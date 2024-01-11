Lauderdale Art Week Headliners Include ArtServe's 'New & Improved' January 26 Opening Night

ArtServe, Inc.'s "New & Improved" exhibit and January 26 free opening night reception will be among the headliners during Lauderdale Art Week, the largest celebration of all genres of art in South Florida, which is back for its highly anticipated 2024 edition from January 20 to 28th 2024. This week-long extravaganza is set to captivate art enthusiasts with an array of exhibits, events, and talks, all generously promoted for free by the organizers.

ArtServe's January 26 opening reception runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. To RSVP click Click Here.

Joining the free event will be the Dillard High School 6-12 robots, along with a one-hour panel on artificial intelligence in art featuring speakers Michael Goldstein of LAN Infotech, LLC, digital artist Todd Dawes of Dawes Art, Victor Peppi of Robohood Inc., Dillard robotics teacher Steven Szoke and #DillardHigh digital art teacher Lauren D'Apuzzo.

Kids are welcome to come along to the reception and laugh at their parents reliving their childhoods playing on interactive stations throughout the event filled with toys and gadgets from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

A live D.J. playing music from those eras will round out the party.

To RSVP for the free reception, click here: Click Here

"This exhibit confronts the question of whether new things are necessarily better," ArtServe CEO Jason Hughes said. "To do that, we're welcoming all art genres, exploring new and traditional mediums, and exploring our romanticization with the past."

Sponsored by Broward County Cultural Division, Florida Arts & Culture and Outclique Magazine, "New & Improved" is inviting artists to display their perspective on how nostalgia intersects with the realities of our expectations for the future.

ArtServe inspires, supports and advances its diverse members, artists and community by promoting artistic development, education and prosperity through the exploration and presentation of the visual and performing arts.

"As co-founder of Lauderdale Art Week, I am thrilled to witness the transformative power of art unfold across Broward County. Our vision is to create a space where creativity knows no bounds, where artists and enthusiasts alike can explore, connect, and celebrate the rich tapestry of artistic expression. This year's lineup promises to be a crescendo of inspiration, uniting communities and leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of South Florida. Join us for an unforgettable journey through the heart of creativity at Lauderdale Art Week 2024." - Andrew Martineau, Co-founder of Lauderdale Art Week.

Highlighted Events include the 2nd Annual Reel Lauderdale - Local Filmmaker Showcase at Savor Cinema, Ignite Broward in Downtown Fort Lauderdale & Dania Beach (MadArts), AnniFLO'etry at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Abdo New River Room, Zero Empty Spaces (Fort Lauderdale) Grand Opening at Galleria Corporate Centre, Zero Empty Spaces (Hallandale Beach) Open Studios at Gulfstream Park, Jazz Fest Pompano Beach at Pompano Beach featuring Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton and An Evening with Branford Marsalis, Custom Laughs Pop Up Comedy Show at Art in Oakland Park, and Beats & Eats at Isle of Venice Hotel.

Highlighted exhibits include Hunt Slonem Studio's "Thunderbunny" Sculpture Unveiling at Justin Flippen Park, Hunt Slonem Artist Talk & Book Signing at New River Fine Art, Public Opening of Hunt Slonem exhibit at New River Fine Art, ArtServe, Inc.'s First Exhibit of 2024, Redlining | America The Beautiful | The Art of Brandon Clarke at the Miramar Cultural Center / Artspark, Denise Treizman Exhibit at Coral Springs Museum of Art, Art Night Mopedsa at Ilan Pop Art Gallery, and NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale's "Glory of the World: Color Field Painting (1950s to 1983)" and "Walasse Ting: Parrot Jungle" among other exhibits.

Highlighted Talks include AIA Architectural Fair featuring Sean Williams, AIA, founder of Carbon Design & Architecture and a panel discussion showcasing the work, design process, artistry, and inspiration of local Broward Architects, and Art Means Business (Speaker Series) featuring Kandy G Lopez at Berger Singerman (The Main).

Lauderdale Art Week offers free promotion for events, exhibits, and talks. Arts and culture institutions, studios, and restaurants interested in participating can submit their details at LauderdaleArtWeek.com.

Sponsored in part by UniteUsGroup, Choose954, and the Broward County Cultural Division, Lauderdale Art Week actively seeks sponsorships from businesses and individuals to further enrich the countywide art and culture environment.

For more information on Lauderdale Art Week 2024 and a complete list of events, exhibits, and talks, visit LauderdaleArtWeek.com