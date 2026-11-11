My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
New Orleans Artist Lionel Milton to Make Miami Solo Debut with CTC During Miami Art Week
The free exhibition features evening music by DJ Mixx Reggae Boy Sounds of Miami and DJ Derrick Freeman of New Orleans.
New Orleans multidisciplinary artist and graffiti writer Lionel Milton, also known as Elleone, will present his first solo exhibition in Miami, CTC: Creativity, Talent + Culture, December 3-5, 2026, at GoodDays Studios during Miami Art Week. The exhibition pairs a visual timeline of Milton's work from the 1980s to the present with a new collection that draws on humor, grief, and his upbringing in the Lower Ninth Ward. Admission is free with https://tinyurl.com/3h44f3zu
In the Lower Ninth Ward, CTC can stand for 'Cross the Canal' or 'Cut Throat City.' Milton reimagines the initials as Creativity, Talent + Culture, a tribute to the resourcefulness he learned growing up in the neighborhood. He spent his early years skateboarding its streets and spray-painting abandoned walls. The neighborhood still shapes his perspective. Every skyline he paints is seen from the Lower Ninth Ward's Mississippi River levee.
In the new work, Milton sets black and red against white, sometimes reversing the palette to create a visual call-and-response between past and present. His recurring trickster character, HELO, appears throughout the collection, adding humor to some of the exhibition's most personal pieces.
'As a New Orleanian, you learn to do more with less,' said Milton. 'This body of work reflects my humanity and sense of humor. It contains both comedy and tragedy, and I held nothing back. It's one of the most personal collections I've ever made. I think my mom would be proud of me.'
Through paintings, murals, and functional art, the exhibition demonstrates how graffiti lettering, skateboarding, hip-hop, and New Orleans culture shaped the style Milton calls Visual Gumbo Funk.
Event Information
Dates: December 3-5, 2026
Daily Gallery Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Evening Music & Art: 6-10 p.m.
Explore the exhibition each evening with music by DJ Mixx Reggae Boy Sounds of Miami and DJ Derrick Freeman of New Orleans.
Location: GoodDays Studios, 1761 NW 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33142
Admission: Free with RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/3h44f3zu
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