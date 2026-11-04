Lake Worth Playhouse to Stage THE NETHER, Jennifer Haley's Virtual Reality Thriller

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The Lake Worth Playhouse will present The Nether, the award-winning psychological thriller by playwright Jennifer Haley, running November 5–15, 2026, as part of the Playhouse's 74th Season Black Box Series at the intimate Stonzek Studio Theatre.

Set in a not-so-distant future, The Nether introduces a technologically advanced virtual world where individuals can escape reality and inhabit entirely new identities. Within this digital landscape, a mysterious online realm offers its visitors the freedom to explore their deepest desires, raising disturbing questions about the consequences of actions committed in a world that exists beyond physical reality.

As an investigation unfolds, the boundaries between the real and the virtual begin to blur, challenging both the characters and the audience to consider where personal freedom ends and moral responsibility begins.

Part science fiction, part psychological thriller, The Nether explores the darker corners of human nature while confronting timely questions about technology, identity, and the ethical dilemmas of an increasingly digital society.

AN AWARD-WINNING PLAY WITH TIMELY QUESTIONS

Written by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Jennifer Haley, The Nether premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 and quickly gained international recognition for its provocative storytelling and unsettling themes.

The play received the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and won seven Los Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation Awards, including Best Play. Following its Los Angeles premiere, the production reached audiences in London and New York, establishing itself as a compelling work of contemporary theatre.

Haley, whose television writing credits include Mindhunter and Hemlock Grove, is known for exploring the complicated relationship between humanity and technology. Her work frequently examines the secrets people keep, the identities they create, and the moral consequences of their choices.

With virtual reality and artificial intelligence continuing to reshape the modern world, The Nether presents questions that feel increasingly urgent: Can actions in a virtual environment cause real harm? Does anonymity eliminate responsibility? And what happens when the boundaries between imagination and reality begin to disappear?

AN INTIMATE AND UNSETTLING THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

Presented in the Lake Worth Playhouse's Stonzek Studio Theatre, the production places audiences in an intimate setting that heightens the psychological tension of the story.

The Stonzek's Black Box Series is known for presenting bold, thought-provoking productions that challenge audiences and encourage conversation long after the final curtain.

Directed by Trish Weaver-Rhodes, The Nether features a five-person cast led by Terry Perkins as Sims/Papa, alongside Meg West as Detective Morris, Russell Kerr as Doyle, Matthew Pyle as Woodnut, and Emily Huhn as Iris.

The creative team includes Olga Kark, serving as Stage Manager, Scenic Designer/Painter, and Light/Sound Board Operator; Ardean Landhuis as Lighting Designer; and Marty Mets as Technical Director.

Together, the cast and creative team bring Haley's haunting vision to life, inviting audiences into a world that is as visually intriguing as it is psychologically disturbing.

WHEN THE VIRTUAL BECOMES PERSONAL

At its heart, The Nether is more than a futuristic thriller. It is an exploration of human behavior, moral responsibility, and the ways technology can challenge our understanding of identity and consequence.

As audiences navigate the play's shifting realities, they are asked to confront difficult questions without easy answers.

With its gripping story, complex characters, and provocative themes, The Nether offers a theatrical experience that is certain to spark discussion and leave audiences questioning the world beyond the screen.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

THE NETHER | By Jennifer Haley

November 5–15, 2026

Stonzek Studio Theatre • Lake Worth Playhouse

713 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

For tickets and information: www.lakeworthplayhouse.org | (561) 586-6410

*Recommended for mature audiences ages 18 and up. Contains adult language and psychologically intense subject matter.

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