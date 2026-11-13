MARY POPPINS to Open at Entr'Acte Theatrix's New Lake Worth Venue

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Entr'Acte Theatrix' first production in their new home at 805 Lucerne Avenue in Lake Worth is Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's Mary Poppins - The Broadway Musical will open there on November 13th and run through November 22nd.

Mary Poppins, one of the most popular Disney movies of all time, captured the hearts of theatre audiences of all ages immediately when it opened as Mary Poppins – The Broadway Musical at the New Amsterdam Theatre in 2006. The show ran for over 2600 performances and received nominations for seven Tony Awards (and nine Olivier awards during its London run).

Based on the beloved books by P.L. Travers, the story focuses on young Jane and Michael Banks, who have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she teaches the entire Banks family how to value each other again.

Tickets range in price from $25 - $50 and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at https://palmbeachtheatre.org or by phone at 954-698-4939. (Please note: tickets purchased at the door will be $5 more).



Photo Credit: Carol Kassie

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