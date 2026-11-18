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MOMIX Botanica will come to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. Audiences have two opportunities to see the Moss Center show, which will take place Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Directed by MOMIX founder and artistic director Moses Pendleton, the multi-media dance production follows the rhythms of the seasons and the passing of a day, transforming nature’s beauty into a larger-than-life spectacle. An immersive journey of sight and sound, the show fuses world-class athleticism with an eclectic score – blending natural sounds like birdsong with the works of artists including Antonio Vivaldi.

With gravity-defying props, cinematic projections, and whimsical puppetry, the Botanica performers lead the audience through a dreamy visual theater experience, offering a fantastical and restorative herbal remedy for the senses.

Since its founding by Pendleton in Connecticut in 1980, MOMIX has become an internationally renowned dance and visual illusion sensation. For more than 45 years, the company has captivated audiences around the world with its distinctive blend of movement, illusion, and storytelling.

Under Pendleton’s direction, MOMIX has performed on stages across the globe and collaborated on numerous advertising, film, and television projects, including the 2014 Sochi Olympic Closing Ceremony and PBS’s Dance in America series, as well as projects with powerhouse brands including Mercedes-Benz, Fiat, Target, and Hanes.

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 30% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 20% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 5% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 3% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 22% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 19% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 13% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 2 True Mirage Theater 23% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 8% 5 Delray Beach Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucy Grau - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 15% 2 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 14% 3 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 8% 4 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 7% 5 Celia Voges - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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