (no additional fees) with a photo ID. Tickets for educators and active military are half price with proper ID (other restrictions apply). Group rates are also available. Tickets can be purchased through the box office, in person or by phone (561.514.4042 ext 2), and online 24 hours a day at palmbeachdramaworks.org.

Evening performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30pm, and matinee performances are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm through December 20. Post-performance discussions follow Wednesday and Thursday matinees. During the final week of the run, the schedule is as follows: Tuesday matinee and evening performances, with a talkback following the matinee; Wednesday matinee and evening performance, with a talkback following the matinee; and matinee and evening performances on Saturday and Sunday. There will be no performances on Thursday and Friday due to the Christmas holiday.

All performances, prices, and dates are subject to change.

The Don & Ann Brown Theatre is located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, at 201 Clematis Street. For ticket information contact the box office at (561) 514-4042, or visit www.palmbeachdramaworks.org.

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