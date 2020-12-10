Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Miami Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Miami!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Miami:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

John Lariviere 17%

Christine Sabina 14%

Enid Gonzalez 12%

Best Ensemble

A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 29%

NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 11%

SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theater - 2020 10%

Best Theatre Staff

Miami Children's Theater 24%

Seminole Theater 17%

MIAMI NEW DRAMA 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 62%

Actor's Playhouse 19%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 19%

Costume Design of the Decade

Ari Fulton - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 41%

Beth Fath - SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 15%

Beth Fath - NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 14%

Dancer Of The Decade

DeWitt Fleming Jr. - A WONDEFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 62%

Ben Solmor - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 38%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Annastasia Victory - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 29%

Christine Sabina - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Miami Children's Theater - 2012 14%

Ron Headrick - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tim Fath - MIRA WOR - Miami Children's Theater - 2015 41%

Christopher Renshaw - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 37%

Joseph Adler - THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2016 23%

Favorite Social Media

Miami Children's Theater 47%

THE WICK THEATRE AND COSTUME MUSEUM 15%

Arsht Center 14%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 70%

Jodi Farrell, Arsht Center 30%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jada Richardson - ALADDIN - Miami Children's Theatre - 2018 69%

Jessica Farr - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2013 28%

Dan Sell - THE BIG SHOW - Just The Funny Improv Comedy - 2020 3%

Original Script Of The Decade

Aurin Squire - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 56%

Jessica Farr - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2020 21%

Thomas Babe - TESLA - SoBe Arts @ The Colony Theater - Miami Beach - 2017 8%

Performer Of The Decade

Juson Williams - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 23%

John Lariviere - MOON RIVER THE SONGS OF Johnny Mercer - Mizner Park Cultural Center/Delray Beach Playhouse - 2019 16%

Katerina McCrimmon - SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Company - 2014 15%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 27%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theater - 2019 20%

SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Coral Reef Senior High - 2019 52%

THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2020 22%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Maltz Jupiter Theatre - 2019 17%

Set Design Of The Decade

Tim Fath - NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 45%

Adam Koch - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 33%

Sean McClelland - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 40%

Miami Childrens Theater 15%

Zoetic Stage 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Miami Children's Theater 41%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 16%

Actor's Playhouse 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Nicole Henry - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 26%

Kailani Pino - SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 17%

John Lariviere - MOON RIVER THE SONGS OF Johnny Mercer - Mizner Park Cultural Center/Delray Beach Playhouse - 2019 15%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Nicole Gualandi 29%

John Lariviere 25%

Aida Curtis 19%