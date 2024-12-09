Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Miami Metro Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 14%

Imran Hylton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 14%

Meera Paul - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 13%

Brittany Jenkins - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 11%

Kassie Meiler - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 7%

Irma Becker - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 6%

ALEX JORTH - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 5%

Reynel Reynaldo - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theater 5%

ALEX JORTH - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Tiffany Hosch - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 4%

Nicole Perry - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 3%

ALEX JORTH - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Blaine DeBerry - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 3%

Herman Payne - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 2%

Oren Korenblum - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Sarah Crane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Ron Hutchins - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Marco Santana - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

Rosa Mercedes - PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Beth Fath - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 23%

Nicholas Bedusa - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 15%

Corey Vega - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Loxen Entertainment 8%

Rick Pena - SPONGE BOB MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater 8%

PENNY WILLIAMS - SHE LOVES ME - Delray Beach Playhouse 7%

Sofia Ortega, Maria Banda-Rodaz - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 6%

Amanda Enriquez - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 4%

Penny Williams - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Dawn Shamburger - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 4%

Celeste Jennings - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

Dario Almiron - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 2%

W. Emil White - THE FANTASTICKS: LGBTQ VERSION - Island City Stage 2%

Laura Turnbull - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Ellis Tillman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Sofia Ortega - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 2%

Emil White - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 1%

Natasha Hernandez - CLYDE’S - Zoetic stage 1%

Ellis Tillman - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Dario Almiron - SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 1%

Michiko Kitayma Skinner - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%

Saul Mendoza & Olatz Zanuitu - THE MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama 1%

Dario Almiron - FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 1%

Evelyn Villegas - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

Ellis Tillman - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Ellis Tillman - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 22%

CAROUSEL - The Wick Theatre 20%

THE NUTCRACKER PRESENTED BY PARIS BALLET (NOV. 2023) - Eissey Campus Theatre 20%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theater 18%

AN INCREDIBLE MIXED BILL, FEATURING THE WORLD PREMIERE OF 'MATCH”, PRESENTED BY PARIS BALLET IN COLLABORATION WITH BALLET SUPPORT FOUNDATION - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 7%

TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 4%

MOVED: IN CONCERT - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 3%

OPEN SPACES - Norton Museum of Art 3%

OPEN SPACES PRESENTED BY NATURAL MOVERS FOUNDATION (SEPT. 2024) - Norton Museum of Art 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Andre Russell - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 16%

Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 15%

Debi Marcucci - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 12%

Gonzalo Rodríguez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 11%

Sabrina Lynn Gore - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 5%

Andy Rogow - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 5%

Patrick Fitzwater - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 4%

Giancarlo Rodaz - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 3%

Charles Benitez - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 3%

Stuart Meltzer - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

Ronnie Larsen - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Robin Braun - WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Jeffry George - CAROUSEL - The Wick Theatre 2%

Ted deChatelet - JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Tony Seepersad - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

David Arisco - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Giancarlo Rodaz - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 1%

David Arisco - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Richard Weinstock - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 1%

MICHAEL URSUA - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

David Arisco - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Jonathan Van Dyke - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre 1%

Jeffrey Marc Buchman - PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Gonzalo Rodríguez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 25%

Teddy Harrell, Jr. - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 12%

Daniel Gil - HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 8%

Stuart Meltzer - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 7%

Ana Marie Calise - AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 6%

Gladys Ramirez - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 6%

Jen Wineman - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 4%

André L. Gainey - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 3%

Jeffrey Bruce - 12 ANGRY MEN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

Maria Banda-Rodaz - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage 3%

David Arisco - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

Margaret M. Ledford - THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN - Palm Beach Dramaworks 3%

Michel Hausmann - THE MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

Margaret Ledford - SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION - City Theatre 2%

David Arisco - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Moisés Kaufman - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%

Pryscila Cassiano Salinas - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 2%

Casey Pfeifer - TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Gustavo Garcia - A PECULIAR SET OF SKILLS - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Margaret M. Ledford - FAMILY TREE - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 1%

Jenn Haltman and Casey Pfeifer - TRICH PLAY - BARCLAY Performing Arts 1%



Best Ensemble

IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 13%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 13%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 9%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 9%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Loxen Entertainment 6%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 6%

RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 6%

THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 3%

DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

CAROUSEL - Wick Theatre 2%

LA GRINGA - City Theatre 2%

MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 1%

JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 1%

LA BOHÈME - Florida Grand Opera 1%

THE MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeremy Torres - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 14%

Ernesto Pinto - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 12%

Joe Naftal - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 9%

Stevie Bleich - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 6%

Clifford Spulock - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Slow Burn Theatre 6%

Ernesto Pinto - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 5%

Quanikqua Bradshaw-Bryant - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 4%

Charles Benitez - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 4%

Clifford Spulock - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Wick Theatre 4%

Clifford Spulock - SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

Ben Stanton & Alejandro Fajardo - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 3%

