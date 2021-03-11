Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami Restores 'Electric Tree' Public Artwork

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami has completed restoration of artist Mark Handforth's "Electric Tree" (2011), one of the most important public artworks that MOCA has commissioned in its 25 year history. The museum will celebrate the restoration with a virtual Zoom event, "Conversations at MOCA: Electric Tree with Mark Handforth and Adler Guerrier," moderated by Dejha Carrington, vice president of external relations and communications of National YoungArts Foundation, on March 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

Located in Griffing Park, just blocks away from MOCA, Handforth's sculpture traces the branches of a 100-foot-wide banyan tree with brilliantly colored fluorescent tubes that illuminate its understory. The restoration of "Electric Tree" offers arts and culture to a community park that is open year-round.

"We are proud to restore the stunning 'Electric Tree' public artwork at Griffing Park in North Miami," said Chana Sheldon, executive director of the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami. "The Electric Tree is one of the most important public artworks that the museum has commissioned and we are grateful to the Knight Foundation and the City of North Miami for their extraordinary support in realizing this project. With the effects of COVID, it has been especially significant to bring new public art to the community safely, 24/7."

"Electric Tree" was first installed at Griffing Park in 2011, in conjunction with the artist's major exhibition "Rolling Stop" at the MOCA North Miami. The 2021 restoration of this significant public artwork was made possible with major support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the City of North Miami. When safety permits, regularly scheduled "Under the Electric Tree" programs will include site-specific performances, live music, storytelling, hands-on art activities, and more, transforming Griffing Park into a landmark venue for consistent off-site, all-ages programming at the center of a diverse Caribbean and Hispanic community.

"Mark Handforth's 'Electric Tree' is a visually stunning creation that highlights art's role in connecting people to each other and to the places they live," said Priya Sircar, director of Knight's arts program. "During the pandemic, we've seen how the arts are essential. By restoring the artwork, MOCA is bringing back a beloved piece that offers the community a safe and creative experience in a time when it's needed the most."

On March 24 at 7:00 p.m., MOCA will host "Conversations at MOCA: Electric Tree with Mark Handforth and Adler Guerrier," virtually via Zoom. During the event, artists Mark Handforth and Adler Guerrier will speak about their art practice in the public realm. As artists who recently accomplished public art projects in North Miami, they will discuss their method of bringing a public art project to life. The conversation will take us through all the major steps of the process, from conceptual ideas to development and to working with curators, museums, and governmental agencies. Moderated by Dehja Carrington, she will drive the artists elaborate about their past, present, future projects and their process.

In addition to the conversation, MOCA will premiere Making of the Electric Tree, a short documentary produced by MOCA. The documentary highlights Mark Handforth's journey to bring the Electric Tree public art project to North Miami.

Handforth graduated from the Academy of Fine Art in Frankfurt and the Slade School of Fine Art in London. He is internationally acclaimed for his large scale installations in public spaces including Central Park in New York, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the MCA in Chicago, as well as during the FIAC offsite event in Paris. Handforth has also received public commissions from the cities of Paris (Porte de Bagnolet) and Zurich (Tessinerplatz).

Details:

When:

The Electric Tree will be open to the community year-round.

"Conversations at MOCA: Electric Tree with Mark Handforth and Adler Guerrier" is scheduled for March 24 at 7 p.m.

Where:

The Electric Tree is located in Griffing Park at NE 123 Street & West Dixie Highway, North Miami, Florida 33161.

"Conversations at MOCA: Electric Tree with Mark Handforth and Adler Guerrier" will be virtual via Zoom, and is free to the public. The Zoom login information will be provided upon registration. To register, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aAfyd_OEScevHDwW-n5eQw