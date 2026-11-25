Miami Youth Ballet and Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami to Stage THE NUTCRACKER at Moss Center
Students of Miami Youth Ballet will dance alongside professional guest artists from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami in THE NUTCRACKER.
Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present The Nutcracker, performed by Miami Youth Ballet in collaboration with Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami and The Moss Center. The beloved production is recommended for all ages and will take the stage on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3 p.m. Tickets are available here.
An enchanting seasonal tradition, The Nutcracker takes audiences on a magical adventure with young Clara, from a festive holiday party to the dazzling Land of the Sweets. Set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, the ballet brings together the talented students of Miami Youth Ballet and professional guest artists from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami for an exquisite interpretation of this timeless classic, complete with dazzling costumes and breathtaking choreography.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary during the 2026-2027 season, Miami Youth Ballet has a strong history of nurturing young dancers through high-quality dance education and performance opportunities. Its annual production of The Nutcracker provides students with invaluable experience participating in one of ballet’s most cherished productions while working alongside professional dancers from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami.
Founded in 2016 by former Miami City Ballet principal dancers Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami is dedicated to reimagining ballet and making it accessible to diverse audiences throughout South Florida. Over the past decade, DDTM has built a reputation for presenting bold, contemporary works while engaging the community through performances, educational programs, and outreach initiatives.
Ticket prices for The Nutcracker range from $36 to $51. To purchase tickets, visit MossCenter.org, stop by the Moss Center Box Office, or call (786) 573-5300. For student tickets, visit the box office in person or call (786) 573-5300. Students must present a valid student ID at pickup.
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