Eric Nelson - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 3%

Rebecca Montero - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

Clifford Spulock - INTO THE WOODS - Slow Burn Theatre 3%

Marie Yokoyama - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

Clifford Spulock - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 2%

WILLIAM GIBBONS BROWN - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Eric Nelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Ben Stanton and Alejandro Fajardo - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%

Gustavo Garcia - AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Dean Landhuis - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 1%

Eric Nelson - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Tony Galaska - CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 1%

WILL GIBBONS-BROWN - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

David Lander - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Johann Guzman - YOUND FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 14%

Marcus Davis - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 14%

Michael Day - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 11%

Erin Ragonese - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 10%

Ryan Crout - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 8%

Tony Seepersad - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 8%

Priscilla Blanco - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 6%

Bobby Peaco - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 5%

Antoine Khouri - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

Eric Alsford - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

MICHAEL URSUA - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Eric Alsford - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

Nicholas Guerrero - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Joseph Mechavich - LA BOHÈME - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Gregory Buchalter - PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Dominique Scott - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

MICHAEL URSUA - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Joseph Illick - LA TRAVIATA - Florida Grand Opera 1%

Michael Day - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 1%



Best Musical

IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 18%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 12%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 11%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 10%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 9%

RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 6%

THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 5%

A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 4%

CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 2%

CAROUSEL - Wick Theatre 2%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Lake Worth Playhouse 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wick Theatre 1%

13 - BARCLAY Performing Arts 1%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

BRING IT ON - BARCLAY Performing Arts 0%

LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Area Stage 0%

HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Fabiana cueto - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 15%

“Noah” Stephanny Noria - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision Theatre 12%

Alex Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 8%

Henry Thrasher - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 6%

Irene Gonzalez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 5%

Jessica Perry - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 4%

Juliette Etzel Cabrera - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 4%

Amanda Lopez - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Delaney Benson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 3%

Benjamin Leon IV - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 3%

Kevin Hincapie - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 3%

Corey Vega - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 2%

Julia Suriano (Julie Jordan) - CAROUSEL - Wick Theatre 2%

Regina Brown - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 2%

Ariadna Nava - WEST SIDE STORY - Inside Out Theatre 2%

Ally Rosenblum - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Brandon Campbell - A SHONDA - Plays of Wilton and Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Raul Ramirez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theatre 2%

Beverly Hodgson - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Chase Stante - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 1%

Anthony Lobo - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

Collin Salvatoré - OKLAHOMA! - Lake Worth Playhouse 1%

SYDNEY ARCHIBALD - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Teddy Warren - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 1%

Blaine DeBerry - JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Benjamin Leon IV - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 23%

Abbie Fricke - LOVESONG - Thinking Cap Theatre 7%

Hannah Hailey - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 6%

Ricky J. Martinez - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 5%

Emily Garcia Carrerow - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 5%

Kalen Edean - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 4%

Caitlin Cloithier - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 3%

Toddra Brunson - GIRLS OF SUMMER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 3%

Mallory Newbrough - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Stephanie Machado - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 2%

Enrique Galan - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 2%

Melissa Ann Hubicsak - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Alex Alverez - SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - City Theatre 2%

Linda Mendivel - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 2%

Richard Weinstock - DEATHTRAP - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Ana Calise - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Company 2%

Becca Schneider - TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Luis Roberto Herrera - AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Blaine DeBerry - ORION - The 115 Theatre Company 2%

Laura Turnbull - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Constanza Espejo - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage 2%

Thais Menendez - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%

Karen Stephens - CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 1%

Gabriell Salgado - CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 1%

Jeni Hacker - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 27%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 11%

WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 8%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 6%

LOVESONG - Thinking Cap Theatre 5%

DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 5%

LA GRINGA - City Theatre 4%

AS I EAT THE WORLD - BARCLAY Performing Arts 4%

12 ANGRY MEN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 3%

HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 3%

TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 3%

SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

FOOL FOR LOVE - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage 2%

CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 2%

THE MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama in Collaboration with the Rubell Museum 2%

DEATHTRAP - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

ORION - The 115 Theatre Company 1%

AVENTURAS DE JUAN LE PLANCHARD - Miami New Dramanayalie 1%

LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 1%

BOURBON AT THE BORDER - 2024 0%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÈME - Florida Grand Opera 47%

LA TRAVIATA - Florida Grand Opera 33%

PAGLIACCI - Florida Grand Opera 20%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

CINDI BLANK TAYLOR - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 12%

Frank J. Oliva - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 10%

Nikki Dikun - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 10%

Pedro Balmaseda & Jorge Noa - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 8%

Renee Haubner - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 6%

Pedro Balmaseda & Jorge Noa - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 6%

Michael 'Mik' Miles - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 5%

Brandon Newton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 5%

Daniel Gil - HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 4%

Raul Ramirez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater 4%

Cindi Blank Taylor - SHE LOVES ME - Delray Beach Playhouse 4%

Tim Mackabee - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 4%

CINDI BLANK TAYLOR - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Michael McKeever - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 3%

Brandon Newton - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

JB Green - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

Natalie Tavares and Jodi Dellaventura - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 2%

