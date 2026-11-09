My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Mike Vogel to Premiere AN HONEST CONVERSATION at Lake Worth Playhouse
Juan Gamero, Randy Coleman, Gema Calero, and Nakendra Tillman will appear in the production, which runs for four performances.
An Honest Conversation between two friendly couples descends into a heated conflict, threatening their fledgling business venture, their friendship, and before the night is over, their marriages. Local journalist/playwright Mike Vogel's newest play will have its World Premiere in the Stonzek Studio Theater at the Lake Worth Playhouse on December 11th. There will be four performances in total – two in December and two in February.
'Incredibly timely; this play hits the zeitgeist right in the gut.' — Eric Webb, director of creative development, Davenport Theatrical Enterprises
Vogel, a produced off-Broadway playwright, also writes opinion columns for the Sun Sentinel, Newsday, and other major publications. An Honest Conversation will be presented by A1A Theatrical Productions and will be directed by Arts Garage Artistic Director Michelle Diaz.
The play's cast consists of Juan Gamero as Jason, Randy Coleman as Daryl, Gema Calero as Sonia, and Nakendra Tillman as Aisha.
'While clearly a drama, An Honest Conversation also has laugh-out- loud comedic moments woven throughout,' Vogel says. 'Which is quite fitting for someone who has also written original material for numerous major comics, including Rodney Dangerfield!'
Tickets for An Honest Conversation are on sale now and are available online at https://lakeworthplayhouse.csstix.com/event-details.php?e=2509 or by phone at 561-586-6410. The Stonzek Studio Theater is located at 709 Lake Avenue in Lake Worth, Florida.
EVENT DETAILS
An Honest Conversation
By Mike Vogel
December 11 & 12 & February 19 & 20
Tickets: $42
Performance dates & times:
Friday, December 11 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 12 at 2 pm
Friday, February 19 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, February 20 at 2 pm
Online: https://lakeworthplayhouse.csstix.com/event-details.php?e=2509
Box Office: 561-586-6410
All performances will take place in The Stonzek Studio Theatre at The Lake Worth Playhouse, 709 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL 33460.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mike Vogel.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mike Vogel.
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