Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Comedian Dale Elliott to Perform at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in September Photo 1 Comedian Dale Elliott to Perform at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in September
Carbonell Awards Names New Coordinator & Adds Five New Judges For 2023-24 Season Photo 2 Carbonell Awards Names New Coordinator & Adds Five New Judges For 2023-24 Season
The Delray Beach Playhouse's FOURTH ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' PROJECT Set For October Photo 3 The Delray Beach Playhouse's FOURTH ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' PROJECT Set For October
Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach Photo 4 Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Miami Carnival Set To Hold Annual Panorama Steelband Competition in October Photo
Miami Carnival Set To Hold Annual Panorama Steelband Competition in October

Miami Carnival will hold its annual Panorama Steelband competition presented by Carib Beer in October. Get all of the event information and ticket details here!

2
Photos: First Look at MNMs FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at The Kravis Center Photo
Photos: First Look at MNM's FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at The Kravis Center

Check out photos of MNM Theatre Company's latest production here!

3
Gay Mens Chorus of South Florida to Host THE CHIC & UNIQUE BALL in November Photo
Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida to Host THE CHIC & UNIQUE BALL in November

The stage is set for a night of ultra style and high glamour as the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) presents its inaugural signature fundraiser, The Chic & Unique Ball, A Red Carpet Extravaganza.

4
Ike Rhein Releases RUSH Featuring Zoey Dollaz Photo
Ike Rhein Releases 'RUSH' Featuring Zoey Dollaz

Rising Pop star Ike Rhein makes his 2023 debut in a major way with his new single, 'RUSH,' which features Billboard-charting rapper Zoey Dollaz.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HalloQween
Shuler Stage (9/22-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Man
Arts Center Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12 Angry Men
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (10/21-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
Palm Beach Dramaworks (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fearless: The Harry T Moore Story
Titusville Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Messenger
Palm Beach Dramaworks (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clark Gable Slept Here
The Foundry (9/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead The Musical
Shuler Stage (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You