Frankie Navarro - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Frank J. Oliva - HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - GableStage 1%

Christopher and Justin Swader - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%

Derek Sands - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Company 1%

Brandon Newton - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Frank J. Oliva - OLIVER - Area Stage 1%

Christopher Swader & Justin Swader - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 1%

Jodi Dellaventura - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Melanie Dent - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 18%

Abraham Oleksnianski - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 16%

Erin Ragonese - RAGTIME - Lake Worth Playhouse 11%

Eric Green - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 10%

Daniel Gil - HOO HAH! - True Mirage Theater 9%

Bailey Trierweiler & Uptown Works - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 6%

James Mungin, II - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 5%

Christian Taylor - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 5%

Ernesto Gonzalez - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 4%

CHRISTIAN TAYLOR - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Matt Corey - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

David Hart - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 2%

Salomon Lerner - TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO - Miami New Drama 2%

Ernesto K. Gonzalez - SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION - City Theatre 2%

Christian Taylor - MEMPHIS - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Reidar Sorensen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Reidar Sorensen - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Matt Corey - CLYDE’S - Zoetic Stage 1%

Reidar Sorensen - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Reidar Sorensen - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Salomon Lemer - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Beverly Hodgson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 12%

Alex Martinez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wick Theatre 9%

Javier Cabrera - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater 9%

Raquel Montesino - IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 7%

Juliette Etzel Cabrera - RAGTIME - Lake Worth Playhouse 7%

Amanda Harris - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage 6%

Abbey Alder (Maggie) - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 5%

Emily Howard - YOUNG FRANKENSTIN - ARTime Theater 4%

Michael Hunsaker - THE PROM - Slow Burn Theatre 4%

Shelvy Paredes - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 3%

Brian Klimowski - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 2%

Nate Colton - RAGTIME - The Lake Worth Playhouse 2%

Sara Grant - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 2%

Jessica Sanford - LEGALLY BLONDE - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Amanda Enriquez - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Anna Cappelli - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Avi Hoffman - CABARET - Zoetic Stage 2%

Ana Calise - A SHONDA - Ronnie Larson Presents 2%

Bruno Faria - A CHORUS LINE - Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

Rayner Gabriel - THE FANTASTICKS - Island City Stage 1%

Ana Marie Calise - A SHONDA THE MUSICAL - The Foundry 1%

Chris Ombres - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

Beverly - GREASE - Seminole Theatre 1%

Erica Kaylee - HELLO DOLLY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Larry Toyter (Bobby) - A CHORUS LINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Corey Vega - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 22%

Ryan Crout - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Loxen Entertainment 11%

Aurora Jenkins - CLUE - Lake Worth Playhouse 7%

Samuel Krogh - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre 6%

Demetri Narace - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 6%

Krystal Millie Valdes - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 5%

Blaine DeBerry - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 4%

Therese Adelina - SUMMER SHORTS: FLIPPING TH - City Theatre 4%

Elizabeth Price - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 4%

Analisa Velez - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 3%

Talita Real - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 3%

Armando Acevedo - LA GRINGA - City Theatre 2%

Michael McKeever - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Conor Walton - SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Margery Lowe - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Elba Escobar - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 2%

Dina Lewis - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 2%

Gracie Blu - WICKED CHILD - Zoetic Stage 2%

Caleb Scott - MUSEUM PLAYS - Miami New Drama 2%

Roderick Randle - DANGEROUS DAYS - Miami New Drama 1%

Carlos Fabian - LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD - Miami New Drama 1%

Daniel Llaca - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Dan Levine - FOOL FOR LOVE - Think Now Theatre Co. 1%

Lela Elam - A ROCK SAILS BY - Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 1%

Charles Reuben - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Sandrell Rivers theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

IN THE HEIGHTS - Invision theatre 22%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lake Worth Playhouse 18%

GREASE - Seminole Theatre 14%

SPONGEBOB - Slow Burn Theatre 13%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Delray Beach Playhouse 11%

JUNIE B. JONES - Broward Center for the Performing Arts 8%

SCROOGE! - Fantasy Theatre Factory 4%

TRICH - BARCLAY Performing Arts 3%

THE SHORT CUTS - City Theatre 3%

SO BIZERK! - Invision Theatre 2%

SHORT CUTS TOUR - City Theatre 2%

STAR SERIES - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Lake Worth Playhouse 14%

True Mirage Theater 13%

Invision theatre 9%

Seminole Theatre 9%

Slow Burn Theatre 6%

Area Stage 6%

Delray Beach Playhouse 4%

New City Players 4%

The Colony Theatre 3%

Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 3%

Zoetic Stage 3%

City Theatre 3%

Miami New Drama 3%

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Actors playhouse at the Miracle theatre 2%

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Island City Stage 2%

BARCLAY Performing Arts 2%

Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

Think Now Theatre Comapany 1%

Norton Museum of Art 1%

Inside Out Theatre 1%

GableStage 1%

The Foundry 1%

The Wynmoor Theater 1%



Comments