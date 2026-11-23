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Mouse King: The Untold Story of The Nutcracker, South Florida's holiday musical, will return to the Mandelstam Theater December 11-13, bringing its unconventional take on the holiday classic back to the stage. Created by acclaimed puppeteer Noel MacNeal, whose credits include The Muppets, Sesame Street, and Bear in the Big Blue House, and award-winning composer Jim Camacho, the production turns the familiar Nutcracker story on its head, giving audiences a chance to see the legendary holiday battle from the other side.

Now celebrating its 13th year, Mouse King has become a beloved holiday tradition for Miami families, bringing together talented young performers, seasoned adult actors, and enchanting puppets brought to life by world-class puppeteers. With original music, larger-than-life characters, humor, and plenty of theatrical magic, the production continues to delight audiences with its own distinct point of view. And, of course, there's Chrismouse to celebrate.

'I'm so excited about this year's cast and the heart they're bringing to Mouse King. Our holiday tradition continues, and I can't wait to share the spirit of Chrismouse with our audiences,' says composer Jim Camacho.

It's been a busy year for Camacho, whose work continues to move between the stage and the recording studio. In August, he composed the original score and lyrics for SOUP The Musical, the Mandelstam Theater's world-premiere production based on Mango and Peppercorns, the memoir by Tung Nguyen, Katherine Manning, and Lyn Nguyen that tells the story behind Miami's beloved Hy Vong restaurant. With a book by Gil Kaufman, who also directed the production, the musical featured choreography by Stefanie Roos and musical direction by John Camacho. Meanwhile, Camacho has continued releasing new music, including 'Soar So High' and his most recent single, 'Love Will Win.' But come December, his attention returns to a familiar holiday tradition - and a certain community of mice.

Featuring handcrafted puppets by master puppet designer and builder James Wojtal Jr., whose work includes The Jim Henson Company, classic Muppet characters, Bear in the Big Blue House, and Sesame Street, Mouse King brings together the artistry of professional puppetry with the energy of a talented young cast. The holiday tradition comes alive through the original songs of Mouse King, written by award-winning composer Jim Camacho.

At approximately one hour, with no intermission, the musical is designed for the whole family. Children must be at least 3 years old to attend.

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 29% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 20% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 4% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 4% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 23% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 17% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 13% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 23% 2 True Mirage Theater 21% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 8% 5 Wick Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucy Grau - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 15% 2 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 13% 3 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 7% 4 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 7% 5 Giuseppe Fusca - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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