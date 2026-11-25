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Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present The Nutcracker, performed by Miami Youth Ballet in collaboration with Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami and The Moss Center. The beloved production is recommended for all ages and will take the stage on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3 p.m. Tickets are available here.

An enchanting seasonal tradition, The Nutcracker takes audiences on a magical adventure with young Clara, from a festive holiday party to the dazzling Land of the Sweets. Set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, the ballet brings together the talented students of Miami Youth Ballet and professional guest artists from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami for an exquisite interpretation of this timeless classic, complete with dazzling costumes and breathtaking choreography.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary during the 2026-2027 season, Miami Youth Ballet has a strong history of nurturing young dancers through high-quality dance education and performance opportunities. Its annual production of The Nutcracker provides students with invaluable experience participating in one of ballet’s most cherished productions while working alongside professional dancers from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami.

Founded in 2016 by former Miami City Ballet principal dancers Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami is dedicated to reimagining ballet and making it accessible to diverse audiences throughout South Florida. Over the past decade, DDTM has built a reputation for presenting bold, contemporary works while engaging the community through performances, educational programs, and outreach initiatives.

Ticket prices for The Nutcracker range from $36 to $51. To purchase tickets, visit MossCenter.org, stop by the Moss Center Box Office, or call (786) 573-5300. For student tickets, visit the box office in person or call (786) 573-5300. Students must present a valid student ID at pickup.

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 28% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 20% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 4% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 4% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 23% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 17% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 13% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 23% 2 True Mirage Theater 21% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 8% 5 Wick Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucy Grau - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 15% 2 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 13% 3 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 7% 4 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 7% 5 Giuseppe Fusca - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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