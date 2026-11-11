New Orleans Artist Lionel Milton to Make Miami Solo Debut with CTC During Miami Art Week

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Orleans multidisciplinary artist and graffiti writer Lionel Milton, also known as Elleone, will present his first solo exhibition in Miami, CTC: Creativity, Talent + Culture, December 3-5, 2026, at GoodDays Studios during Miami Art Week. The exhibition pairs a visual timeline of Milton's work from the 1980s to the present with a new collection that draws on humor, grief, and his upbringing in the Lower Ninth Ward. Admission is free with https://tinyurl.com/3h44f3zu

In the Lower Ninth Ward, CTC can stand for 'Cross the Canal' or 'Cut Throat City.' Milton reimagines the initials as Creativity, Talent + Culture, a tribute to the resourcefulness he learned growing up in the neighborhood. He spent his early years skateboarding its streets and spray-painting abandoned walls. The neighborhood still shapes his perspective. Every skyline he paints is seen from the Lower Ninth Ward's Mississippi River levee.

In the new work, Milton sets black and red against white, sometimes reversing the palette to create a visual call-and-response between past and present. His recurring trickster character, HELO, appears throughout the collection, adding humor to some of the exhibition's most personal pieces.

'As a New Orleanian, you learn to do more with less,' said Milton. 'This body of work reflects my humanity and sense of humor. It contains both comedy and tragedy, and I held nothing back. It's one of the most personal collections I've ever made. I think my mom would be proud of me.'

Through paintings, murals, and functional art, the exhibition demonstrates how graffiti lettering, skateboarding, hip-hop, and New Orleans culture shaped the style Milton calls Visual Gumbo Funk.

Event Information

Dates: December 3-5, 2026

Daily Gallery Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evening Music & Art: 6-10 p.m.

Explore the exhibition each evening with music by DJ Mixx Reggae Boy Sounds of Miami and DJ Derrick Freeman of New Orleans.

Location: GoodDays Studios, 1761 NW 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33142

Admission: Free with RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/3h44f3zu

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming