LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards! Miami Children's Theater Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Miami!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Miami:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Madelin Marchant 35%

John Lariviere 10%

Christine Sabina 9%

Best Ensemble

A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 31%

MAMMA MIA! - Actor's Playhouse - 2020 13%

NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 11%

Best Theatre Staff

Miami Children's Theater 24%

MIAMI NEW DRAMA 15%

Adrienne Arsht Center 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 64%

Actor's Playhouse 23%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Ari Fulton - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 40%

Beth Fath - MATILDA - Miami Children's Theater - 2019 14%

Beth Fath - NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 14%

Dancer Of The Decade

DeWitt Fleming Jr. - A WONDEFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 69%

Ben Solmor - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 31%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Annastasia Victory - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 29%

Ron Headrick - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 17%

Christine Sabina - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Miami Children's Theater - 2012 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tim Fath - MIRA WOR - Miami Children's Theater - 2015 41%

Christopher Renshaw - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 36%

Joseph Adler - THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2016 23%

Favorite Social Media

Miami Children's Theater 44%

Arsht Center 21%

Palm Beach DRAMAWORKS 11%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 73%

Jodi Farrell, Arsht Center 27%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jada Richardson - ALADDIN - Miami Children's Theatre - 2018 59%

Jessica Farr - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2013 38%

Dan Sell - THE BIG SHOW - Just The Funny Improv Comedy - 2020 4%

Original Script Of The Decade

Aurin Squire - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 51%

Jessica Farr - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2020 25%

Thomas Babe - TESLA - SoBe Arts @ The Colony Theater - Miami Beach - 2017 7%

Performer Of The Decade

Juson Williams - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 23%

Miguel Luciano - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Miami Children's Theater - 2013 19%

Katerina McCrimmon - SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Company - 2014 16%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 31%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theater - 2019 15%

SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Coral Reef Senior High - 2019 52%

THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2020 26%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Maltz Jupiter Theatre - 2019 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Tim Fath - NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 47%

Adam Koch - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 32%

Dorset noble - THE SEAGLE - Nwsa - 2016 8%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 41%

Area Stage Company 15%

Miami Childrens Theater 14%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Miami Children's Theater 39%

Actor's Playhouse 19%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Nicole Henry - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 34%

Katerina McCrimmon - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, JR. - Miami Children's Theater - 2012 14%

Kailani Pino - SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 13%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Nicole Gualandi 29%

Aida Curtis 22%

John Lariviere 18%