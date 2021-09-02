Kravis Center to Present The U.S. Marine Band in Concert, October 13

Five years have passed since the scarlet coats of "The President's Own" United States Marine Band last appeared on stages in the Southeast United States. On October 13 at 8 pm the band returns and will play a free concert in West Palm Beach. The Dreyfoos Hall performance kicks off the Kravis Center's 2021-2022 season.

Free tickets are available (limit four per request) beginning September 10 at 10 am by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471 and in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Seating is general admission and ticket holders must be seated by 7:45 pm. Remaining seats will be released to the standby line at that time. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 am to 2 pm.

In the style of the band's 17th Director John Philip Sousa who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891, Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig has chosen a diverse mix of programs from traditional band repertoire and Sousa marches to instrumental solos and a salute to the Armed Forces.

"We always try to highlight music on our programs that celebrates the region we are visiting, whether it be marches that provide a connection or folk music that might be associated with certain areas of the country," said Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig. "We have tremendously appreciative patrons who come to Marine Band concerts for all types of different experiences, so our programs are designed to include a great variety of music that mirrors the wonderful diversity of our national musical heritage."

Since Sousa was first granted permission to tour the country by President Benjamin Harrison in 1891, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band has delivered a White House experience from Washington, D.C. to the far-reaching corners of our nation, and these special concerts have been shared by generations of Americans.

By the end of this year's tour, the Marine Band will have traveled more than 3,300 miles throughout the Southeast, performing 29 concerts in eight states, with stops in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, September 10, at 10 am-by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471 and in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.

Kravis Center Donors can order their tickets early. For information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please visit kravis.org/membership or call 561.651.4320.