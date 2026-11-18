"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
MOMIX Botanica Will Bring Visual Theater to Moss Center in Miami
Performances are on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3 p.m.
MOMIX Botanica will come to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. Audiences have two opportunities to see the Moss Center show, which will take place Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3 p.m.
Directed by MOMIX founder and artistic director Moses Pendleton, the multi-media dance production follows the rhythms of the seasons and the passing of a day, transforming nature’s beauty into a larger-than-life spectacle. An immersive journey of sight and sound, the show fuses world-class athleticism with an eclectic score – blending natural sounds like birdsong with the works of artists including Antonio Vivaldi.
With gravity-defying props, cinematic projections, and whimsical puppetry, the Botanica performers lead the audience through a dreamy visual theater experience, offering a fantastical and restorative herbal remedy for the senses.
Since its founding by Pendleton in Connecticut in 1980, MOMIX has become an internationally renowned dance and visual illusion sensation. For more than 45 years, the company has captivated audiences around the world with its distinctive blend of movement, illusion, and storytelling.
Under Pendleton’s direction, MOMIX has performed on stages across the globe and collaborated on numerous advertising, film, and television projects, including the 2014 Sochi Olympic Closing Ceremony and PBS’s Dance in America series, as well as projects with powerhouse brands including Mercedes-Benz, Fiat, Target, and Hanes.
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